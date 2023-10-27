Royyim Thai Cuisine 1823 S Greenfield Rd #105
Starter
Fresh rice paper wrapped with assorted vegetables, mints, comes with amazing peanut sauce on the side.
Lightly salted steamed edamame.
Sautéed steamed edamame with our signature house garlic sauce.
Deep-fried vegetables rolls come with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Steamed chicken and vegetables dumplings, come with sweet soy sauce on the side.
Deep-fried chicken and vegetables dumplings, come with sweet soy sauce on the side.
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a delicious crab and creamy filling made of cream cheese and real crab meat, come with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Deep-fried imitation snow crab cake, come with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Thin wonton skin wrapped with ground pork meat, ginger and seasoning, come with sweet soy sauce on the side.
Crispy battered shrimp with shredded coconut, come with sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Crispy Battered calamari sticks, come with sweet and sour.
Soup
Cleared both soup with chicken-wontons, onions, broccoli, cabbage, pea & carrot, and fried garlic.
A most famous Thai hot and sour soup with choice of protein, onions, cherry tomato, mushrooms, sweet-chili-shrimps oil, and Thai herbs.
The most famous hot and sour creamy coconut soup based in Thailand, comes with choice of protein, onions, cherry tomato, mushrooms, sweet-shrimp-chili oil, and Thai herbs.
Clear both soup with onions, broccoli, cabbage, pea & carrot, fried tofu.
Salad
Thai style Shrimps salad with red onion, mint, carrot Thai herbs in Thai spicy lime dressing, mixed with fresh spring mixed green salad.
Steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrot, topped with fresh spring mixed greens, comes with peanut sauce on the side.
Traditional Northeastern Thai dish. Diced pork cooked with red onion, mint, cilantro, Thai herbs-rice powders in Thai lime cilantro dressing, comes with fresh slide cabbage on the side.
Thai style beef salad with red onions, mint, cilantro, carrot, Thai herbs, sweet-shrimp-chili oil in spicy lime dressing, comes with fresh spring mixed greens.
Fried Chicken
Lightly breaded white meat chicken, fried and tossed in house sweet and tangy orange sauce.
Lightly breaded white meat chicken, fried and tossed in house sweet and sour sauce.
Lightly breaded white meat chicken, fried and tossed in our signature sweet chili, Thai herbs sauce.
Noodle
The most famous of Thai dishes. Rice noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, bean sprout cooked with traditional pad thai sauce made from coconut sugar and tamarind juices. Comes with green onion on top and grounded peanut on the side.
Fresh flat noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, broccoli, carrot, cooked in dark sweet soy sauce.
Fresh flat noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, green bell pepper, carrot, basil.
Glass noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, onion, cabbage, carrot, celery and touch of sesame oil.
Fresh flat noodles stir-fried with choice of meat, egg, bean sprout, green onion, garlic-sesame oil, served on mixed spring green.
Thai Curry
Choice of meat, green bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot in red curry coconut milk.
Choice of meat, onion, potato, carrot in yellow curry coconut milk.
Choice of meat, green bell pepper, eggplant, bamboo shoot in green curry coconut milk.
Choice of meat, onion, carrot, potato, roasted peanut, and hints of tamarind juice in massaman curry coconut milk.
Choice of meat, green bell pepper, pea & carrot, onion in panang curry coconut milk.
Choice of meat, pineapple, cherry tomato, green bell pepper, in red curry coconut milk.
Wok
Choice of meat, onion, green bell pepper, bamboo shoot, and basil.
Choice of meat, onion, broccoli, crumble fried garlic.
Choice of Meat, onion, green bell pepper, carrot, pineapple, sweet-chili-shrimps oil.
Choice of meat, onion, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, celery, and bean sprout.
Choice of meat, onion, green bell pepper, carrot, celery, and roasted cashew.
Choice of meat, onion, green bell pepper, celery, eggplant, and basil.
Fried Rice
Signature
Salad style dish. Fresh vegetables (mint, carrot, cabbage, bean sprout), Fried Tofu, come with peanut sauce.
Fried rice with blue crab meat, egg, onion, pea & carrot, green onions.
Blue crab meat stir-fried with rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, and pad thai sauce, come with grounded peanut on side
Chicken stir-fried with our signature peanut sauce and top on steamed broccoli and carrot, come with rice on the side.
Chicken in coconut milk both, mushroom, slide cabbage, and Thai herbs, comes with rice on the side.
Atlantic Salmon fillet with panang curry sauce, onion, green bell pepper, pea & carrot, comes with rice on the side.
Atlantic Salmon filet, onion, green bell pepper, celery, eggplant, basil, comes with rice on the side.
Vegan
Choice of vegan protein, rice noodles, green onion, vegan pad thai sauce, and grounded peanut on the side.
Choice of vegan protein, flat noodles, broccoli, carrot, and dark sweet soy sauce.
Choice of vegan protein, flat noodles, onion, green bell pepper, carrot, and basil.
Choice of vegan protein, fried rice with onion, pea & carrot, cherry tomato.
Choice of vegan protein, fried rice with onion, green bell pepper, carrot, and basil.
Choice of vegan protein, fried rice with onion, pea & carrot, pineapple, and cashew.
choice of vegan protein, onion, carrot, potato, in yellow curry coconut milk.
choice of vegan protein, green bell pepper, eggplant, bamboo shoot, in green curry coconut milk.
choice of vegan protein, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, celery, bean sprout.
Eat Like Thais
Southern Thai traditional dish. No compromise spiciness, very very spicy diced pork stir-fried with homemade Southern Thai curry, come with rice on the side. paste
One of the most popular dish for people in Thailand. Diced pork stirred-fried with chili-garlic sauce, Holy basil, comes with the rice on the side. Recommend to add fried egg on side (opitonal).
Fresh green papaya salad, cherry tomato, carrot, papaya aalad dressing.
Fried chicken wing topped with fried onion and come with sticky rice.
Blue crab meat in southern Thai yellow curry sauce. This dish is very very spicy and we could not adjust it.
Glass noodle mixed with pork, shrimps, onion, red onion, roasted peanut, carrot, with Thai cilantro lime dressing.
Northern curry egg noodle, chicken, pickle mustard, red onion, topped with crunchy egg noodle.
Rice noodles in Thai noodle soup both, bean sprout, onion, celery, basil, with choice of pork or beef.