Adams and Wabash (Chicago)

$4.00

Not only is this the beginning of Historic Route 66 in Downtown Chicago but the original “Chicago Dog” was also founded here. There is only one true way to make a Chicago style hotdog and we do it right! We start with Chicago’s very own Vienna beef hotdogs placed upon a steamed poppyseed bun topped with onion, mustard, bright green relish, two tomato wedges, sport peppers, cucumber spear, sprinkled with celery salt!