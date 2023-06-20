Royal Orchid Thai Cuisine

Popular Items

Phad Thai

$13.95

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, beansprout, red & green onions, and tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprout

Phad See Ew

$13.95

Stir-fried wide noodles with an egg, broccoli.

Thai COFFEE

$4.25

Dinner

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$17.95

Prawn rolls, Chicken satay, Spring rolls, Tod mun, and Crab delight

Fried Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vegetable, taro, noodles, and mushrooms wrapped in spring roll pastry, deep fried and served with plum sauce

Fresh Rolls

$9.95

Prawns with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrot, bean sprouts, and basil. Serve with peanut sauce

Crispy Prawn Rolls

$13.50

Prawn and taro wrapped in spring roll pastry, deep fried, and served with sweet chili sauce.

Tod Mun

$12.50

Fish paste seasoned with curry paste, mixed with minced green beans and basil. Deep fried and served with cucumber in sweer chili sauce and ground peanut

Garlic Chicken Wings

$13.95

Chicken wing marinated with garlic, Cilantro, Black pepper. Lightly breaded, Deep fried, and serve with sweet chili sauce

Neau Yang

$17.95

Beef marinated with oyster sauce, grill, and sliced. Served over lettuce with Dipping sauce

Steamed Mussels

$16.95

Mussel sauteed and steamed with white wine, garlic, and basil leaves.

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Chicken breast marinated in coconut milk, curry powder, garlic, and cilantro. Grilled and served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Calamari deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Stuffed Chicken Wings

$14.95

Deboned chicken wing stuffed with chicken meat, noodles, carrot, taro, and mushrooms. Breaded, deep-fried, and served with cucumber and onion in sweet chili sauce.

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Triangle tofu Deep-Fried and served with plum sauce

Crab Delight

$9.95

Imitation crab, onions and cream cheese filled in wonton skin, deep fried & served with sweet chili sauce

Pot Sticker

$8.50

Fresh vegetable, soy beans & chicken filled in wheat wrapper, deep fried golden brown & served with dipping sauce

Soup / Noodle Soup

Won Ton Noodle Soup

$12.95

Thai Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.95

Tom Yum (HALF)

$9.95

Hot & sour soup with mushrooms, red onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro

Tom Yum (FULL)

$12.95

Hot & sour soup with mushrooms, red onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro

Tom Ka (HALF)

$10.25

Hot & sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, red onion, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro

Tom Ka (FULL)

$13.50

Hot & sour soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, red onion, lemon grass, lime leaves, galangal root & cilantro

Thai Salad

Larb Salad

$12.95

Ground meat tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, ground roasted rice, mint, red & green onions, cilantro, and served with lettuce

Yum Salad

$11.95

Choice of meat or tofu tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, red & green onions, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, and served with lettuce

Yum Seafood

$19.95

Seafood (Prawns, Calamari, Scallops, Salmon, & Mussels) tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, red & green onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon grass, and served with lettuce

Yum Woon Sen

$15.95

Prawns, grounded chicken breast, and thread mung bean noodles tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, chili paste, red & green onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and served with lettuce

Crying Tiger Salad

$17.95

Grilled beef, tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, ground roasted rice, red & green onions, mint, cilantro, and served with lettuce

Papaya Salad

$11.95

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, ground dried shrimp, peanut, lime juice, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, garlic, palm sugar, and served with cabbage

Green Salad

$8.50

Fresh green salad (spinach, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion), fried tofu, served with salad dressing (Peanut sauce, Ranch, Homemade Vinaigrette)

Entrees

Golden Cashew

$14.95

Stir-fried bell peppers, carrots, white & green onions, celery and cashew nuts stir fried with chili paste sauce.

Hot Basil

$13.95

Stir-fried mushrooms, bell peppers, baby corns, Zucchini, carrots, onions, minced chili & Thai basil leaves.

Thai Basil

$14.95

Thai-style ground chicken stir-fried with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, minced red chilies & Thai basil

Showering Rama

$13.95

Fresh spinach or steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce.

Ginger Garden

$13.95

Stir-fried lots of fresh ginger with mushrooms, baby corn, zucchini, onions, Napa cabbage & snow peas.

Royal Sweet & Sour

$13.95

Stir-fried pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, celery, onions, cucumber, carrots, snow peas with homemade sweet & sour sauce, then topped with sesame seeds.

Prikkhing Prince

$13.95

Stir-fried fresh long green beans, carrots & Prikkhing paste.

Stir-Fry Orange Sauce

$13.95

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions with homemade orange sauce

New Orange Chicken

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast, breaded, deep fried golden brown, tossed with homemade orange sauce, served with sliced cabbage & steamed broccoli and carrots

Angel Eggplant

$13.95

Stir-fried Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, green onions, basil, chili paste, black bean sauce & curry powder.

Stir-fry Oyster Sauce

$13.95

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and onions with oyster sauce

Emerald Garlic

$14.95

Steamed broccoli & carrot, served with sautéed meat in garlic sauce, & garnished with cilantro.

Hot Summer

$15.95

Beef, pork & chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, green beans, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn & red curry paste

Stir-fry Coriander

$14.95

Stir-fried cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic, white pepper, coriander powder, garnished with cilantro, and served on sizzling plate.

Sunny Stir-fry

$14.95

Stir-fried cabbage, carrots, onions, garlic with oyster sauce & chili paste, garnished with cilantro, and served on sizzling plate.

Pineapple Pork Ribs

$19.95

Lightly pan fried then slow cooked with pineapple, served with steamed vegetable.

Chef's Special

Crab Phad Thai

$18.95

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with an egg, bean sprout, red & green onions, and tamarind sauce, served with peanuts and garnished topped with stir-fried real crab meat with egg.

Lamb Curry

$31.95

Lamb rack marinated with curry powder, Cilantro, lemongrass, Rosemary then grill and cooked in panang curry sauce, and serve with green beans & pineapples

SIZZLING BBQ BEEF

$18.95

Beef marinated with white wine & soy sauce, then grilled, sliced, and served with stir-fried broccoli, cabbage,

Sen Mee Noodle BEEF

$18.95

Grilled beef served on the top of steamed real thin rice noodle seasoned with sweet soy sauce, fried onions, and cilantro on the top of fresh green leaf lettuce & bean sprout

Crispy Basil Trout

$18.95

Deep fried whole trout golden brown topped with onion, bell peppers, mushroom in garlic sauce, & crispy basil.

Tilapia Red Curry

$16.95

Tilapia filet steamed in red curry sauce. It comes with bamboo shoots, bell peppers & Thai basil leaves.

Pumpkin Curry

$13.95

Seafood Entrees

Garlic Pepper Prawns

$16.95

Prawns stir-fried with bell peppers, green onions, garlic & black pepper. Served on a bed of fresh lightly stir-fried spinach

Spicy Prawns

$15.95

Stir-fried prawns, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and snow peas with chili paste & oyster sauce.

Spicy Scallops

$19.95

Stir-fried scallops, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and snow peas with chili paste & oyster sauce.

Sunny Seafood

$19.95

Prawns, squid, scallops, mussels, snow pea, bell pepper & onion stir-fried with Thai soy sauce, chili paste, pepper & garlic. Served on hot sizzling plate.

Royal Orchid SEAFOOD

$19.95

Prawns, squid, scallops, mussels, salmon, zucchini, green beans, onions, mushrooms, basil leaves, bell peppers & baby corn stir-fried with chili paste, curry powder.

Laughing Mussels

$17.95

Sautéed mussels in red curry sauce, with bell peppers & basil leaves

Noodle Entrees

Phad Thai

$13.95

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, beansprout, red & green onions, and tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprout

Rad Na

$13.95

Quick wok-fried wide noodles with Thai soy sauce, topped over with Broccoli, carrots, garlic, & yellow beans gravy soup.

Phad Ba Mee

$13.95

Stir-fried egg noodles with an egg, onions, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and bean sprout.

Special Noodles

$13.95

Stir-fried wide noodles seasoned with soy sauce. Served on bed of fresh spinach & topped with peanut sauce.

Phad Woon Sen

$17.95

Thread mung bean noodles stir-fried with pineapple, white & green onions, Napa cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, an egg & prawns.

Goy See Mee

$13.95

Stir-fried mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Napa cabbage, green onions, garlic gravy soup served on egg noodles.

Phad See Ew

$13.95

Stir-fried wide noodles with an egg, broccoli.

Phad Kee Mao

$13.95

Stir-fried wide noodles with an egg, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrot, Thai basil leaves, garlic & pepper sauce.

Curry Entrees

Red Curry

$13.95

Red curry paste cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers & Thai basil leaves.

Green Curry

$13.95

Green curry paste cooked with coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, Thai basil leaves & green peas.

Panang Curry

$13.95

Panang curry paste cooked with coconut milk, bell peppers & mince kaffir lime leaf.

Massamun Curry

$13.95

Massamun curry paste cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, pineapples, carrots & peanuts.

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Yellow curry paste cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, & onions.

Rice Entrees

Royal Orchid Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, garnished with cilantro and cucumber

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and pineapples garnished with cilantro and cucumber.

YELLOW Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, pineapples, curry powder garnished with cilantro and cucumber.

Chilli Paste Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with and egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, bell peppers, chili paste, garnished with cilantro and cucumber.

Holy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with and egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, bell peppers & Thai basil leaves, garnished with cucumber.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Real crab meat served on the top of stir-fried Thai jasmine rice with an egg, onions, carrots & green peas, garnished with cilantro and cucumber

Fish Entrees

Fish Salad

$18.95

Whole Trout fish deep fried golden brown, topped with seasonal fruit salad, cilantro, red & green onions & cashew nuts.

Pla Lard Plig

$18.95

Deep fried whole trout golden brown served with sweetened chili sauce and minced vegetables

Salmon Curry

$16.95

Salmon in red curry sauce, bamboo shoots, pineapple, bell peppers & Thai basil.

Panang Trout

$18.95

Deep fried whole trout golden brown topped with Panang curry sauce, served with steamed vegetables.

Zap Zap Tilapia

$17.95

Deep fried whole tilapia until skin is crispy and served with signature chili “Zap Zap” sauce.

Vegetarian Entrees

Spicy Tofu

$12.95

Stir- fried tofu with red curry paste, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, zucchini, baby corn & bell peppers.

Vegetable Delight

$12.95

Stir-fried pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, celery, onions, carrots, snow peas, cauliflower, broccoli, cucumber with sweet & sour sauce.

Anna's Garden

$12.95

Stir-fried mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, cabbage, celery, cauliflower, zucchini & broccoli Stir-fried with white wine & garlic.

Showering Rama (Vegetarian)

$12.95

Peanut sauce served on fresh steamed assorted vegetables (spinach, broccoli, celery, carrot, green beans, zucchini, & cabbage.)

Green Bean Delight

$12.95

Stir-fried green beans stir-fried with garlic-chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves.

Vegetable Curry

$13.50

Assorted vegetables & tofu in red curry sauce.

Desserts

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.50

Ripe tropical Honey mango, served with warm sticky rice steamed in sweetened coconut milk, topped with rich coconut milk sauce and toasted sesame seed.

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$6.50

Black sticky rice pudding topped with rich coconut milk sauce, topped with Lon gang tropical fruit, served warm.

Sides

White Rice (S)

$2.00

White Rice (L)

$4.00

Brown Rice (S)

$2.00

Brown Rice (L)

$4.00

STICKY Rice

$2.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Sauce (S)

$1.00

Sauce (M)

$2.00

Sauce (L)

$3.00

Beverages

Thai Iced TEA

$4.25

Thai COFFEE

$4.25