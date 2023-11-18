Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Super Beef Sandwich$10.50
Super roast beef served on a onion roll.
- Regular Beef Sandwich$9.50
Regular roast beef on a seeded roll.
- Junior Beef Sandwich$8.50
Junior roast beef served on a plain roll.
- Super Pastrami Sandwich$10.50
Hot pastrami served on an onion roll.
- Regular Pastrami Sandwich$9.50
Regular hot pastrami on a seeded roll.
- Hamburger$7.50
Quarter-pound hamburger on a seeded roll with toppings of your choice.
- Cheeseburger$8.00
Quarter-pound cheeseburger on a seeded roll with topping of your choice.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Quarter-pound cheeseburger with crispy bacon on a seeded roll served with topping of your choice.
- Hot Dog$6.25
Foot long hot dog on a toasted hot dog roll.
- Grilled Cheese$5.25
Melted grilled cheese sandwich with American and Provolone cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
- Grilled Buffalo Sandwich$9.25
Grilled buffalo chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese on a seeded roll.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
- Crispy Buffalo Sandwich$9.25
Fried crispy buffalo chicken on a seeded roll with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese.
- BLT Sandwich$7.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$10.75
Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a seeded roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
- Broiled Fish Sandwich$10.75
Broiled fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a seeded roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
- Tuna Fish Sandwich$9.25
Mixed tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
- Seafood Salad Sandwich$9.25Out of stock
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
Subs
- Roast Beef Sub$13.00
Sliced roast beef served on a sub roll.
- Pastrami Sub$13.00
Hot pastrami served on a sub roll.
- Cheeseburger Sub$11.50
Two quarter-pound cheeseburgers on a sub roll served with toppings of your choice.
- Steak Tip Sub$14.00
Marinated steak tips with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
- Steak Tip Caesar Sub$14.00
Marinated steak tips with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on a sub roll.
- Steak & Cheese Sub$12.50
Shaved steak with melted America cheese on a sub roll.
- Steak Bomb Sub$13.00
Shaved steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and melted American cheese on a sub roll.
- Pepper Steak Sub$12.00
Shaved steak with peppers on a sub roll.
- Broiled Fish Sub$13.50
Broiled or Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a sub roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
- Fried Fish Sub$13.50
Broiled or Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a sub roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
- Chicken Kabob Sub$11.75
Grilled chicken kabob with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Greek dressing on a sub roll.
- Grilled Buffalo Sub$11.75
Grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese on a sub roll.
- Chicken Caesar Sub$11.75
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on a sub roll.
- Tuna Fish Sub$11.50
Mixed tuna fish with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
- Seafood Salad Sub$11.50Out of stock
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
- Chicken Finger Sub$11.75
Fresh crispy chicken tenders with American cheese on a sub roll.
- Buffalo Finger Sub$11.75
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese on a sub roll.
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.75
Crispy chicken tenders topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese on a sub roll.
- Chicken Salad Sub$11.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a sub roll.
- Italian Sub$12.99Out of stock
Wraps
- Roast Beef Wrap$13.00
Sliced roast beef with American cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Pastrami Wrap$13.00
Hot pastrami with American cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Cheeseburger Wrap$11.50
Two quarter-pound cheeseburgers in a white or wheat wrap served with toppings of your choice.
- Steak Tip Wrap$14.00
Marinated steak tips with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
- Steak Tip Caesar Wrap$14.00
Marinated steak tips with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a white or wheat wrap.
- Steak & Cheese Wrap$12.50
Shaved steak with melted America cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Steak Bomb Wrap$13.00
Shaved steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and melted American cheese in a white or wheat wrapl.
- Pepper Steak Wrap$12.00
Shaved steak with melted America cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Broiled Fish Wrap$13.50
Broiled or Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese in a white or wheat wrap. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
- Fried Fish Wrap$13.50
Broiled or Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese in a white or wheat wrap. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
- Chicken Kabob Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken kabob with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and Greek dressing in a white or wheat wrap.
- Grilled Buffalo Wrap$11.75
Grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a white or wheat wrap.
- Tuna Fish Wrap$11.50
Mixed tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
- Seafood Salad Wrap$11.50Out of stock
Mixed seafood salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
- Chicken Finger Wrap$11.75
Fresh crispy chicken tenders with American cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Buffalo Finger Wrap$11.75
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
- Crispy Caesar Wrap$11.75
- Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap$13.75
- Chicken Salad Wrap$11.50
Mixed chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap.
- Chicken Parmesan Wrap$11.75
Crispy chicken tenders topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese in a white or wheat wrap.
Appetizers
- Small Fry$5.00
- Small Onion Ring$7.00
- Small Mozzarella$9.00
- Cole Slaw (4oz)$0.75
- Pizza Roll$5.00
- Medium Fry$7.00
- Large Onion Ring$9.00
- Large Mozzarella$14.00
- Cole Slaw (16oz)$4.25
- Spinach Roll$5.00
- Large Fry$9.00
- Cheese Fries$8.00
Crispy French fries topped with melted cheese.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
- Rice Pilaf$4.50
- Side Salad$7.00
Small garden salad.
- Small Chicken Finger$10.00
- Small Buffalo Finger$10.00
- Small Wing Ding$10.00
- Small Buffalo Wing Ding$10.00
- Clam Chowder (12oz)$7.00
- Medium Chicken Finger$14.00
- Medium Buffalo Finger$14.00
- Medium Wing Ding$14.00
- Medium Buffalo Wing Ding$14.00
- Clam Chowder (16oz)$9.00
- Large Chicken Finger$19.00
- Large Buffalo Finger$19.00
- Large Wing Ding$19.00
- Large Buffalo Wing Ding$19.00
Salads
- Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, celery and carrots.
- Chicken Kabob Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken kabob with feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
- Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Fresh crispy chicken tenders over a fresh garden salad.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.00
Grilled shrimp with melted feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
- Broiled Haddock Salad$19.50
Broiled haddock with bread crumbs over a fresh garden salad.
- Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives.
- Steak Tip Salad$17.00
Marinated steak tips over a fresh garden salad.
- Buffalo Finger Salad$13.00
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken tenders over a fresh garden salad.
- Grilled Scallop Salad$18.00
Grilled scallops over a fresh garden salad.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
- # of Kabob Tips$1.50
Marinated chicken tip.
- # Steak Tips$2.00
Marinated steak tip.
- Tuna Fish Salad$12.25
Mixed tuna fish over a fresh garden salad.
- Chicken Salad Salad$12.25
Mixed chicken salad over a fresh garden salad.
- Seafood Salad$12.25Out of stock
Mixed seafood salad over a fresh garden salad.
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce with croutons and shaved Parmesean cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over a fresh Caesar salad.
- Chicken Finger Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh crispy chicken tenders over a fresh garden salad.
- Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.00
Grilled shrimp with melted feta cheese over a fresh garden salad.
- Broiled Haddock Caesar Salad$19.50
Broiled haddock with bread crumbs over a fresh garden salad.
- Steak Tip Caesar Salad$17.00
Marinated steak tips over a fresh Caesar salad.
- Buffalo Finger Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken tenders over a fresh garden salad.
- Grilled Scallop Caesar Salad$18.00
Grilled scallops over a fresh garden salad.
- Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon fillet over a fresh garden salad.
- Tuna Fish Caesar Salad$12.25
Mixed tuna fish over a fresh garden salad.
- Chicken Salad Caesar Salad$12.25
Mixed chicken salad over a fresh garden salad.
- Seafood Salad Caesar Salad$12.25
Mixed seafood salad over a fresh garden salad.
Dinners
- Super Beef Sandwich Dinner$17.00
Super roast beef sandwich on an onion roll served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Regular Beef Sandwich Dinner$16.00
Regular roast beef sandwich on a seeded roll served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Steak Tip Dinner$20.00
Marinated steak tips served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Chicken Finger Dinner$16.00
Fresh crispy chicken fingers served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Buffalo Finger Dinner$16.00
Fresh crispy buffalo chicken tenders served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Super Pastrami Sandwich Dinner$17.00
Hot pastrami sandwich on an onion roll served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Regular Pastrami Sandwich Dinner$16.00
Hot pastrami sandwich on a seeded roll served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Chicken Kabob Dinner$16.00
Grilled chicken kabob served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Chicken Wing Dinner$16.00
Crispy chicken wings served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Buffalo Wing Dinner$16.00
Crispy buffalo chicken wings served with French fries and Cole slaw.
- Cheeseburger Dinner$15.00
A quarter-pound cheeseburger on a seeded roll with topping of your choice served with French fries and Cole slaw.
Fried Seafood
- Small Clam$19.00
Small fried clam box served with tarter sauce.
- Large Clam$26.00
Large fried clam box served with tarter sauce.
- Clam Roll$20.00
Fried clams on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Clam Plate$23.00
Fried fresh Ipswich clams served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Combination Plate$30.00
Fried clams, shrimp, scallops and haddock served with French fries, house-made onion rings, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Small Scallop$19.00
Small fried scallop box served with tarter sauce.
- Large Scallop$26.00
Large fried scallop box served with tarter sauce.
- Scallop Roll$20.00
Fried fresh Sea scallops on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Scallop Plate$23.00
Fried fresh Sea scallops served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Tuna Fish Roll$13.00
Mixed tuna fish on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Small Shrimp$17.00
Small fried shrimp box served with tarter sauce.
- Large Shrimp$24.00
Large fried shrimp box served with tarter sauce.
- Shrimp Roll$18.00
Fried fresh Tiger shrimp on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Shrimp Plate$20.00
Fried fresh Tiger shrimp served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Seafood Salad Roll$13.00Out of stock
Mixed seafood salad on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Small Clam Strip$13.00
Small fried shrimp box served with tarter sauce.
- Large Clam Strip$19.00
Large fried clam strip box served with tarter sauce.
- Clam Strip Roll$15.00
Fried fresh clam strips on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Clam Strip Plate$17.00
Fried fresh clam strips served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Lobster RollOut of stock
Mixed lobster salad on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Small Calamari$13.00
Small fried calamari box served with tarter sauce.
- Large Calamari$19.00
Large fried calamari box served with tarter sauce.
- Calamari Roll$15.00
Fried calamari on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
- Calamari Plate$17.00
Fried calamari served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Small Fried Haddock$10.00
Small fried haddock fillet served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Large Fried Haddock$17.00
Large fried haddock fillet served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Fish & Chip Plate$17.00
Fried pieces of fresh haddock served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
- Haddock Plate$20.00
Fried fresh haddock fillet served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
Broiled Seafood
- Broiled Shrimp Plate$20.00
Broiled shrimp with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
- Broiled Scallop Plate$23.00
Broiled scallops with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
- Broiled Haddock Plate$20.00
Broiled haddock fillet with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
- Broiled Combo$28.00
Broiled scallops, shrimp and haddock with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
- Grilled Salmon Plate$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
- Small Broiled Shrimp$17.00
Small broiled shrimp box served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Small Broiled Scallop$19.00
Small broiled scallop box served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Small Broiled Haddock$10.00
Small broiled haddock fillet served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Broiled Fish&Chips Plate$17.00
Broiled pieces of haddock with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
- Grilled Salmon Side$17.00
Grilled salmon fillet served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Large Broiled Shrimp$24.00
Large broiled shrimp box served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Large Broiled Scallop$26.00
Large broiled scallop box served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Large Broiled Haddock$17.00
Large broiled haddock fillet served with tarter sauce and lemon.
- Swordfish Kabob Special$18.00Out of stock
- Swordfish Steak Special$20.00
Desserts
VALUE MEALS
Sandwich Meal Specials
- #1 Super Beef$15.75
Super roast beef sandwich served with a side of French fries and a 20oz drink.
- #2 Regular Beef$14.75
Regular roast beef sandwich served with a side of French fries and a 20oz drink.
- #3 Grilled Chicken$13.75
Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo served with a side of French fries and a 20oz drink.
- #4 Fish Sandwich$15.75
Broiled or fried haddock sandwich with American cheese and lettuce served with a side of French fries and a 20oz drink.
- #5 Fish Sub$17.75
Broiled or fried haddock sub with American cheese and lettuce served with a side of French fries and a 20oz drink.
DRINKS
- 20oz: Pepsi$2.75
- 20oz: Diet Pepsi$2.75
- 20oz: Mountain Dew$2.75
- 20oz: Cherry Pepsi$2.75
- 20oz: Gingerale$2.75
- 20oz: Orange Crush$2.75
- 20oz: Mug Root Beer$2.75
- 20oz: Water$1.50
- Juices$2.85
- Bang$3.25Out of stock
- Gator: Blue$2.75
- Gator: Red$2.75
- Gator: Orange$2.75
- Gator: Yellow$2.75
- Pure Leaf: Lemon$2.75
- Pure Leaf: Peach$2.75
- Pure Leaf: Raspberry$2.75
- Pure Leaf: Green$2.75
- 2 Liter: Pepsi$3.75
- 2 Liter: Diet Pepsi$3.75
- 2 Liter: Mountain Dew$3.75
- 2 Liter: Ginger Ale$3.75
- 2 Liter: Orange Crush$3.75
- 2 Liter: Mug Root Beer$3.75
CONDIMENTS
Sauces,Dressings,Utensils
- Cndmnts: Ketchup
- Cndmnts: Mayo
- Cndmnts: Mustard
- Cndmnts: Honey Mustard
- Cndmnts: Spicy Mustard
- Cndmnts: BBQ Sauce
- Cndmnts: Buffalo Sauce
- Cndmnts: Hickery Sauce
- Cndmnts: Hot sauce
- Cndmnts: Marinara Sauce
- Cndmnts: Extra Tarter Sauce $$0.25
- Cndmnts: Tarter Big Cup$3.50
- Cndmnts: Lemon
- Cndmnts: Cocktail Sauce
- Cndmnts: Duck Sauce
- Cndmnts: Horseradish Sauce
- Cndmnts: Nacho Cheese$1.00
- Drssing: Greek
- Drssing: Caesar
- Drssing: Lite Italian
- Drssing: Bleu Cheese
- Drssing: Ranch
- Drssing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Drssing: Red Wine Vinegar
- Drssing: Olive Oil
- Drssing: Balsamic Vinegar
- Utnsls: Prepack
- Utnsls: Napkins
- Cndmnts: Salt
- Cndmnts: Pepper