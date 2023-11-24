Royal Sandwich Shoppe 726 W Sheridan
Popular Items
- Royale with Cheese$8.00
This is our take on a burger! Sliced warm pot roast, real cheddar cheese and stone ground mustard (or sub mayo and pickles if you'd like) on a soft brioche bun.
- Green Goddess Sandwich$9.00
Avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, red onion, herb cream cheese on toasted multigrain bread.
- Royal Reuben$10.00
Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sour kraut, and your choice of stone ground mustard, mayo (or both) on a toasted marble rye bread.
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Croissant$8.00
Chicken salad with cranberry, pecans, celery and romaine lettuce on flakey croissant
- Green Goddess Sandwich$9.00
Avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, red onion, herb cream cheese on toasted multigrain bread.
- Monte Croissanto$10.00
Hot ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss cheese, mayo and mustard on a flakey croissant sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry jam on the side.
- New York Italian Sandwich$10.00
Our #1 selling sandwich! Pepperoni, salami, provolone, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, red onion, shredded lettuce, parmesan, mayo, apple cider vinegar, spices, extra virgin olive oil on toasted Italian hoagie.
- Nutty Banana$8.00
Sliced banana, peanut butter, granola and honey on multigrain wheat bread
- Philly Cheese$10.00
Sliced pot roast, grilled bell peppers, onions, melted provalone and mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.
- Royal Lobster Roll$20.00
Real lobster meat, minced celery, chives, drawn butter, lemon zest, mayo, on a toasted New England split bun.
- Royal Reuben$10.00
Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sour kraut, and your choice of stone ground mustard, mayo (or both) on a toasted marble rye bread.
- Royale with Cheese$8.00
This is our take on a burger! Sliced warm pot roast, real cheddar cheese and stone ground mustard (or sub mayo and pickles if you'd like) on a soft brioche bun.
- Yacht Club$10.00
One of our most popular menu items! Our (Yacht) Club has turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, provolone, tomato, lettuce, red onion and your choice of mayo, mustard or both on toasted multigrain bread.
- Build Your Own$4.00
- Turkey Cranberry$10.00
Salads
- East Hampton Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, feta, bacon, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, garlic parmesan croutons, over mixed greens with green goddess dressing.
- Martha's Vineyard Salad$12.00
Fresh blueberries, pecans, feta cheese, grilled chicken, tomatoes, over mixed greens and a side of Chia Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, parmesan, garlic croutons, romaine lettuce with caesar dressing.
- Cape Cobb Salad$12.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, tomatoes and garlic parmesan croutons over leafy greens with ranch dressing.
- Greek Salad$12.00
Salami, pepperoni, feta, provalone, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, an dred onion over leafy greens with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Sides
- Kettle Potato Chips$3.00
- Baked Potato Salad 6 oz.$3.50
deviled eggs, mustard, mayo, potatoes, bacon
- Baked Potato Salad 12 oz.$7.00
deviled eggs, mustard, mayo, potatoes, bacon
- Greek Pasta Salad 6 oz$3.50
feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, pasta in tangy vinaigrette
- Greek Pasta Salad 12 oz$7.00
feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, spiral pasta in zesty vinaigrette
- Side Salad$4.00
Cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garlic parmesan croutons and mixed greens with a side of ranch dressing.