Online Ordering COMING SOON!
Chevelle Cafe at Route 66 Bowl
Salads
Bread
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken$8.99+
Garlic Chicken, Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken$8.99+
Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Wing Sauce and Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99+
Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Ranch and Mozzarella
- All Meat$10.99+
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Marinara and Mozzarella
- All Veggie$8.99+
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Marinara and Mozzarella
- Canadian Bacon$7.99+
Canadian Bacon, Marinara and Mozzarella
- Cheese$7.99+
Cheddar Cheese, Marinara and Mozzarella
- Hawaiian$9.99+
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon Marinara and Mozzarella
- Pepperoni$7.99+
Pepperoni, Marinara and Mozzarella
- Sausage$7.99+
Sausage, Marinara and Mozzarella
- Supreme$10.99+
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Marinara and Mozzarella
- Extra Ranch cup$0.50
Calzone
Build Your Own Pizza
Pizza Bowl
Chicken- Wings
- Small Boneless$6.00
Boneless, Skinless, Chicken Breast with a crispy coating, deep fried
- Large Boneless$12.00
Boneless, Skinless, Chicken Breast with a crispy coating, deep fried
- Small Bone in, Traditional Wing$6.25
4 Bone in Chicken Wings
- Large Bone In, Traditional Wings$12.00
8 Bone in Chicken Wings
- Boneless Chicken Basket$5.25
A smaller portion of Boneless, Skinless, Chicken Breast that have a crispy coating, served with Fries
Burgers
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Chicken Wrap Basket$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes & Choice of Mayo or Ranch , Fries
- Chicken Wrap Only$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes & Choice of Mayo or Ranch
- Grill Cheese Basket$4.59
Toasted Bread Filled with American Cheese served with a side of Fries
- Grill Cheese Only$1.99
Toasted Bread Filled with American Cheese
- BLT basket$6.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toast, Fries
- BLT ONLY$5.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toast
- Philly Cheese Steak basket$8.99
Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, & Pepperjack, Cheese on a Hoagie Bun, Fries
- Philly Cheese Steak sandwich only$8.59
Chopped Beef, Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, & Pepperjack, Cheese on a Hoagie Bun
- Chicken Breast$3.49
Grilled Chicken Breast
- Chicken Sandwich Basket$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on a Brioche Bun
- Chicken Sandwich Only$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Mini Meals
- Boneless Chicken Basket$5.25
A smaller portion of Boneless, Skinless, Chicken Breast that have a crispy coating, served with Fries
- Corn Dog- only$1.99
Franks dipped into a honey, cornmeal batter, deep fried
- Grill Cheese Basket$4.59
Toasted Bread Filled with American Cheese served with a side of Fries
- Grill Cheese Only$1.99
Toasted Bread Filled with American Cheese