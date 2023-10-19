Rosie Food and Wine
FOOD
To Start
Smoked Trout Dip, pickled red onion, chive
Radicchio, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, aged balsamic
Beef and pork meatballs with red sauce and parmesan with garlic bread
Daily selection of 3 cheeses/ honey/ marcona almonds/crostini
Potato purée/ smoked pimento / olive oil
Grilled bread
Daily selection of cured meats, apple raisin mostarda, marcona almonds, , grilled bread
Spicy garlic chili oil, pistachio pesto, grilled bread
Blistered shishito peppers with maldon sea salt
Atlantic yellowfin tuna crudo on saffron arancini with Meier lemon
Shrimp and octopus ceviche
Pea guacamole served with assorted chips
Market
Tuscan kale, Croutons, Parm, house made Caesar dressing
house-smoked bacon, humbolt fog goat cheese, tomatoes, pickled red onions, green goddess dressing
Salsa Brava/ garlic aoili/ rosemary/ pimenton
Sherry agrodolce
Apple, endive, walnuts,, apple cider vinegar and Spanish olive oil.
Blue cheese sauce with roasted hazelnuts
Coal roasted sweet potatoes with chimmichurri
Pasta
beef and pork/ red sauce/ ricotta
Squid ink fettucine with Shrimp/ lobster/ & chorizo in a seafood stock sauce.
Peas/ cherry peppers/ italian sausage *SPICY*
Short Rib Ragu, scallions
Braised lamb neck sugo, castelvatrano olives, marcona almonds
Black truffle bechamel, wild mushrooms, blueberry gastric
Coal roasted mushrooms, glazed red onions, aged balsamic
Ravioli filled with ricotta and corn, in a corn buerre blanc with preserved poblano, shishito, and banana peppers.
Meat & Fish
Potato purée, mustard glazed onions
Grilled quail & duck confit, chorizo, toasted angel hair, crispy kale, cherry peppers, garlic aioli
Broccolini/ cherry peppers/ jus
7oz filet of ribeye/ creamed caulflower/ red wine bordelaise/ chive
Grits, lump crab fondue, crispy shallots
Served with potatoes
Steelhead trout, spaghetti squash, brown butter, Pepitas, fried sage, 8 yr balsamic
Farro, fall vegetables, spiced pear
Braised pork shank with parmesan polenta and apple cider jus.
Passion fruit brown butter, caulini, trumpet mushrooms
Verlasso salmon, asparagus and pickled ramps, romesco sauce *contains nuts*
Dessert
Coconut pecan sorbet, espresso bean crumble, white chocolate coconut magic cookie bars
Peanut butter mousse in a butter pie shell, whipped cream, peanut brittle, grape granita
House-made Butterscotch pudding layered with carrot cake, dulce de leche, and pepita granola
Scoop coconut pecan sorbet
Fee associated with bringing in an outside dessert
Brown butter almond cake crust, baked caramel apples, maple almond granola, whipped cream
Chocolate pudding and bananas layered in a butter pie shell with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and chocolate shortbread crumble
DRINKS
N/A Drinks
EVENTS
Wine Class
ROSIE MARKET
Retail
Beverage
1 White/ 1 Red
1 White/ 1 Red.