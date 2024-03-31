Brodie Apartments 6\22
Ruby Ru's The Food Truck
FOOD
Entrees
- Bourbon Chicken$14.00
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
- Tacos$14.00
3 Tacos on Flour Tortillas, with Chicken, rice, grilled pineapple, spicy aioli and cilantro
- Taco Bowl$14.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
- Quinoa Salad$9.00
Quinoa with shredded Brussels Sprouts, tomatoes, and roasted shallot vinaigrette
- Bahn Mi Bowl$15.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
- HOT DOG AND CHIPS$9.00
1/4lb All Beef hot dog with your choice of cihps
- Single Taco$4.00
- Jerk Bowl$14.00
SUPER BOWL WING PRESALE
Ruby Ru's The Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 859-4005
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM