Route 66 Diner Mobile
Breakfast
Biscuits and Gravy
Heavenly Hash Bowl
From The Farm
Lunch/Dinner
Meals
Sandwiches
- Adult-Rated PB&J
Grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A hearty layer of smooth or chunky peanut butter featuring our own handcrafted jelly or jams from Jam-n “J” Jelly (Concorde Grape Jelly, Strawberry or Triple berry Jam} spread on grilled white bread till golden brown.
- Blackstone ( Reuben )$12.00
Classic Reuben sandwich featuring Chicago’s famous “Henry J’s” corned beef, melted Gruyere Swiss Cheese, a mountain of “Franks Kraut”, our homemade Russian dressing all stacked between two slices of grilled marbleized rye bread!
- Italian Beef & Gravy$10.00
An Italian Beef is a sandwich, originating in Chicago, made of thin slices of “Henry J’s” seasoned roast beef, simmered in au- jus (known by Chicago locals as 'gravy') on an Italian-style roll. Served with a side of Chicago-style "jardiniere" (a spicy mix of diced peppers and veggies.).
- Mee BLT
A true diner classic. Apple-wood smoked bacon, crispy lettuce, sliced ripe tomato, and mayo on two slices of white bread (toasted or un-toasted).
- Rat-trap ( Grilled Cheese )
The world’s most popular comfort food, “Grilled Cheese”. Two slices of American Cheese on buttered white bread grilled golden brown to perfection. Change it up and add sliced ripe tomato!
- Route 66 Cheeseburger
Quarter pound Angus Beef patty cooked your way, topped with a slice of American Cheese, Apple-wood smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Sesame bun. Contains: Wheat, dairy and sesame seeds
- G-Rated PB&J
A childhood classic sandwich for the little ones. Smooth peanut butter and our own handcrafted Concorde Grape Jelly!
Hot Dogs
- Adams and Wabash (Chicago)$4.00
Not only is this the beginning of Historic Route 66 in Downtown Chicago but the original “Chicago Dog” was also founded here. There is only one true way to make a Chicago style hotdog and we do it right! We start with Chicago’s very own Vienna beef hotdogs placed upon a steamed poppyseed bun topped with onion, mustard, bright green relish, two tomato wedges, sport peppers, cucumber spear, sprinkled with celery salt!
- Cyclone (Coney Island)$4.00
The original “Coney Island” hotdog with our own homemade original mildly spicy “Coney sauce”, Named after the 1927 Coney Island Cyclone Roller-coaster known for causing chaos!
- Texas Hot Wiener 1918 (Chili)$4.00
The original name for the now classic “Chili dog”. Our version of the chili dog uses Chicago’s own Vienna Beef Hotdogs, topped with our own homemade chili sauce. (onions and shredded cheese extra).