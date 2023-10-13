Round Guys Brewery
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Yep. You read that correctly. Fried Brussels Sprouts with Blue cheese.
Fried Pickles
Lansdale famous house pickles battered and deep fried! Served with house ranch.
Basket of Fries
Gloriously French Lansdale Freedom Fries. Fresh cut with salt & pepper.
Mini Chimis
Three chimis stuffed with chorizo & three cheese mix. Topped with poblano crema and salsa Fresca.
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
Four deep fried Mac & Cheese balls. Served with marinara sauce.
Hummus Platter
Housemade hummus dip served with fresh Naan bread and vegetables
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spicy housemade buffalo chicken dip served with tortilla chips
Pierogi
4 potato & cheese filled pierogi topped with fried onions and sour cream. Choice of pan fried or deep fried.
Chicken Fingers
Three Panko Breaded Chicken Fingers tossed in your choice of sauce.
Mozzarella Bites
Six Breaded half moons of Mozzarella Cheese
Wings
Chicken Wings
Crispy pound o'wings deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Oh yeah, and with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
Boneless Chicken Bites
Yes!! One pound of boneless, skinless chicken bites deep fried and tossed with choice of sauce. Served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch. Also available in 1/2 lb. or 1.5 lb. sizes.
Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Real Live Cheesesteaks with Sirloin on Amici’s long roll.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Diced chicken with choice of cheese on an Amici’s long roll
Grilled Cheese
Made w/ Cooper Sharp & Cheddar cheese. Served on Artisan wheat bread. Includes side of fries.
BLT
4 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on Artisan wheat bread. Includes side of fries.
PLT
Portabella cap, lettuce & tomato w/ homemade vegan mayo on Artisan Wheat Bread. Includes side of fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of a grilled or fried chicken thigh w/ pesto mayo, lettuce & tomato on a burger bun. *Can be tossed in your choice of wing sauce upon request.* Includes side of fries.
Kielbasa Sandwich
Spicy smoked sausage on a long roll with mustard and sauerkraut. Includes side of fries.
Tacos
Entrees
Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken or Tofu Teriyaki w/ broccoli, carrots, bok choy, & scallions over rice. Sub cauliflower rice for $1.50.
Mac & Cheese
Crock of fresh made three cheese Mac & Cheese topped with breadcrumbs.
Polish Platter
2 spicy kielbasa with sauerkraut and 4 pierogi with fried onions snd sour cream.
Cheesesteak Bowl
Choice of chicken or beef mixed with cheese, lettuce, salsa, & sriracha mayo.
Bowl Of Soup
Salads/Wraps
Caesar Salad
House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons. Add Grilled Chicken for $2.00
Caesar Wrap
Enjoy our House Caesar dressing (no anchovies), romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons all bundled up in a delicious flour wrap!
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce with goat cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, pickled red onions, & carrots.
Mediterranean Wrap
Enjoy romaine lettuce with goat cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, pickled red onions, & carrots all bundled up in a flour wrap!
Funky Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken fingers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, ranch & sriracha mayo.
Funky Chicken Wrap
A delicious take inspired by our Funky Chicken Salad. Expect romaine lettuce, chicken fingers, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, ranch & sriracha mayo all in a flour wrap. [Fries not included]
Kid’s Menu
Kid’s Hot Dog
Tasty Hotdog with your choice fries or veggies
Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla
Cheeesssy Quesadillas! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla. Comes with choice of fries or veggies.
Kid's Veggie Quesadilla
Cheesy quesadilla with broccoli & carrots. Comes with choice of fries or veggies.
Kid’s Mac and Cheese
Deliciously Cheesy Mac! Comes with choice of fries or veggies.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of French fries or vegetables.
DRINKS
GimmeSeltzer
4 Packs
4 Pack Ancient Water
6.2% Irish Red Ale. Rich in caramel and almond flavors driven by deep use of caramel malts. A malt forward beer built with just enough hops to keep you honest and on your toes.
4 Pack Cenotaph
9.8% Barrel Aged Blended Dark Ale Aged In Cognac & Sherry Barrels
4 Pack Classic Girl
8.8%.- Imperial IPA double dry hopped with Galaxy and Mosaic hops
4 Pack Desert Cruiser
5.2% Pre-Prohibition Pilsner featuring earthy hop flavors and a crisp finish.
Froggy Pink Lemonade Soda 4 Pack
4 Pack Headmaster’s Ritual
4.7% Dry Irish Stout. Earthy notes with a hint of chocolate.
4 Pack Lager
4.9% Helles Lager. Lansdale's first and finest lager. Made for the every man and every woman who just want a beer with flavor, not pretentiousness.
4 Pack Last Waltz
9.4% Baltic Porter, Per the can: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale."
4 Pack Liquid Swords
9.4% Imperial IPA. Our #1 Selling Imperial IPA! A fan favorite for many reasons. Maybe it's the art, but more likely it's the deep drawn out hop character with flavors like orange blossom, and more!
4 Pack Loving the Alien
6.6% Hopped Saison Ale. The original beer for Philly Loves Bowie Week (1st weekend of January). Known for its smooth texture, balanced rich malt and tasty floral hop character.
Montco Pale Ale 4 Pack
5.4% ABV SMaSH Collaboration with JJ Ratigan and Montgomery County Community College - Pottstown Campus in celebration of their 25th anniversary. Beer brewed using Sabro Hops!
4 Pack Mothership Connection
7.7% Hazy Double IPA with notes of guava, Hawaiian Punch and orange candy slices.
Mystery 4 Pack
We put together a mystery 4 pack. What you get, is what you get. Once sold, we will not reverse the order if you don't like it. it's a game of chance, roll the dice, friends!
4 Pack Sanctified
9.0% Sweet, strong, and golden. Sanctified is our take on a Belgian tripel with tasting notes of honeysuckle, clove, and banana.
4 Pack Spaceman
5.4% Belgian Wit Ale. Fresh oranges and key limes come together to make this effervescent wit a perfect warm weather ale!
4 Pack Strawberry Spaceman
5.6% Belgian Wit Ale with Strawberry. Fresh oranges and key limes come together to make this effervescent wit a perfect warm weather ale!
4 Pack Transmission
5.1% New England Style India Pale Ale. One of our most beloved beers, this hazy session IPA embodies tasty flavors of pine, apricot, and passionfruit.
Winter Variety 4 Pack
Curated 4 Pack With Special Winter Beers: Nautica Disaster Barleywine, Last Waltz Baltic Porter, Buddha of Suburbia Extra Foreign Stout, and a Twas the Swords Before Double India Red Ale
4 Pack ‘Twas the Swords Before X-Mas
7.6% Double India Red Ale w/Cherry & Honey.
4 Pack Invincible
4 Pack Enter Galactic
22oz Bottles
Last Waltz 22oz Bottle
9.4% Baltic Porter: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale." 22 Oz Bottle
Nautical Disaster 22oz Bottle
10.4% Barleywine.
1/6 Kegs
1/6 Keg Last Waltz
9.4% Baltic Porter, Per the can: "A stiff cloud of earthy and chocolate aromas balloons forth. It's a collection of old friends. An amalgamation of soft citrus and deep chocolate. Led by a brilliant roasty front man, with creamy hints of rhythm and red tinted percussions, the Last Waltz Imperial Porter performs unlike any other Round Guys beer. And as the lights go dim. a medium bitterness balances the subtle dryness, leaving behind memories of an intricately balanced hop forward, rich malty ale."
1/6 Keg Sal’s Mulligan
4.3% India Pale Ale. An IPA for the rest of us! Served at Mainland Grill, Bella Vista Golf Course, and Morgan Hill Golf Course, this Pale ale offers ruby red grapefruit, creamsicle and citrus rind flavors.
MERCHANDISE
APPAREL
RGB LOVE Shirt - Black
One of our best selling Tee's, Our LOVE shirt in black!
RGB LANSDALE SHIRT - BLUE LONG SLEEVE
Made in Lansdale Long Sleeve Shirt in Blue! RGBC logo on the back.
RGB HAT
Truck it up! Time for your RGBC throwback hat!
RGB LANSDALE SHIRT - GREEN LONG SLEEVE
Made in Lansdale Long Sleeve Shirt in Forest Green! RGBC logo on the back.