$14.00

Real Live Cheesesteaks with Sirloin on Amici’s long roll.

$12.00

House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons. Add Grilled Chicken for $2.00

$9.00

Four deep fried Mac & Cheese balls. Served with marinara sauce.

FOOD

Appetizers

$12.50

Yep. You read that correctly. Fried Brussels Sprouts with Blue cheese.

$13.00

Lansdale famous house pickles battered and deep fried! Served with house ranch.

$9.00

Gloriously French Lansdale Freedom Fries. Fresh cut with salt & pepper.

$13.00

Three chimis stuffed with chorizo & three cheese mix. Topped with poblano crema and salsa Fresca.

$9.00

Four deep fried Mac & Cheese balls. Served with marinara sauce.

$12.50

Housemade hummus dip served with fresh Naan bread and vegetables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.50

Spicy housemade buffalo chicken dip served with tortilla chips

$11.00

4 potato & cheese filled pierogi topped with fried onions and sour cream. Choice of pan fried or deep fried.

$12.00

Three Panko Breaded Chicken Fingers tossed in your choice of sauce.

$9.00

Six Breaded half moons of Mozzarella Cheese

Wings

Crisp. Tasty. Authentic Round Guys Wings.
$16.00

Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.

$12.00

Yes!! One pound of boneless, skinless chicken bites deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.

Sandwiches

Chx cheesesteak
$14.00

Real Live Cheesesteaks with Sirloin on Amici’s long roll.

$14.00

Diced chicken with choice of cheese on an Amici’s long roll

$12.00

Made w/ Cooper Sharp & Cheddar cheese. Served on Artisan wheat bread. Includes side of fries.

$13.00

4 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on Artisan wheat bread. Includes side of fries.

PLT

$13.00

Portabella cap, lettuce & tomato w/ homemade vegan mayo on Artisan Wheat Bread. Includes side of fries.

$15.00

Your choice of a grilled or fried chicken thigh w/ pesto mayo, lettuce & tomato on a burger bun. *Can be tossed in your choice of wing sauce upon request.* Includes side of fries.

Kielbasa Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy smoked sausage on a long roll with mustard and sauerkraut. Includes side of fries.

Tacos

$15.00

Basket of three tacos filled with fried chicken, bacon, ranch, and lettuce.

Entrees

$18.00

Chicken or Tofu Teriyaki w/ broccoli, carrots, bok choy, & scallions over rice. Sub cauliflower rice for $1.50.

$15.00

Crock of fresh made three cheese Mac & Cheese topped with breadcrumbs.

Polish Platter

$18.00

2 spicy kielbasa with sauerkraut and 4 pierogi with fried onions snd sour cream.

$17.00Out of stock

Choice of chicken or beef mixed with cheese, lettuce, salsa, & sriracha mayo.

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Salads/Wraps

$12.00

House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons. Add Grilled Chicken for $2.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Enjoy our House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons all bundled up in a delicious flour wrap!

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with goat cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, pickled red onions, & carrots.

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.00

Enjoy romaine lettuce with goat cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, pickled red onions, & carrots all bundled up in a flour wrap!

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, chicken fingers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, ranch & sriracha mayo.

$15.00

A delicious take inspired by our Funky Chicken Salad. Expect romaine lettuce, chicken fingers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, ranch & sriracha mayo all in a flour wrap. [Fries not included]

Kid’s Menu

$7.00

Tasty Hotdog with your choice fries or veggies

$7.00

Cheeesssy Quesadillas! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

Kid's Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheesy quesadilla with broccoli & carrots. Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

$7.00

Deliciously Cheesy Mac! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.

$7.00

Grilled cheese with choice of French fries or vegetables.

DRINKS

GimmeSeltzer

12oz Variety Pack

$20.00
$8.00

5.1% ABV. House made Hard Seltzer.

$8.00

5.1% ABV. House made Hard Seltzer.

4 Packs

$10.00

6.2% Irish Red Ale. Rich in caramel and almond flavors driven by deep use of caramel malts. A malt forward beer built with just enough hops to keep you honest and on your toes.

$20.00

9.8% Barrel Aged Blended Dark Ale Aged In Cognac & Sherry Barrels

$16.00

8.8%.- Imperial IPA double dry hopped with Galaxy and Mosaic hops

$12.00

5.2% Pre-Prohibition Pilsner featuring earthy hop flavors and a crisp finish.

Froggy Pink Lemonade Soda 4 Pack

$16.00
$10.00

4.7% Dry Irish Stout. Earthy notes with a hint of chocolate.

$12.00

4.9% Helles Lager. Lansdale's first and finest lager. Made for the every man and every woman who just want a beer with flavor, not pretentiousness.

$16.00

9.4% Baltic Porter, Per the can: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale."

$18.00

9.4% Imperial IPA. Our #1 Selling Imperial IPA! A fan favorite for many reasons. Maybe it's the art, but more likely it's the deep drawn out hop character with flavors like orange blossom, and more!

$14.00

6.6% Hopped Saison Ale. The original beer for Philly Loves Bowie Week (1st weekend of January). Known for its smooth texture, balanced rich malt and tasty floral hop character.

$15.00

5.4% ABV SMaSH Collaboration with JJ Ratigan and Montgomery County Community College - Pottstown Campus in celebration of their 25th anniversary. Beer brewed using Sabro Hops!

$16.00

7.7% Hazy Double IPA with notes of guava, Hawaiian Punch and orange candy slices.

$14.00

We put together a mystery 4 pack. What you get, is what you get. Once sold, we will not reverse the order if you don't like it. it's a game of chance, roll the dice, friends!

$17.00

9.0% Sweet, strong, and golden. Sanctified is our take on a Belgian tripel with tasting notes of honeysuckle, clove, and banana.

$12.00

5.4% Belgian Wit Ale. Fresh oranges and key limes come together to make this effervescent wit a perfect warm weather ale!

$14.00Out of stock

5.6% Belgian Wit Ale with Strawberry. Fresh oranges and key limes come together to make this effervescent wit a perfect warm weather ale!

$15.00

5.1% New England Style India Pale Ale. One of our most beloved beers, this hazy session IPA embodies tasty flavors of pine, apricot, and passionfruit.

$18.00

Curated 4 Pack With Special Winter Beers: Nautica Disaster Barleywine, Last Waltz Baltic Porter, Buddha of Suburbia Extra Foreign Stout, and a Twas the Swords Before Double India Red Ale

$18.00

7.6% Double India Red Ale w/Cherry & Honey.

4 Pack Invincible

$12.00

4 Pack Enter Galactic

$17.00

22oz Bottles

$18.00

9.4% Baltic Porter: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale." 22 Oz Bottle

$18.00

10.4% Barleywine.

1/6 Kegs

$90.00

9.4% Baltic Porter, Per the can: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale."

$80.00Out of stock

4.3% India Pale Ale. An IPA for the rest of us! Served at Mainland Grill, Bella Vista Golf Course, and Morgan Hill Golf Course, this Pale ale offers ruby red grapefruit, creamsicle and citrus rind flavors.

MERCHANDISE

APPAREL

$20.00

One of our best selling Tee's, Our LOVE shirt in black!

$28.00

Made in Lansdale Long Sleeve Shirt in Blue! RGBC logo on the back.

$25.00

Truck it up! Time for your RGBC throwback hat!

RGB LANSDALE SHIRT - GREEN LONG SLEEVE

$28.00

Made in Lansdale Long Sleeve Shirt in Forest Green! RGBC logo on the back.

MISCELLANEOUS

$5.00

Every beer needs a coozie. This makes a great small gift for you Craft Beer superfan!

$2.00

Our fanciest logo...on a sticker. BOOM.

$49.50

VERY LIMITED TIME (we only have 4 TOTAL). Placards for your Garage!