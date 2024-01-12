Round Barn Brewery & Public House 9151 1st Street
Food
Starters
- Basket of Fries$7.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
House-made Kölsch beer dough topped with garlic sauce, Italian seasoning, and our special house-blended cheese. Served with poblano ranch.
- Kölsch Beer Cheese & Kettle Chips$6.00
The unofficial house favorite
- Pretzel Bites & Kölsch Beer Cheese$14.00
Served with Hop Dealer IPA jalapeño honey mustard
- Smoked Wings$15.00
ONE SAUCE TO TOSS: Hop Dealer IPA buffalo, Indecision BBQ, or Nashville hot sauce ONE SAUCE TO DIP ($1.25): Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Totchos$16.00
Tots with shredded cheddar jack cheese, corn and black bean salsa, and Kölsch beer cheese, topped with Blue Flame Agave lime sour cream and micro cilantro.
Soup + Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Public House Salad$8.00+
Local mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles
- Steak Salad$19.00
4oz top sirloin with blackening seasoning, arugula, butter bibb lettuce, pickled onions, crumbled goat cheese, avocado, and cherry tomatoes. Recommended with avocado ranch dressing.
- White Chicken Chili$5.00+
A Public House classic with seasoned chicken, roasted garlic, red peppers, green chillies, cream, and topped with shredded cheese and tortilla strips
- Cream of Crab Soup$5.00+
Lump crab meat, russet potatoes, red bell peppers, onion, celery, cream and a blend of seasonings.
Sandwiches
- Avocado Chicken Wrap$15.00
- Cuban Sandwich$15.00
House-smoked pork shoulder, Little Town Jerky ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and Hop Dealer IPA jalapeño honey mustard. Served on Cuban bread.
- Hamburger$14.00
- Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk brined chicken breast, fried crispy, tossed with Nashville hot sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a brioche bun.
- Public House Burger$15.00
Short rib, sirloin, and Black Angus blend topped with Kölsch beer cheese, bacon jam and crispy onions. Served on a pretzel bun
- Reuben$15.00
Grilled corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled swirled rye bread.
- Shaved Prime Rib$17.00
Shaved prime rib topped with provolone cheese and giardiniera mayo. Served on naan
- Smoked Turkey Bacon Gouda$15.00
House beer brined turkey breast, smoked gouda, bacon jam, arugula, tomato, and adobo mayo. Served on a ciabatta bun.
Pizza
- Create Your Own 9"$14.00
- Create Your Own 12"$17.00
- Carnivore$17.00+
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, house cheese, and red sauce
- Forest$17.00+
Sausage, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives, house cheese, and red sauce
- Hot Honey & Goat Cheese$17.00+
Sausage, goat cheese, hot honey, house cheese, jalapeños, and red sauce. Topped with arugula.
- Mac Attack$17.00+
House macaroni and cheese, beer cheese, and house cheese
- Wild Mushroom and Truffle$17.00+
Portobello, cremini, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, onion, house cheese, and Parmesan garlic sauce. Topped with truffle oil. Topped with truffle oil.
Entrées
- Baked Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta and Kölsch beer cheese. Topped with chorizo bread crumbs.
- Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Lighty breaded chicken tenderlions served with french fries, coleslaw and choice of ranch or bbq sauce
- Steak and Frites$25.00
8oz Top sirloin topped with garlic aioli sauce, herb butter, and served with French fries
- Fish and Chips$17.00
Beer battered Lake superior white fish served with french fries and coleslaw
Specials
- 12" Mexican Street Corn Pizza$21.00
Elote cream sauce, corn, house cheese, jalapeno, pickled red onion, and finished with cotija cheese, lime agave sour cream and micro cilantro.
- 9" Mexican Street Corn Pizza$17.00
Elote cream sauce, corn, house cheese, jalapeno, pickled red onion, and finished with cotija cheese, lime agave sour cream and micro cilantro.
- Hot Crab Dip$14.00
Maryland-style hot crab dip served with beer crust points
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Beer-brined smoked turkey breast served on grilled Texas toast with mashed potatoes and topped with turkey gravy.
- Sausage Tortellini Soup$5.00+
Italian sausage, cheese stuffed tortellini, kale, herbs, spices and cream