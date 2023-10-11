Rubber Soul Brewing 136 South Hanover Street
Food
starters
arancini
deep fried rice balls filled with ham & cheese, served with creamy mushroom and white truffle sauce
avocado burrata
sliced tomatoes and avocados topped with creamy burrata cheese, fresh basil & balsamic glaze
basket fresh cut fries
basket of fries
basket old bay fries
basket onion rings
boom boom shrimp
six pieces of fresh shrimp, hand-breaded and deep fried in house, topped with boom boom sauce
brewski sliders
three mini ground beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo
calamari
lightly hand-breaded with a side of marinara
classic meatballs
ground beef, veal and pork meatballs topped with our house-made marinara sauce
crab & artichoke dip
lump crab meat mixed with artichokes and a blend of cheeses, served warm with tortilla chips
devils on horseback
bacon wrapped dates stuffed with pecans, layered on gorgonzola cheese and sprinkled with sweet honey + sliced almonds
double dry hopped fries
fries, cheese sauce & bacon, topped with scallions + drizzle ofranch
garlic knots
house-made dough smothered in garlic + butter with marinara sauce
guacamole
chef's house-made recipe served with tortilla chips
nachos
chicken or chorizo, homemade cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream
pepperoni garlic knots
house-made dough smothered in garlic + butter with marinara sauce
pierogies
potato pierogies served with butter, sautéed onions,roasted red & green peppers and bacon bites
pretsoul
warm soft pretzel braid served with guava butter, nacho cheese and dijon horseradish mustard
short rib poutine fries
tender shortrib piled onto hand-cut fries and topped with sharp white cheddar, fresh parmesan & gravy
supreme nachos
wings
10 wings with your choice of mango habanero, house buffalo, or BBQ sauce served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese
salads
Antipasto Salad
pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, onions, sweet peppers, giardiniera, romaine lettuce, balsamic dressing
Calamari Salad
hand lightly breaded calamari, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, choice of dressing
Cauliflower Quinoa Salad
roasted cauliflower, quinoa, toasted chickpeas, tomatoes, arugula, lemon aioli & olive oil dressing
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, provolone, onion, tomato, sweet peppers, hard boiled egg, romaine, choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes,romaine lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese
Fajita Salad
Fall Harvest Salad
Small Side Salad
Caesar Salad
croutons, shaved parmesan,romaine, Caesar dressing
Southwest Salad
romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, grilled chicken,ranch
Ribeye Steak Salad
Taco Salad
chicken or ground beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, sour cream, crunchy tortilla bowl
Tossed House Salad
subs
cali chix cheesesteak
choice of shaved chicken or steak, with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and mayo
cali steak sub
chicken cheesesteak
chicken parm sub
breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, sub bread
italian sub
salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomato, drizzle of oil & vinegar
meatball sub
homemade meatballs (beef, veal & pork), marinara, melted mozzarella
philly cheesteak
choice of shaved chicken or steak with grilled onions, American cheese and house-made marinara sauce
portobello cheesesteak
sliced mushrooms, green & red peppers, provolone, chipotle mayo
sausage & pepper sub
Italian sausage, green & red peppers, onions, fresh grated parmesan and house-made marinara sauce
turkey sub
turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, onion, mayo
bolis
buffalo chicken boli
chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella
CBR boli
ham & cheese boli
ham & mozzarella
italian boli
pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella
philly boli
shaved steak, grilled onions, mozzarella
veggie boli
green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, onions, broccoli, mozzarella
pizza
BLT pizza
brew works pizza
buffalo chicken pizza
chicken,hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, bleu cheese
cheese pizza
create your own
hawaiian hula pizza
pineapple, ham, mozzarella, marinara
margherita pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, garlic
meatlovers pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
mike's hot roni' pizza
pepperoni, hot honey drizzle
mushroom & asparagus pizza
mushroom, asparagus,roasted garlic, pesto, crushed red pepper, mozzarella
pepperoni pizza
pepperoni & cheese
sicilian pizza
pepperoni, onions,red & green peppers, tomato sauce
the figgy pig pizza
figs, prosciutto, gorgonzola, onions, arugula, balsamic
toscana pizza
veggie pizza
broccoli, pesto, tomatoes,ricotta, mozzarella
pickles & pastrami
handhelds & more
bbq sandwich
smoked pulled pork sourced locally by Lonny B - choice of BBQ sauce or dry dust, topped with coleslaw, served with fries
beefwich
angus reserve sliced beef, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion ring, gravy, spicy brown mustard, fries
chicken sandwich
choice of grilled orfried chicken; lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & fries
fajita burrito
chicken, green & red peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle sauce, fresh cut fries, allrolled in a tortilla
farmhouse chicken sandwich
fried chicken breast, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, buttermilk ranch, fries
impossible burger
plain cheeseburger
soul burger
ground beef patty, american cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, fries
tacos
choice of fried cod, grilled shrimp, or boom boom shrimp with house-made mango pico de gallo, chipotle mayo & old bay fries
tex-mex quesadilla
chicken, steak or chorizo served with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, & a side of house-made taco sauce