FOOD

Appetizers

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
$5.99

With Sauce.

CHEESE BREAD STICKS
$9.49

Our homemade dough covered with our three cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with warm marinara for dipping.

FRENCH FRIES
$3.99

Seasoned.

CHEESE FRIES
$8.49

A double order of our delicious, crispy fries topped with bacon, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of ranch.

1/2 ORDER LOADED CHEESE FRIES
$4.49
POTATO SKINS
$9.49

Five crispy potato skins topped with mozzarella, cheddar & bacon. Served with sour cream and side of salsa.

QUESADILLA
$9.49

Your choice of cheese, steak, chicken or pork carnitas with green peppers & onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

CHICKEN FINGERS
$9.49

4 crispy chicken fingers served with an order of fries. See wing sauces for flavor options.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
$10.49

Hot creamy artichoke and spinach dip served with toasted pita points.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
$10.49

A spicy blend of chicken, cream cheese & one famous buffalo sauce. Served hot, topped with blue cheese, cheese & toasted pita points.

Single NACHOS
$10.49

Crisp tortilla chips covered with our three cheese blend. Topped with pork carnitas, lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, jalopenõs, served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Add side of Guacamole 1.00.

Double NACHOS
$11.99

Crisp tortilla chips covered with our three cheese blend. Topped with pork carnitas, lettuce,diced tomatoes, black olives, jalopenõs, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.Add side of Guacamole 1.00.

FRIED MOZZARELLA
$7.99

Fried golden brown. Served with warm marinara for dipping.

SEASONED PICKLE CHIPS
$7.99

Fried crispy and served with ranch dressing.

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES
$8.49

Chicken bites fried to perfection tossed with our famous buffalo sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. (See our wing sauces for other flavor options.)

ITALIAN PIZZA ROLL
$9.49

Fresh made roll with pepperoni, our three cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Wings

6 Trad Wings
$9.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

12 Trad Wings
$17.25

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

24 Trad Wings
$30.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

6 Naked Wings
$9.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

12 Naked Wings
$17.25

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

24 Naked Wings
$30.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

6 Boneless Wings
$9.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

12 Boneless Wings
$17.25

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

24 Boneless Wings
$30.99

Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time

Salads

CHICKEN SALAD
$7.49+

Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of crispy chicken, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, or grilled chicken.

VEGETARIAN GARDEN SALAD
$6.09+

Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and cheddar cheese.

GREEK SALAD
$6.09+

Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, pepperocini, onions, black olives and feta cheese. Add chicken for 1.50/2.50

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
$7.49+

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan, croutons and marinated strips of chicken.

CHEF SALAD
$7.49+

Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, turkey, ham and salami.

TUNA SALAD
$6.49+

Fresh lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and a 3 cheese blend.

SPINACH SALAD
$6.49+

Bed of fresh spinach topped with onions, tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, almonds and dried cranberries. Add chicken for 1.50/2.50

HOUSE SALAD
$5.49+
COBB SALAD
$11.49
CAESAR SALAD
$5.49+

Romain lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with parmesan and croutons

Burgers

CHEESE BURGER *
$11.49

Fresh lettuce, tomato and pickles.

MUSHROOM BURGER *
$11.49

Sauteéd mushrooms, cheese with a side of au jus.

MEDITERRANEAN BURGER *
$11.49

Feta cheese, black olives, spinach, tomato with side of blue cheese.

JALAPEÑO BACON & CHEDDAR BURGER *
$11.49

Served with side of BBQ sauce.

GUACAMOLE & BACON BURGER *
$11.49

Our homemade Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo topped with our three blend cheese.

HAWAIIAN BURGER *
$11.49

Pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheese, smothered with Teriyaki.

Pasta

BAKED LASAGNA *#
$11.00

Homemade layers of pasta, marinara sauce, seasoned ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

BAKED ZITI *#
$10.49

Our handmade sauce mixed with ricotta and our 3 cheese blend, baked over penne noddles.

BAKED SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS*#
$10.49

A generous portion of spaghetti served with two large meatballs covered with our homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Wraps

SOUTHWEST WRAP
$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, pork, fresh guacamole, corn and bean mix, jalepeno jack cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo sauce.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
$9.99

Chicken, croutons, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing mix and parmesan cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
$9.99

Chopped fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

VEGGIE GREEK WRAP
$9.99

Banana peppers, onion, black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato with our three cheese blend. Served with a side of Greek dressing.

TURKEY WRAP
$9.99

Sliced turkey, lettuce, onion, tomato and our three cheese blend. Served with a side of ranch.

KOREAN BBQ STEAK WRAP
$9.99

Steak, onion, korean bbq sauce, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.

Flatbreads

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
$11.49

Sweet chili sauce, chicken, onions, pineapple, fresh cilantro, mozzarella-provolone blend.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD
$11.49

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella and ranch.

STEAK QUESO FLATBREAD
$11.49

Queso, steak, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese.

KOREAN BBQ PORK FLATBREAD
$11.49

korean bbq sauce, pork carnitas, onion, jalapenos, cilantro, and mozzarella provolone blend.

Kids

Kids Chicken Bites
$6.49

Kid size chicken nuggets.

Kids Spaghetti
$6.49

Served with Marinara or Butter & parmesan, with garlic bread.

Kids Lil' Grinder
$6.49

Ham or turkey with cheese and lettuce.

Kids Slice with Cheese
$6.49

Additional toppings .35.

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.49

A four cheese blend grinder.

Sides

Side Loaded Fries
$4.49
Side House Salad
$4.49
Side Ceasar Salad
$4.49
Ruffles Chips
$1.50
Sun Chips
$1.50
Side Fries*
$1.99

Drinks

Fountain
$2.61
2 Liter
$4.49
Gallon Tea/Lemonade
$5.50
Juice
$2.19

PIZZA

SLICE OF PIZZA

Slice of Cheese Pizza
$3.49

CREATE A MASTERPIECE

12" CHEESE PIZZA
$12.49
16" CHEESE PIZZA
$16.49

1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA

12'' 1/2 & 1/2
16'' 1/2 & 1/2

RUDINO’S ROYALE

RUDINO’S ROYALE
$18.49+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives.

RUDINO’S SUPER

RUDINO’S SUPER
$17.49+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

MEAT MONSTER

MEAT MONSTER
$17.49+

Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage & ham.

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT
$15.49+

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives.

SPINACH SOPHIA

SPINACH SOPHIA
$15.49+

Spinach, fresh tomatoes & feta cheese.

WHITE SOPHIA

WHITE SOPHIA
$15.49+

Olive Oil & Oregano Base

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN
$16.49+

Buffalo sauce and chicken breast strips topped with blue cheese & celery.

PARMESAN CHICKEN PIZZA

PARMESAN CHICKEN PIZZA
$17.49+

Chicken marinated in parmesan pepper sauce.

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
$17.49+

BBQ sauce, chicken, pineapple, bacon & onions.

SICILIAN PIZZA

SICILIAN PIZZA
$17.49+

Pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers & onions.

CALZONES

CALZONE

CALZONE
$10.49

12” with ricotta, pizza sauce & cheese

SPECIALTY CALZONE

CALZONE Royale
$16.99
CALZONE Super
$16.99
CALZONE Meat Monster
$15.99
CALZONE Vegetarian Delight
$13.99
CALZONE Spinach Sophia
$13.99
CALZONE White Sophia
$13.99
CALZONE Buffalo Chicken
$14.99
CALZONE Parmesan Chicken
$15.99
CALZONE BBQ Chicken
$15.99
CALZONE Sicilian
$15.99

GRINDERS & LITE GRINDERS

9'' Half Grinder

9'' ITALIAN (RUDINO’S SPECIALTY)
$9.49

Ham, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage,lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' SICILIAN
$9.49

Ham, salami, pepperoni, onions, banana peppers, oil, vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes & oregano.

9'' HAM & CHEESE
$9.49

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' TURKEY
$9.49

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' RUDINO’S CLUB
$9.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' ALL AMERICAN
$9.49

Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' FRENCH DIP
$9.49

Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms & a side of Au Jus.

9'' RUDDER SPECIAL
$9.49

Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' BBQ CHICKEN
$9.49

Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon.

9'' TUNA
$9.49

Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

9'' HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
$9.49

Chicken, honey mustard sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.

9'' BUFFALO CHICKEN
$9.49

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & chopped celery.

9'' CHICKEN RANCH CLUB
$9.49

Chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.

9'' PARMESAN PEPPER
$9.49

Your choice of chicken or steak with parmesan pepper sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.

9'' PIZZA GRINDER
$9.49

Our version of a French Bread Pizza with pepperoni & pizza sauce.

9'' SPINACH SOPHIA
$9.49

Spinach, pizza sauce, feta cheese & cherry tomatoes.

9'' SLICED MEATBALL
$9.49

Meatballs, marinara sauce, onions, green peppers & banana peppers.

9'' PHILLY
$9.49

Steak or Chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

9'' CHIPOTLE
$9.49

Chicken or steak, jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

9'' CALIFORNIA CLUB
$9.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with fresh guacamole, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

9'' CUBAN
$9.49

Ham, pork carnita, mustard, mayo, pickle chips, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

9'' VEGGIE
$9.49

Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cheese.

18'' Whole Grinder

18'' ITALIAN (RUDINO’S SPECIALTY)
$17.99

Ham, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

18'' SICILIAN
$17.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, onions,banana peppers, oil, vinegar, lettuce,tomatoes & oregano.

18'' HAM & CHEESE
$17.99

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

18'' TURKEY
$17.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

18'' RUDINO’S CLUB
$17.99

Ham, turkey, bacon,lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

18'' ALL AMERICAN
$17.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce,tomatoes & mayo.

18'' FRENCH DIP
$17.99

Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms & a side of Au Jus.

18'' RUDDER SPECIAL
$17.99

Roast beef, onions, green peppers,mushrooms, lettuce,tomatoes & mayo.

18'' BBQ CHICKEN
$17.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon.

18'' TUNA
$17.99

Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes& mayo.

18'' HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN
$17.99

Chicken, honey mustard sauce,lettuce & tomatoes.

18'' BUFFALO CHICKEN
$17.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce,blue cheese dressing& chopped celery.

18'' CHICKEN RANCH CLUB
$17.99

Chicken, ranch dressing, bacon,lettuce & tomatoes.

18'' PARMESAN PEPPER
$17.99

Your choice of chicken or steak withparmesan pepper sauce, lettuce &tomatoes.

18'' PIZZA GRINDER
$17.99

Our version of a French Bread Pizzawith pepperoni & pizza sauce.

18'' SPINACH SOPHIA
$17.99

Spinach, pizza sauce, feta cheese& cherry tomatoes.

18'' SLICED MEATBALL
$17.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce, onions,green peppers & banana peppers.

18'' PHILLY
$17.99

Steak or Chicken, onions, greenpeppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce,tomatoes, mozzarella & provolonecheese.

18'' CHIPOTLE
$17.99

Chicken or steak, jalapeño jackcheese, chipotle mayo, jalapeños,lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

18'' CALIFORNIA CLUB
$17.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes,topped with fresh guacamole,mozzarella & provolone cheese.

18'' CUBAN
$17.99

Ham, pork carnita, mustard, mayo,pickle chips, mozzarella& provolone cheese.

18'' VEGGIE
$17.99

Onions, green peppers, black olives,mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes,mayo & cheese.

Lite 9'' Grinder

9'' TURKEY LITE*
$9.49

Turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & light mayo.

9'' ROAST BEEF LITE*
$9.49

Roast beef, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & light mayo.

9'' CHICKEN FAJITA LITE*
$9.49

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, picante sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Lite 18'' Ginder

18'' TURKEY LITE*
$17.99

Turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & light mayo.

18'' ROAST BEEF LITE*
$17.99

Roast beef, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & light mayo.

18'' CHICKEN FAJITA LITE*
$17.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, picante sauce, onions, green peppers, mozzarella,lettuce & tomato.

MISCELLANEOUS

Extras

BLUE CHEESE
$0.75
Extra Meatball
$1.00
Extra Patty
$5.99
FRUIT CUP
$1.25
GOGURT
$0.75
GUAC
$1.00
NACHO CHIPS
$1.00
PITA
$1.00
Queso
$0.75
RANCH
$0.75
RUDINOS PINT GLASS
$5.00
SIDE OF SAUCE
$0.75
1000 Island
$0.75
Marinara
$0.75

TUESDAY SPECIALS

TUES DRINK

Stella Artios
$3.50
Dos Equis
$3.50
Angry Orchard
$3.50
Heineken
$3.50
Lemon Drop
$5.00

SATURDAY SPECIALS

SATURDAY DRINK

DOMESTIC PITCHERS
$13.50
Pineapple Upside Down
$5.00