Roxy's Durango
House Favorites
Sides and Appetizers
Chips and Salsa Ranchero
$4.20
Chips and Tomatillo Guacamole
$6.50
Chips and Corona-Lime Queso Fundido with Green Chile
$8.95
Chips and Corona-Lime Queso Fundido with Green Chile and Chorizo
$9.75
2 Taquitos with Chorizo, Potato, and Cheddar
$5.95
2 Flautas with Black Beans, and Cheddar
$5.95
Rice & Beans
$4.20
Kale Slaw
$3.95
Pappadum and Chutney
$3.75
Roxy Fries
$4.75
Chicken Tendies and Fries
$9.85
Nacho Fries with Ground Beef and Corona-Lime Queso
$8.50
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
$4.95
Side of Guisado
$3.50
side of queso
$1.50
Entrees
Condiments To-Go
Roxy's Durango Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 757-8342
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM