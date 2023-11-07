Route 66 Restaurant PA
Food Menu
BURGERS
- Single Cheeseburger$5.99
A burger patty homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served with cheese on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Double Cheeseburger$8.99
Two Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served with cheese on Martin's Potato Rolls.They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Triple Cheeseburger$13.99
Three Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served with cheese on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Quad Cheeseburger$16.99
Four Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served with cheese on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Cheeseburger Sub$9.99
Two Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served on Liscio's Italian Subs. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Single Hamburger$5.89
A burger Patty homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Double Hamburger$8.69
Two Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Triple Hamburger$13.49
Three Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Quad Hamburger$15.99
Four Burger Patties homemade from Black Angus beef smashed and then served on Martin's Potato Rolls. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Chopped Cheese$9.99
Two chopped burger patties homemade from Black Angus beef on a fresh Italian Sub. They can be served with a variety of free optional toppings of your choice such as Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
PLANT BASED BURGERS
- Single Impossible Burger$7.99
A plant based burger patties, cheese, Martin's potato roll, Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Double Impossible Burger$12.99
Two plant based burger patties, cheese, Martin's potato roll, Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Triple Impossible Burger$18.99
Three plant based burger patties, cheese, Martin's potato roll, Route 66 sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and onions. Halal
- Falafel Burger$5.99
The falafel burger patty made of chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) ground with a mix of herbs, fresh veggies (the Palestinian recipe), Martin's potato roll, cucumbers, ranch, and light hot sauce. Halal
FRIED CHICKEN
- Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Route 66 sauce, pickles, coleslaw, Martin's potato roll. Halal
- Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sub$10.99
Route 66 sauce, pickles, coleslaw, Italian sub roll. Halal
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Route 66 sauce, pickles, coleslaw, Martin's potato roll. Halal
- Fried Chicken Sub$10.49
Route 66 sauce, pickles, coleslaw, Italian sub roll. Halal
- Fried Chicken Tikka Masala Sandwich$8.99
Fried chicken breast, homemade Tikka Masala sauce, lettuce, Route 66 sauce, onions, Martin's potato roll. Hala
- Fried Chicken Tikka Masala Sub$11.99
Fried chicken breast, homemade Tikka Masala sauce, lettuce, Route 66 sauce, onions, Italian sub roll. Halal
- Tandoori Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Route 66 sauce, pickles, coleslaw, Martin's potato roll. Halal
- Tandoori Hot Fried Chicken Sub$11.99
Route 66 sauce, pickles, coleslaw, Italian sub roll. Halal
CHEESESTEAKS
TACOS
- Tender Tacos$6.49Out of stock
2 tenders, pickles, coleslaw, Route 66 sauce, soft tortillas. Halal
- Hot Tender Tacos$7.99Out of stock
2 Nashville hot tenders, pickles, coleslaw, Route 66 sauce, soft tortillas. Halal
- Tandoori Tender Tacos$7.99Out of stock
2 Tandoori tenders, pickles, coleslaw, Route 66 sauce, soft tortillas. Halal
FRESH SALADS
HOT DOGS
SIDES
SIDE SAUCES
Beverages & Desserts
BEVERAGES
- Fountain Soda$2.25
- Milkshake$4.99
16 oz, choice of flavor (all ice cream might have nut exposure)
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream$1.50
Hand dipped, choice of flavor (all ice cream might have nut exposure)
- 2 Scoops Ice Cream$2.50
Hand dipped, choice of flavor (all ice cream might have nut exposure)
- 3 Scoops Ice Cream$3.50
Hand dipped, choice of flavor (all ice cream might have nut exposure)