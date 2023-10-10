Roxbury Mercantile
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Hot Tea
Food
Appetizers
12 Wings
Hickory Smoked Choice of Sauce
6 Wings
Hickory Smoked Choice of Sauce
Crab Cake Appetizer
No peppers, but has Green onions
Crab Dip
Served Chilled
Crispy Brussels
Tossed in a Honey Siracha Sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hot Rox Shrimp
Chili Lime Adobo Seasoned finished with Hot Sauce
Peel N Eat Shrimp
Served Hot topped with Old Bay Seasoning
Pimento Cheese & Crackers
Soups & Salads
Tacos
Sandwiches
Roxbury Burger
thin Sliced onions under metled cheese
Southern Burger
pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon jam, bacon
Pulled Pork Sandwich
served with mustard bbq sauce
Beef Hot Dogs
onions relish and yellow mustard
Chicken BLT Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken melted American bacon lettuce tomato
Seafood PO'Boys
choice of seafood fried with Cajun mayo lettuce tomato
Gritty Double Patty
Kids
Entrees
Brasstown Beef Sirloin Steak
Heritage Pork Chop
Sweet tea brined seared and finished mustard bbq
Lowcountry Boil
Pulled Pork Platter
house smoked hand pulled mustard bbq sauce
Chicken Tenders and Fries
joyce farms chicken hand breaded and fried
Roxbury Pick 1 Seafood Platter
fried seafood platter, grilled upon request
Roxbury Pick 2 Seafood Platter
fried seafood platter, grilled upon request
Roxbury Pick 3 Seafood Platter
fried seafood platter, grilled upon request
Shrimp & Grits
pepper onions andouille sausage