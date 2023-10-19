FOOD

To Start

Blistered shishito peppers with sea salt
Trout dip
$12.00

Smoked Trout Dip, pickled red onion, chive

Burrata
$13.00

Radicchio, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, aged balsamic

Meatballs
$12.00

Beef and pork meatballs with red sauce and parmesan with garlic bread

Cheese Plate
$17.00

Daily selection of 3 cheeses/ honey/ marcona almonds/crostini

Octopus
$16.00

Potato purée/ smoked pimento / olive oil

Bread

Grilled bread

Crostini
Crudite
$4.00
Charcuterie Board
$15.00

Daily selection of cured meats, apple raisin mostarda, marcona almonds, , grilled bread

Grilled Shrimp
$16.00

Spicy garlic chili oil, pistachio pesto, grilled bread

Shishitos
$10.00

Blistered shishito peppers with maldon sea salt

Tuna Crudo
$17.00Out of stock

Atlantic yellowfin tuna crudo on saffron arancini with Meier lemon

Smoked Trout Bagel
$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp and octopus ceviche

Brioche Donuts
$10.00Out of stock

Pea guacamole served with assorted chips

Cinnamon Roll
$6.00Out of stock

Market

Kale Caesar
$11.00

Tuscan kale, Croutons, Parm, house made Caesar dressing

Butter Lettuce
$12.00

house-smoked bacon, humbolt fog goat cheese, tomatoes, pickled red onions, green goddess dressing

Potatoes
$7.00

Salsa Brava/ garlic aoili/ rosemary/ pimenton

Brussels
$7.00

Sherry agrodolce

Apple Endive
$12.00

Apple, endive, walnuts,, apple cider vinegar and Spanish olive oil.

Acorn Squash
$10.00

Blue cheese sauce with roasted hazelnuts

Sweet Potatoes
$10.00Out of stock

Coal roasted sweet potatoes with chimmichurri

Rice Pudding
$10.00Out of stock
Side Grits
$7.00Out of stock
Side Hash
$7.00Out of stock

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese
$12.00+

beef and pork/ red sauce/ ricotta

Black Fettuccine
$16.00+

Squid ink fettucine with Shrimp/ lobster/ & chorizo in a seafood stock sauce.

Rigatoni
$12.00+

Peas/ cherry peppers/ italian sausage *SPICY*

Ricotta Gnocchi
$14.00+

Short Rib Ragu, scallions

Saffron Risotto
$12.00+

Braised lamb neck sugo, castelvatrano olives, marcona almonds

Blueberry Lasagna
$27.00Out of stock

Black truffle bechamel, wild mushrooms, blueberry gastric

Mushroom Agnolotti
$12.00+

Coal roasted mushrooms, glazed red onions, aged balsamic

Butternut Squash Ravioli
$12.00+

Ravioli filled with ricotta and corn, in a corn buerre blanc with preserved poblano, shishito, and banana peppers.

Meat & Fish

Breaded chicken tendetrs with roasted potatoes
Shortrib
$32.00

Potato purée, mustard glazed onions

Quail Fideos
$38.00

Grilled quail & duck confit, chorizo, toasted angel hair, crispy kale, cherry peppers, garlic aioli

chicken
$26.00

Broccolini/ cherry peppers/ jus

Filet Of Ribeye
$38.00

7oz filet of ribeye/ creamed caulflower/ red wine bordelaise/ chive

Halibut
$38.00

Grits, lump crab fondue, crispy shallots

Paella For 2
$48.00
Paella for 4
$96.00
Kids chicken
$8.00

Served with potatoes

Trout
$26.00

Steelhead trout, spaghetti squash, brown butter, Pepitas, fried sage, 8 yr balsamic

Tuscan Wine Dinner
$100.00Out of stock
Duck
$38.00

Farro, fall vegetables, spiced pear

Pork Shank
$29.00Out of stock

Braised pork shank with parmesan polenta and apple cider jus.

Shortrib Hash
$25.00Out of stock

Passion fruit brown butter, caulini, trumpet mushrooms

Salmon
$27.00Out of stock

Verlasso salmon, asparagus and pickled ramps, romesco sauce *contains nuts*

Dessert

Choc Mousse
$10.00

Coconut pecan sorbet, espresso bean crumble, white chocolate coconut magic cookie bars

Peanut Butter Pie
$10.00

Peanut butter mousse in a butter pie shell, whipped cream, peanut brittle, grape granita

Butterscotch Pudding
$10.00

House-made Butterscotch pudding layered with carrot cake, dulce de leche, and pepita granola

Scoop Sorbet
$3.00

Scoop coconut pecan sorbet

Plate Fee
$2.00

Fee associated with bringing in an outside dessert

Cheesecake
$10.00

Brown butter almond cake crust, baked caramel apples, maple almond granola, whipped cream

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie
$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate pudding and bananas layered in a butter pie shell with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and chocolate shortbread crumble

DRINKS

N/A Drinks

Tajin Straw
$1.00Out of stock
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Topo Chico
$5.00
Sparkling
$8.00
Still
$8.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Refill Coke
Refill Diet
Refill Sprite
Refill Iced Tea
Corkage
$25.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Refill Ginger Ale
Refill Lemonade
Coffee
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Horchata
$4.00
Oj
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00

EVENTS

Wine Class

Wine Class
$40.00
Cooking Class
$95.00

ROSIE MARKET

Retail

Porron
$22.00Out of stock

Beverage

Wine Grab Bag (1 white 1 red)
$25.00Out of stock

1 White/ 1 Red

Sangria Kit
$65.00Out of stock
High-end Wine Grab Bag
$60.00Out of stock

1 White/ 1 Red.

Tembo Pinot Noir
$42.00Out of stock
Calx Primitivo
$36.00Out of stock
Puro Chianti
$40.00Out of stock
Campos de Luz Garnacha
$32.00Out of stock
Torres Ibericos Tempranillo
$38.00Out of stock
Ground Effect Cab
$48.00Out of stock
Cave Canem Montepulciano
$30.00Out of stock
Villa Viva Rose
$30.00Out of stock
R Riesling
$40.00Out of stock
Casamaro Verdejo
$32.00Out of stock
Papagiannakos Savatiano
$36.00Out of stock
Herencia Altes Garnatxa Blanca
$34.00Out of stock
Chehalem Chard
$44.00Out of stock
Montucky Cold Snack
$4.00Out of stock
Westbrook One Claw Rye Pale
$4.50Out of stock
Gypsy Circus Cider
$5.00Out of stock