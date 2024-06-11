Roz Grill 8200 Providence Road
Cold Small Plates
- Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, lemon juice, olive oil. Served with warm scratch-made pita bread$9.00
- Muhammara
Hearty walnut and roasted red bell pepper dip. Served with warm scratch-made pita bread$12.00
- Baba Ghanoush
Roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil. Served with warm scratch-made pita bread$10.00
- Black Olives Whipped Feta
Mouth watering, creamy mixture of feta & black olives. Served with warm scratch-made pita bread$12.00
Hot Small Plates
- Roz Bites
Our signature dish, fried spinach and cheese bites, fried to perfection$12.00
- Falafel Bites
Fried bites of chickpeas, fresh herbs, spices. Served with warm scratch-made pita bread$10.00
- Kibbeh
Fried bulgur and meat shell filled with ground meat and onions$10.00
- French Fries
Basket of fries with special seasoning salt$6.00
Roz Favorites
Salads
Entrees
- Chicken Kebab
Chicken cubes marinated in our special seasoning$22.00
- Kofta Kebab
Skewer of ground beef mixed with onions, parsley & garlic in our house special seasoning$22.00
- Lamb Kebab
Lamb cubes marinated in a blend of onions, lemon, garlic & house special seasoning$25.00
- Mixed Kebab
Choice of two meats - chicken, kofta or lamb$28.00
Family Platters
- Mixed Kebab - Serves 4
Two chicken, two kofta, two lamb kebab skewers served with choice of rice, grilled vegetables and choice of two small cold plates$75.00
- Mixed Kebab - Serves 8
4 chicken, 4 kofta, 4 lamb kebab skewers served with choice of rice, grilled vegetables and choice of two small cold plates$140.00