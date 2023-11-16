Royal Thai Restaurant San Rafael
Full Menu
Royal Thai's Specials
- Royal Thai Sea Bass 🌶️$33.00
Pan-grilled Chilean Sea Bass Fillet with coconut milk topped with fresh chili garlic sauce and crispy basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- Talay Thai Curry$28.00
Stir-fried scallops and shrimp with yellow curry powder, onions, celery, and egg topped with deep-fried soft-shell crab.
- Trout in the garden$24.00
Deep-fried trout topped with fresh mango salad, mints, and Thai lime dressing
- Pineapple curry with grilled prawns 🌶️$20.00
Grilled shrimp and pineapple simmered in red coconut milk curry in style southern Thai. (**Gluten-Free)
- Bangkok Street Noodles$18.00
Shrimps and ground chicken sautéed with tofu pickled radish, green onions, cilantro, and soft-boiled egg in soy garlic on top of steamed wide noodles and bean sprouts.
- Caramelized Basil Chicken$18.00
Crispy fried chicken gets tossed in house sweet chili garlic sauce topped with crispy basil.
- Avocado Salad$18.00
Shrimp, avocado, and green vegetables topped with shredded coconut, cashew nut, and special Thai lime dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Thai Chow Mein$17.00
Thai-style pan-fried egg noodles with cabbage, onion, broccoli, bean sprouts, and carrots in light brown sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- Green curry Fried Rice 🌶️$17.00
Fried rice, green beans, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil in green curry paste.
- Mango Curry 🌶️$18.00
Choice of meat, mango chunks, bell peppers, broccoli, and basil in red curry. (**Gluten-Free)
- Avocado Curry$18.00
Choice of meat with bell peppers, zucchini, basil, and avocado chucks in yellow curry. (**Gluten-Free)
Appetizer
- 1. Fresh Rolls$11.95
Mix vegetables and avocado are wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 2. Crab Rangoon$10.95
Crab meat, cheese, and scallion deep fried in a wonton wrap, served with a sweet tangy thai sauce
- 3. Crispy Calamari$13.95
Fried battered squid served with house sriracha sauce
- 4. Chicken Satay$13.95
Marinated and charcoal-broiled chicken skewers, served with side of cucumber salad and peanut sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 5. Thai Fish Cakes$11.95
Fried fish cakes: mixed with curry paste, string bean served with cucumber, and sweet-chili sauce with crushed peanut. (**Gluten-Free)
- 6. Angel Wings$13.95
Deep-fried chicken wings tossed with chili garlic sauce and crispy basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- 8. Poh-piah-goong$10.95
Deep-fried egg rolls stuffed with minced shrimp and chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
- 8v. Poh-piah-jay$10.95
Deep-fried egg roll stuffed with minced vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce
- 11. Kha Nom Bueng$14.95
Thai crepe stuffed with minced shrimp, pork, and shredded coconut, tofu, and bean sprouts served with a side of cucumber salad
- 90. Mee Krob$12.95
Crispy and sweet thread rice noodles in tamarind sauce, and fresh chives. (**Gluten-Free)
- Veggie Curry Puffs$10.95
Crispy puffs stuffed with seasoned potato, carrot, onions, and turmeric powder served with a side of cucumber salad
- Steamed Dumplings$11.95
Steamed ground pork and shrimp with onions, carrots, wrapped in wonton skin served with a soy vinaigrette
- Golden Triangle$11.95Out of stock
Golden brown deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts.
Soup
- 13. Tom Kha-(Small)$6.50
Coconut milk soup with bamboo shoots and galangal. (**Gluten-Free)
- 13. Tom Kha -(Large)$16.95
Coconut milk soup with bamboo shoots and galangal. (**Gluten-Free)
- 14. Tom Yum - (Small) 🌶️$6.50
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass. (**Gluten-Free)
- 14. Tom Yum - (Large) 🌶️$16.95
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass. (**Gluten-Free)
- 16. Wonton Soup$16.95
Shrimp and chicken wonton, sliced roasted pork, shrimps, and vegetable in light chicken broth
- 17. POH Taek$19.95
Poh Tak Soup is another traditional spicy Thai seafood soup made with lemongrass, fresh lime leaves, Thai basil and fresh chillies. (**Gluten-Free)
Salad
- Larb Duck$19.95
Chopped roasted duck seasoned with lime juice, mint leaves, and cashew nuts. (**Gluten-Free)
- 10 Larb Chicken$15.50
Minced chicken, pork or tofu seasoned with lime juice, mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 10. Larb Pork$15.50
Minced chicken, pork, or tofu seasoned with lime juice, and mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 10. Larb Tofu$15.50
Minced chicken, pork, or tofu seasoned with lime juice, and mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 19. Papaya Salad$14.50
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, and ground peanut in lime juice sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- Mango Salad$15.50
Shredded fresh mango salad seasoned with onions, green onions, cilantro, cashew nuts, mint, and cilantro in light lime dressing
- Thai Beef Salad$16.50
Sliced beef cucumber, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and seasoned with lime juice and mint leaves. (**Gluten-Free)
- 22. Yum Mixed Seafood 🌶️$19.95
Mixed seafood, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Yum Squid Salad 🌶️$17.50
Squid or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Yum Shrimp Salad 🌶️$17.50
Squid or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- 23. Royal Thai Chicken Salad$15.50
Chopped chicken satay, toasted almond, lettuce, cucumber, crispy rice noodles, sesame seed, and house avocado vinegar dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
- Avocado Salad$18.00
Shrimp, avocado, and green vegetables topped with shredded coconut, cashew nut, and special Thai lime dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
Curry
- 24. Green Curry 🌶️$15.50
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, jalapeño, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 25. Yellow Curry$15.50
Mild yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and carrots. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 27. Panang Curry 🌶️$15.50
Panang curry with green bean, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, jalapeño, and basil .**Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 28. Red Curry 🌶️$15.50
Red curry with eggplants, red bell pepper, jalapeño, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- Pumpkin Curry 🌶️$18.50
Red curry in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell pepper, jalapeno, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
Ping Yaang (BBQ)
- 36. BBQ Spicy Pork$16.50
BBQ marinated thai spices pork, sweet and sour sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 37. BBQ Chicken$16.50
BBQ marinated chicken tenders, sweet and sour sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 48. BBQ Beef$17.50
BBQ marinated beef with garlic soy sauce, house spicy green sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 35. BBQ Grilled Shrimp$17.50
BBQ shrimp with spicy lemongrass sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
Street Stir-Fried
- 38. Fresh Ginger$15.50
Sautéed fresh ginger, garlic, wood ear mushroom, and onion in black bean sauce
- 40. Spicy Green Bean 🌶️$15.50
Sautéed spicy ginger paste, green bean, and bell pepper. (**Gluten-Free)
- 42. Garlic Black Pepper$15.50
Sautéed cauliflower, zucchini, onion, green bean, and carrot in garlic black pepper sauce
- 46. Pad Ped 🌶️$15.50
Sautéed spicy red curry paste, bamboo shoots, jalapeño, bell pepper, and thai basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- 51. Thai Basil 🌶️$15.50
Sauteed thai basil, green bean, jalapeño, garlic, bell pepper in spicy chili basil sauce
- 53. PRA RAM$15.50
Mild peanut curry sauce on a bed of spinach, broccoli, and cabbage. (**Gluten-Free)
- 77. Eggplant Basil$15.50
Sautéed eggplant, red bell pepper, garlic, and basil in black bean sauce
- 79. Mixed Vegetable$15.50
Sautéed mixed vegetables with garlic and mild yellow curry powder. (**Gluten-Free)
- 82.Broccoli and Mushroom$15.50
Sautéed broccoli, garlic, bell pepper, and mushroom in chef's special sauce
Fried Rice and Noodles
- 91. Pad Si-ew$15.50
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with black soy sauce, egg, carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower. **Not contain fish sauce**
- 92. Pad Kee Mow 🌶️$15.50
Pan-fried thread rice noodles / wide noodles with fresh chili, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce**
- 93. Pad Thai$15.50
Pan-fried rice stick noodles with, egg, tofu, chives, bean sprouts, and ground peanut on the side. (**Gluten-Free)
- 94. Thai Fried Rice$15.50
Pan-fried rice with egg, onion, green onion, and tomato. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 94B. Pineapple Fried Rice$15.50
Pan-fried rice with curry powder, pineapple, cashew nuts, and raisins. **Not contain fish sauce** (**Gluten-Free)
- 95. Spicy Basil Fried Rice 🌶️$15.50
Spicy Thal fried rice, bell pepper, jalapeño, chill, and basil. **Not contain fish sauce**
- Curry Noodle Soup*$17.95
Rice noodles, ground chicken, shrimp, broccoli, and carrot in curry soup topped with crispy egg noodles.
Chef's Suggestions ❤️
- Duck red curry 🌶️$22.95
Roasted duck, pineapple, tomato, jalapeño, and bell pepper in red curry. (**Gluten-Free)
- 29. Saam Kasat 🌶️$19.95
Sautéed combination of beef, pork, and chicken with eggplant, basil, bell pepper, and in chef's spicy green chili sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 31. Chao Praya Salmon 🌶️$19.95
Fillet salmon in red coconut milk curry with zucchini and sweet basil. (**Gluten-Free)
- 32. Salmon in Banana Leaf$19.95
BBQ marinated fillet salmon wrapped in banana leaf, spicy sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 47. Nua Ob$19.95
Thai herb-marinated beef tenders, zucchini, cauliflower, green bean, and carrot. (**Gluten-Free)
- 50. Gai Pad Himmaparn 🌶️$16.95
Sautéed chicken, cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, and crispy chili
- 55. Garlic Pepper Duck$22.95
Sautéed boneless roasted duck in garlic black pepper sauce.
- 56. Ped Sawan$22.95
Marinated boneless roasted duck in honey sauce, served on a bed of spinach and cabbage
- 63. Goong Kra-Thieam$18.95
Sautéed prawns, carrot, zucchini, green bean, and cauliflower with special garlic black pepper sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 65. Goong-Hoi Pad Makhua Yao$19.95
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, eggplant, chili paste, bell pepper, green onion, and curry powder
- 70. Royal Trout 🌶️$19.95
Pan grilled boneless trout with coconut milk topped with spicy chili sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 72. Bangkok Trout 🌶️$19.95
Deep fried boneless trout in batter, topped with royal thai special sauce
- 73. Salmon Pad Khing$19.95
Sautéed salmon fillet, ginger, shiitake mushroom, onion, bell pepper, leek, and celery in black bean sauce
- 85. Tofu Kra-Prow Krob 🌶️$16.95
Sautéed deep fried tofu, cashew nuts in chef's special sauce
- 96. Pla Nil Saam Rod 🌶️$19.95
Deep-fried whole tilapia fish topped with fresh garlic and spicy sauce. (**Gluten-Free)
- 99. Yellow Curry Lamb$22.95
Lamb in yellow curry, potatoes, onion, and carrot served with a side of cucumber salad. (**Gluten-Free)
- Crab Fried Rice$21.95
Stir-fried rice tossed with crab meat, white onion, tomato, green onion, and double eggs. (**Gluten-Free)
- Catfish with Green Bean 🌶️$18.95
Sautéed fried fillet catfish with thai style green bean in spicy ginger paste, kaffir lime leaves, and bell pepper. (**Gluten-Free)
Side Orders
Desserts
Drink Menu
Soft Drink
- Regular Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Sparkling Water$3.50
San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water is natural.
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Lychee-Infused Iced Tea$5.00
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$5.00
Australia’s favorite Ginger Beer brewed with Australian-grown ginger and sugar cane.
Beer
- Singha Beer$7.00
Thailand- Lager- 5.0% ABV. A premium lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients Singha is a full-bodied 100 barley malt beer that is distinctively rich in taste with strong hop characters. Brewed with three hops: Saaz Perle and Hallertau.
- Chang Beer$7.00
Thailand- American-Style Lager- This Thai beer is made from fine quality malt, rice and hops, with natural water and selected yeast. Enjoy this refreshing brew with spicy Asian foods.
- Kirin Ichiban$7.00
Japan
- Lagunitas IPA$6.00
Petaluma
- O'Douls Non-Alcoholic$6.00
O'Doul's Golden Non-Alcoholic Brew. Premium & extra smooth
White Wine
Red Wine
Sake
- Gekkeikan Junmai - Nigori$14.00
Roughly filtered, thick, and creamy. Medium-bodied, sweet with hints of tropical fruit and a long finish. Kyoto, Japan 300 ml
- Sho Chiku Bai Mio - Sparkling Sake$16.00
Refreshing, fruity and uniques sweet aroma. Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and Koji, Mio appeals to a wide range of tastes — a new sake for a new age Hyogo, Japan 300 ml