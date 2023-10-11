Food

starters

arancini

$11.00

deep fried rice balls filled with ham & cheese, served with creamy mushroom and white truffle sauce

avocado burrata

$14.00

sliced tomatoes and avocados topped with creamy burrata cheese, fresh basil & balsamic glaze

basket fresh cut fries

$7.00

basket of fries

$5.00

basket old bay fries

$5.00

basket onion rings

$6.00

boom boom shrimp

$14.00

six pieces of fresh shrimp, hand-breaded and deep fried in house, topped with boom boom sauce

brewski sliders

$14.00

three mini ground beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo

calamari

$16.00

lightly hand-breaded with a side of marinara

classic meatballs

$12.00

ground beef, veal and pork meatballs topped with our house-made marinara sauce

crab & artichoke dip

$14.00

lump crab meat mixed with artichokes and a blend of cheeses, served warm with tortilla chips

devils on horseback

$11.00

bacon wrapped dates stuffed with pecans, layered on gorgonzola cheese and sprinkled with sweet honey + sliced almonds

double dry hopped fries

$14.00

fries, cheese sauce & bacon, topped with scallions + drizzle ofranch

garlic knots

$11.00

house-made dough smothered in garlic + butter with marinara sauce

guacamole

$14.00

chef's house-made recipe served with tortilla chips

nachos

$13.00

chicken or chorizo, homemade cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream

pepperoni garlic knots

$13.00

house-made dough smothered in garlic + butter with marinara sauce

pierogies

$10.00

potato pierogies served with butter, sautéed onions,roasted red & green peppers and bacon bites

pretsoul

$10.00

warm soft pretzel braid served with guava butter, nacho cheese and dijon horseradish mustard

short rib poutine fries

$17.50

tender shortrib piled onto hand-cut fries and topped with sharp white cheddar, fresh parmesan & gravy

supreme nachos

$14.00

wings

$13.00

10 wings with your choice of mango habanero, house buffalo, or BBQ sauce served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese

salads

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, onions, sweet peppers, giardiniera, romaine lettuce, balsamic dressing

Calamari Salad

$17.00

hand lightly breaded calamari, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Cauliflower Quinoa Salad

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, quinoa, toasted chickpeas, tomatoes, arugula, lemon aioli & olive oil dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

turkey, ham, provolone, onion, tomato, sweet peppers, hard boiled egg, romaine, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes,romaine lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$17.00

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

croutons, shaved parmesan,romaine, Caesar dressing

Southwest Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, grilled chicken,ranch

Ribeye Steak Salad

$18.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

chicken or ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, sour cream, crunchy tortilla bowl

Tossed House Salad

$7.00

subs

cali chix cheesesteak

$12.50

choice of shaved chicken or steak, with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and mayo

cali steak sub

$12.50

chicken cheesesteak

$10.50

chicken parm sub

$10.50

breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, sub bread

italian sub

$10.50

salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomato, drizzle of oil & vinegar

meatball sub

$10.50

homemade meatballs (beef, veal & pork), marinara, melted mozzarella

philly cheesteak

$10.50

choice of shaved chicken or steak with grilled onions, American cheese and house-made marinara sauce

portobello cheesesteak

$10.50

sliced mushrooms, green & red peppers, provolone, chipotle mayo

sausage & pepper sub

$10.50

Italian sausage, green & red peppers, onions, fresh grated parmesan and house-made marinara sauce

turkey sub

$10.50

turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, onion, mayo

bolis

buffalo chicken boli

$12.00

chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella

CBR boli

$12.00

ham & cheese boli

$12.00

ham & mozzarella

italian boli

$12.00

pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella

philly boli

$12.00

shaved steak, grilled onions, mozzarella

veggie boli

$12.00

green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, onions, broccoli, mozzarella

pizza

BLT pizza

$15.50

brew works pizza

$15.50

buffalo chicken pizza

$16.50

chicken,hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, bleu cheese

cheese pizza

$12.50

create your own

$17.50

hawaiian hula pizza

$16.50

pineapple, ham, mozzarella, marinara

margherita pizza

$16.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, garlic

meatlovers pizza

$17.50

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

mike's hot roni' pizza

$15.50

pepperoni, hot honey drizzle

mushroom & asparagus pizza

$15.50

mushroom, asparagus,roasted garlic, pesto, crushed red pepper, mozzarella

pepperoni pizza

$14.50

pepperoni & cheese

sicilian pizza

$19.50

pepperoni, onions,red & green peppers, tomato sauce

the figgy pig pizza

$17.50

figs, prosciutto, gorgonzola, onions, arugula, balsamic

toscana pizza

$15.50

veggie pizza

$17.50

broccoli, pesto, tomatoes,ricotta, mozzarella

pickles & pastrami

$16.50

handhelds & more

bbq sandwich

$16.00

smoked pulled pork sourced locally by Lonny B - choice of BBQ sauce or dry dust, topped with coleslaw, served with fries

beefwich

$15.00

angus reserve sliced beef, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion ring, gravy, spicy brown mustard, fries

chicken sandwich

$17.00

choice of grilled orfried chicken; lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & fries

fajita burrito

$16.00

chicken, green & red peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle sauce, fresh cut fries, allrolled in a tortilla

farmhouse chicken sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, buttermilk ranch, fries

impossible burger

$17.00

plain cheeseburger

$15.00

soul burger

$17.00

ground beef patty, american cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, fries

tacos

$15.00

choice of fried cod, grilled shrimp, or boom boom shrimp with house-made mango pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & old bay fries

tex-mex quesadilla

$15.00

chicken, steak or chorizo served with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, & a side of house-made taco sauce

specials

chicken parm

$19.00

chicken, rice & veggies

$23.00

chicken, steak, shrimp fajitas

$28.00

eggplant parm

$19.00

guac & shrimp

$18.00

hawaiian shrimp & scallops

$28.00

HH tacos

$8.00

lobster ravioli

$22.00

lobster roll

$25.00Out of stock

mango shrimp ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

pappardelle portobello mushroom special

$17.00

seafood molcajete

$28.00Out of stock

shrimp & scallop salad

$23.00

desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Lemon Angel Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

extras

apple dijon

$0.25

balsamic

$0.25

banana peppers

$0.25

bbq

$0.25

bleu cheese

$0.25

boom boom sauce

$0.50

bread

$1.00

caesar dressing

$0.25

celery

$1.00

chipotle sauce

$0.25

coleslaw

$0.75

dijon horseradish mustard

$0.25

dry rub

garlic bread

$1.00

gravy

$0.50

guava butter

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.25

hot sauce

italian dressing

$0.25

jalapenos

$0.25

lemon aioli

$0.25

mango habanero

$0.50

marinara

$0.50

mayo

$0.25

nacho sauce

$0.50

oil & vinegar

$0.25

pico de gallo

$0.25

pita bread

$2.00

ranch

$0.25

raspberry vinaigrette

$0.25

siracha honey

$0.25

sour cream

$0.25

sunny side egg

$1.50

taco sauce

$0.25

tartar sauce

$0.25

tortilla chips

$1.00

kids

quesadilla

$8.00

chicken fingers

$9.00

baby boli

$8.00

spaghetti

$8.50

Beverages

Beer

dropout crowler

$13.00

fresh dew crowler

$11.00

hummelsfest lager crowler

$11.00

mosaic crowler

$13.00

nightmare on hanover st crowler

$13.00

pumpkin porter crowler

$11.00

sour summer no. 1 crowler

$13.00

sour summer no. 2 crowler

$13.00

southpaw crowler

$11.00

vienna crowler

$11.00

4pk dropout

$17.00

4pk fresh dew

$14.00

4pk hummelstown pale

$15.00

4pk sour no. 1

$18.00

4pk sour No. 2

$18.00

4pk southpaw

$14.00

4pk nightmare on hanover st

$17.00

N/A beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50