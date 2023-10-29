Ruby's Southern Comfort Kitchen 4410 Mitchellville Road
Poultry
5 whole wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown.
5 whole wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown, glazed in Honey BBQ sauce
Half chicken with au jus.
Thigh, Leg, Wing - No Substitutions
Our twist on a classic, Served with Leg, Wing Thigh Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.
Beef/ Lamb
Seafood
Pan roasted 6oz salmon filet with Creole sauce
Pan roasted catfish filets with Creole sauce
A southern staple. Two deep fried fillets.
What's a fish fry without whiting. Two crispy fillets.
6 shrimp deep fried and served w. our lemon aioli sauce.
Creole shrimp, caramelized onions, tomatoes, collards and bacon crumbles in our creamy parmesan sauce. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.
You read it, we said it and it’s pretty darn good. roasted corn, crumbled bacon and creole sauce served with house made biscuits. Note: This menu item is ala carte and does not come with additional sides.
Quick Bites
Something Sweet
Extras
Sides
Collard, turnip, and mustard greens with smoked ham hock.
Made with pork
Rich, buttery mashed potatoes and gravy.
Carmelized onion.
Black eyed peas, rice, carmelized onion, bacon crumbles.
Baked til' bubbling.
Fluffy, buttery, white rice.
Rendered bacon, clarified butter, hint of maple syrup.
Hint of vanilla bean, lemon zest and cinnamon.
Smoked turkey, carmelized onions.
Sweet and sticky with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg.