RuckerJohns Restaurant Wilmington 5564 Carolina Beach Rd
Kids
- Kid Tenders$6.99
4 hand-battered chicken tenders
- Kid Shrimp$6.99
10 hand-battered and fried shrimp
- Kid Burger$5.99
4oz Certified Angus Beef burger, cheddar cheese, white bun
- Kid Ribs$8.99
half rack danish babyback ribs, grilled, bbq sauce
- Kid Pasta$5.99
linguine, marinara, parmesan, french bread, no side
- Kid Hot Dog$4.99
all beef frank, bun
- Kids Mac N Cheese$5.99
Appetizers
- American Skins$9.99
homemade potato skins, mixed cheese, ground bacon, scallion, sour cream
- Basket of Croissants$7.99
5 warm honeybutter croissants
- Bowl of Chili$7.99
chili, mixed cheese, onion, jalepeno, nacho chips
- Buffalo Bites$10.99
fried boneless chicken bites in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, celery
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
6 hand-battered chicken tenders, choice of sauce
- Crab and Crackers$14.99
warm homemade crab dip, house firecrackers
- Fried Calamari$12.99
calamari rings, flash fried, marinara
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
hand-battered mushrooms, fried, tiger sauce
- Kicked Up Nachos$17.99
nachos grande, kicked up shrimp
- Kicked Up Shrimp$12.99
fried shrimp in a spicy sweet sauce, scallions
- Nachos Grande$13.99
totilla chips, chili, mixed cheese, jalepenos, tomatoes, scallion, sour cream
Soup/Salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.99
mixed greens, grilled bbq chicken, mixed cheese, tomatoes, bacon, croutons
- Cajun Chicken Salad$14.99
mixed greens, grilled cajun chicken, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons
- Chef Salad$13.99
mixed greens, mixed cheese, tomatoes, ham, turkey, bacon, croutons
- Deb's Chicken Salad$14.99
mixed greens, chicken salad, eggs, tomato, green peppers
- House Salad$8.99
mixed greens, eggs, tomato, bacon, croutons
- Seared Tuna Salad$13.99
spring mix, seared ginger-teriyaki tuna, red peppers, onions, craisins, feta, chopped apple, wontron strips
- Soup and Salad$12.49
combo of salad and a cup of our soup of the day
- Soup of the Day$4.99
- Southwest Salmon Salad$15.99
spring mix, grilled southwest-seasoned salmon, cheddar cheese, black bean salsa, red peppers, guacamole, tortilla chips
- Spinach Salad$11.99
baby spinach, eggs, mushrooms, bacon, apple slices, croutons
Burgers
- American Burger$14.99
8oz Certified Angus Beef burger, cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, brioche bun
- BBQ Beach Burger$15.99
8oz Certified Angus Beef burger, shredded cheddar, bbq sauce, sauteed onions, bacon, brioche bun
- Carolina Burger$15.99
8oz Certified Angus Beef burger, jack cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatos, onions, sour cream, bacon, brioche bun
- Texas Burger$14.99
8oz Certified Angus Beef burger, chili, mixed cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, scallion
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Cajun Shrimp Wrap$13.99
sauteed cajun shrimp, lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes, onions, bacon, ranch, flour tortilla
- Mahi Sandwich$13.99
grilled mahi, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinaigrette, caper mayo, sourdough,
- Tuna Sandwich$13.99
grilled ahi tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinaigrette, caper mayo, sourdough,
- Salmon Sandwich$13.99
grilled salmon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinaigrette, caper mayo, sourdough,
- Ultimate Club$13.99
ham, turkey, cheddar, jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, wheat bread
- Ribeye Sandwich$15.99
grilled petite Certified Angus Beef ribeye, jack cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, hoagie (note: rare, medium rare, and medium may be unavailable for this product at times)
- California Chicken Wrap$13.99
grilled marinated chicken, spring mix, guacamole, tiger sauce, raspberry vinaigrette, tomatoes, flour tortilla
- Shrimp BLT$14.99
sauteed shrimp, lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, jack cheese, sourdough
Backyard Classics
- BlackJack Special$32.99
12oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye in a pineapple soy marinade
- The Ribeye$32.99
12oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye
- Queen Prime Rib$32.99
12oz slice of slow roasted Certified Angus Beef ribeye loin
- King Prime Rib$39.99
16oz slice of slow roasted Certified Angus Beef ribeye loin
- Bucky's Filet$39.99
8oz centercut filet, garlic chef's butter
- Babyback Ribs$18.99
grilled rack of danish babyback ribs with bbq sauce
- Pork Chops$15.99
2 cente cut pork chops grilled with bbq sauce
Pastas
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
fettuccine, alfredo, parmesan
- Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp$16.99
fettuccine, alfredo, parmesan, shrimp
- Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken$16.99
fettuccine, alfredo, parmesan, chicken
- Grilled Chicken Penne$17.99
penne, alfredo, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, cajun chicken
- Tomato Basil$14.99
linguine, tomato basil, scallion
- Tomato Basil Shrimp$17.99
linguine, tomato basil, scallion, shrimp
- Tomato Basil Chicken$17.99
linguine, tomato basil, scallion, chicken
- Shrimp Beurre Blanc$16.99
linguine, beurre blanc, tomatoes, scallion, parm, shrimp
Hen Pen
- Chicken Tender Platter$16.99
7 hand-battered chicken tenders
- Island Chicken$15.99
marinated chicken breast, pineapple salsa
- Crystal Coast Chicken$16.99
marinated chicken breast, bbq, jack cheese, ham
- Santa Fe Chicken$15.99
marinated chicken breast, jack and cheddar cheese, spicy black beans, tomatoes, scallion, spicy ranch
- Texas Chicken$15.99
chicken breast, chili, mixed cheese, tomatoes, scallion, sour cream
Surf's Up
- Catch Salmon$24.99
grilled, choice of seasoning/preparation
- Crab Cakes$29.99
2 lump blue crab cakes
- Hickory Tuna$19.99
Ahi Tuna, hickory molasses rub, honey citrus sauce
- Lightly Battered Shrimp$16.99
10 tail-on hand-battered and fried shrimp
- Shrimp and Grits$17.99
cheddar grits, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon, parmesan garlic sauce, scallion, sautéed shrimp served w/ salad
- Skewered Shrimp$16.99
2 skewers of 5 tail-on shrimp, laced with bacon, grilled with bbq sauce
Sides
- RJ Fries$2.99
round hand cut french fries
- Baked Potato$3.49
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
- Side Salad$3.99
mixed greens, egg, bacon, tomato, croutons
- Small Caesar$3.99
romaine, caesar, parmesean, croutons
- Small Spinach$4.99
spinach, egg, mushroom, bacon, apple, croutons
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Broccoli$2.99
steamed broccoli with butter and seasoning
- Wild Rice$2.99
- Cinnamon Apples$2.99
honey butter cinnamon steamed apples
- Marinated Coleslaw$2.99
cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, vinegar marinade
- Cheese Grits$2.99
cheddar grits, parmesean garlic sauce, bacon, scallion
- Spicy Black Beans$2.99
black beans, corn, red peppers, onion, jalepeno
- Fried Okra$2.99
- Single Croissant$1.99
- Zucchini & Squash$2.99
- Mac & Cheese$2.99