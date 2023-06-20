Royal Orchid Thai Cuisine
Dinner
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Prawn rolls, Chicken satay, Spring rolls, Tod mun, and Crab delight
Fried Spring Rolls
Vegetable, taro, noodles, and mushrooms wrapped in spring roll pastry, deep fried and served with plum sauce
Fresh Rolls
Prawns with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrot, bean sprouts, and basil. Serve with peanut sauce
Crispy Prawn Rolls
Prawn and taro wrapped in spring roll pastry, deep fried, and served with sweet chili sauce.
Tod Mun
Fish paste seasoned with curry paste, mixed with minced green beans and basil. Deep fried and served with cucumber in sweer chili sauce and ground peanut
Garlic Chicken Wings
Chicken wing marinated with garlic, Cilantro, Black pepper. Lightly breaded, Deep fried, and serve with sweet chili sauce
Neau Yang
Beef marinated with oyster sauce, grill, and sliced. Served over lettuce with Dipping sauce
Steamed Mussels
Mussel sauteed and steamed with white wine, garlic, and basil leaves.
Chicken Satay
Chicken breast marinated in coconut milk, curry powder, garlic, and cilantro. Grilled and served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
Fried Calamari
Calamari deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Stuffed Chicken Wings
Deboned chicken wing stuffed with chicken meat, noodles, carrot, taro, and mushrooms. Breaded, deep-fried, and served with cucumber and onion in sweet chili sauce.
Fried Tofu
Triangle tofu Deep-Fried and served with plum sauce
Crab Delight
Imitation crab, onions and cream cheese filled in wonton skin, deep fried & served with sweet chili sauce
Pot Sticker
Fresh vegetable, soy beans & chicken filled in wheat wrapper, deep fried golden brown & served with dipping sauce
Soup / Noodle Soup
Won Ton Noodle Soup
Thai Beef Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Tom Yum (HALF)
Hot & sour soup with mushrooms, red onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro
Tom Yum (FULL)
Hot & sour soup with mushrooms, red onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro
Tom Ka (HALF)
Hot & sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, red onion, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro
Tom Ka (FULL)
Hot & sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, red onion, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro
Thai Salad
Larb Salad
Ground meat tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, ground roasted rice, mint, red & green onions, cilantro, and served with lettuce
Yum Salad
Choice of meat or tofu tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, red & green onions, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, and served with lettuce
Yum Seafood
Seafood (Prawns, Calamari, Scallops, Salmon, & Mussels) tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, red & green onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon grass, and served with lettuce
Yum Woon Sen
Prawns, grounded chicken breast, and thread mung bean noodles tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, red & green onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and served with lettuce
Crying Tiger Salad
Grilled beef, tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, ground roasted rice, red & green onions, mint, cilantro, and served with lettuce
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, ground dried shrimp, peanut, lime juice, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, garlic, palm sugar, and served with cabbage
Green Salad
Fresh green salad (spinach, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion), fried tofu, served with salad dressing (Peanut sauce, Ranch, Homemade Vinaigrette)
Entrees
Golden Cashew
Stir-fried bell peppers, carrots, white & green onions, celery and cashew nuts stir fried with chili paste sauce.
Hot Basil
Stir-fried mushrooms, bell peppers, baby corns, Zucchini, carrots, onions, minced chili & Thai basil leaves.
Thai Basil
Thai-style ground chicken stir-fried with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, minced red chilies & Thai basil
Showering Rama
Fresh spinach or steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce.
Ginger Garden
Stir-fried lots of fresh ginger with mushrooms, baby corn, zucchini, onions, Napa cabbage & snow peas.
Royal Sweet & Sour
Stir-fried pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, celery, onions, cucumber, carrots, snow peas with homemade sweet & sour sauce, then topped with sesame seeds.
Prikkhing Prince
Stir-fried fresh long green beans, carrots & Prikkhing paste.
Stir-Fry Orange Sauce
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions with homemade orange sauce
New Orange Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, deep fried golden brown, tossed with homemade orange sauce, served with sliced cabbage & steamed broccoli and carrots
Angel Eggplant
Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, green onions, basil, chili paste, black bean sauce & curry powder.
Stir-fry Oyster Sauce
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and onions with oyster sauce
Emerald Garlic
Steamed broccoli & carrot, served with sautéed meat in garlic sauce, & garnished with cilantro.
Hot Summer
Beef, pork & chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, green beans, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn & red curry paste
Stir-fry Coriander
Stir-fried cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, white pepper, coriander powder, garnished with cilantro, and served on sizzling plate.
Sunny Stir-fry
Stir-fried cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic with oyster sauce & chili paste, garnished with cilantro, and served on sizzling plate.
Pineapple Pork Ribs
Lightly pan fried then slow cooked with pineapple, served with steamed vegetable.
Chef's Special
Crab Phad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with an egg, bean sprout, red & green onions, and tamarind sauce, served with peanuts and garnished topped with stir-fried real crab meat with egg.
Lamb Curry
Lamb rack marinated with curry powder, Cilantro, lemongrass, Rosemary then grill and cooked in panang curry sauce, and serve with green beans & pineapples
SIZZLING BBQ BEEF
Beef marinated with white wine & soy sauce, then grilled, sliced, and served with stir-fried broccoli, cabbage,
Sen Mee Noodle BEEF
Grilled beef served on the top of steamed real thin rice noodle seasoned with sweet soy sauce, fried onions, and cilantro on the top of fresh green leaf lettuce & bean sprout
Crispy Basil Trout
Deep fried whole trout golden brown topped with onion, bell peppers, mushroom in garlic sauce, & crispy basil.
Tilapia Red Curry
Tilapia filet steamed in red curry sauce. It comes with bamboo shoots, bell peppers & Thai basil leaves.
Pumpkin Curry
Seafood Entrees
Garlic Pepper Prawns
Prawns stir-fried with bell peppers, green onions, garlic & black pepper. Served on a bed of fresh lightly stir-fried spinach
Spicy Prawns
Stir-fried prawns, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and snow peas with chili paste & oyster sauce.
Spicy Scallops
Stir-fried scallops, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and snow peas with chili paste & oyster sauce.
Sunny Seafood
Prawns, squid, scallops, mussels, snow pea, bell pepper & onion stir-fried with Thai soy sauce, chili paste, pepper & garlic. Served on hot sizzling plate.
Royal Orchid SEAFOOD
Prawns, squid, scallops, mussels, salmon, zucchini, green beans, onions, mushrooms, basil leaves, bell peppers & baby corn stir-fried with chili paste, curry powder.
Laughing Mussels
Sautéed mussels in red curry sauce, with bell peppers & basil leaves
Noodle Entrees
Phad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, beansprout, red & green onions, and tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprout
Rad Na
Quick wok-fried wide noodles with Thai soy sauce, topped over with Broccoli, carrots, garlic, & yellow beans gravy soup.
Phad Ba Mee
Stir-fried egg noodles with an egg, onions, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and bean sprout.
Special Noodles
Stir-fried wide noodles seasoned with soy sauce. Served on bed of fresh spinach & topped with peanut sauce.
Phad Woon Sen
Thread mung bean noodles stir-fried with pineapple, white & green onions, Napa cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, an egg & prawns.
Goy See Mee
Stir-fried mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Napa cabbage, green onions, garlic gravy soup served on egg noodles.
Phad See Ew
Stir-fried wide noodles with an egg, broccoli.
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried wide noodles with an egg, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrot, Thai basil leaves, garlic & pepper sauce.
Curry Entrees
Red Curry
Red curry paste cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers & Thai basil leaves.
Green Curry
Green curry paste cooked with coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, Thai basil leaves & green peas.
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste cooked with coconut milk, bell peppers & mince kaffir lime leaf.
Massamun Curry
Massamun curry paste cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, pineapples, carrots & peanuts.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, & onions.
Rice Entrees
Royal Orchid Fried Rice
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, garnished with cilantro and cucumber
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and pineapples garnished with cilantro and cucumber.
YELLOW Fried Rice
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, pineapples, curry powder garnished with cilantro and cucumber.
Chilli Paste Fried Rice
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with and egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili paste, garnished with cilantro and cucumber.
Holy Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with and egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, bell peppers & Thai basil leaves, garnished with cucumber.
Crab Fried Rice
Real crab meat served on the top of stir-fried Thai jasmine rice with an egg, onions, carrots & green peas, garnished with cilantro and cucumber
Fish Entrees
Fish Salad
Whole Trout fish deep fried golden brown, topped with seasonal fruit salad, cilantro, red & green onions & cashew nuts.
Pla Lard Plig
Deep fried whole trout golden brown served with sweetened chili sauce and minced vegetables
Salmon Curry
Salmon in red curry sauce, bamboo shoots, pineapple, bell peppers & Thai basil.
Panang Trout
Deep fried whole trout golden brown topped with Panang curry sauce, served with steamed vegetables.
Zap Zap Tilapia
Deep fried whole tilapia until skin is crispy and served with signature chili “Zap Zap” sauce.
Vegetarian Entrees
Spicy Tofu
Stir- fried tofu with red curry paste, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, zucchini, baby corn & bell peppers.
Vegetable Delight
Stir-fried pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, celery, onions, carrots, snow peas, cauliflower, broccoli, cucumber with sweet & sour sauce.
Anna's Garden
Stir-fried mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, cabbage, celery, cauliflower, zucchini & broccoli Stir-fried with white wine & garlic.
Showering Rama (Vegetarian)
Peanut sauce served on fresh steamed assorted vegetables (spinach, broccoli, celery, carrot, green beans, zucchini, & cabbage.)
Green Bean Delight
Stir-fried green beans stir-fried with garlic-chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves.
Vegetable Curry
Assorted vegetables & tofu in red curry sauce.
Desserts
Mango & Sticky Rice
Ripe tropical Honey mango, served with warm sticky rice steamed in sweetened coconut milk, topped with rich coconut milk sauce and toasted sesame seed.
Black Sticky Rice Pudding
Black sticky rice pudding topped with rich coconut milk sauce, topped with Lon gang tropical fruit, served warm.