House Favorites

Soft Taco Plate

$14.50

Americano Burrito Plate

$16.95

Green Chile Chicken Burrito Plate

$16.95

QuesoBirria Taco Plate

$18.95

Laxmi Burrito Plate

$16.95

Shiva Bowl

$14.95

Taquito Burrito Plate

$18.95

Sides and Appetizers

Chips and Salsa Ranchero

$4.20

Chips and Tomatillo Guacamole

$6.50

Chips and Corona-Lime Queso Fundido with Green Chile

$8.95

Chips and Corona-Lime Queso Fundido with Green Chile and Chorizo

$9.75

2 Taquitos with Chorizo, Potato, and Cheddar

$5.95

2 Flautas with Black Beans, and Cheddar

$5.95

Rice & Beans

$4.20

Kale Slaw

$3.95

Pappadum and Chutney

$3.75

Roxy Fries

$4.75

Chicken Tendies and Fries

$9.85

Nacho Fries with Ground Beef and Corona-Lime Queso

$8.50

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Side of Guisado

$3.50

side of queso

$1.50

Entrees

Naan Tacos

$12.50

Frybread Tacos

$12.95

Burrito

$12.95

Tacodilla

$5.50

Taco

$4.50

Nachos

$13.50

Rice Bowl

$11.95

Quesadilla

$13.50

Dessert

Churro Cronut

$6.95

Coconut Sticky Rice

$7.95Out of stock

Rocky Road Eggrolls

$7.95Out of stock

Condiments To-Go

Cucumber Mint Raita

$0.85

Crema

$0.85

Tamarind Chutney

$0.85

Chipotle Crema

$0.85

Salsa Ranchero

$1.00

Tomatillo Guacamole

$3.00

Cilantro Chutney

$1.00

Green Chile Sriracha

$0.85

Mango Habanero

$0.85

Ranch

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Iced Coconut Chai

$4.50

Hot Coconut Chai

$4.50

Hibiscus Lime-ade

$3.95

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.95

Lavendar Spritz

$3.95

House Ginger Ale

$3.95

Earl Grey Spritz

$3.95

Homemade Kombucha

$5.95

Kombucha Spritz

$4.95

Red Bull

$4.95

Cantaloupe Aqua Fresca

$4.50