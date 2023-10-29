Popular Items

Deep Fried Chicken Wing
Deep Fried Chicken Wing
$20.00

5 whole wings, seasoned and deep fried golden brown.

Fried Catfish
Fried Catfish
$22.00

A southern staple. Two deep fried fillets.

Blackened Catfish
Blackened Catfish
$23.00

Pan roasted catfish filets with Creole sauce