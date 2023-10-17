Rudino's Pizzas and Grinders 135 Pinehurst ave
FOOD
Appetizers
With Sauce.
Our homemade dough covered with our three cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with warm marinara for dipping.
Seasoned.
A double order of our delicious, crispy fries topped with bacon, mozzarella & cheddar. Served with a side of ranch.
Five crispy potato skins topped with mozzarella, cheddar & bacon. Served with sour cream and side of salsa.
Your choice of cheese, steak, chicken or pork carnitas with green peppers & onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
4 crispy chicken fingers served with an order of fries. See wing sauces for flavor options.
Hot creamy artichoke and spinach dip served with toasted pita points.
A spicy blend of chicken, cream cheese & one famous buffalo sauce. Served hot, topped with blue cheese, cheese & toasted pita points.
Crisp tortilla chips covered with our three cheese blend. Topped with pork carnitas, lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, jalopenõs, served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Add side of Guacamole 1.00.
Fried golden brown. Served with warm marinara for dipping.
Fried crispy and served with ranch dressing.
Chicken bites fried to perfection tossed with our famous buffalo sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. (See our wing sauces for other flavor options.)
Fresh made roll with pepperoni, our three cheese blend, brushed with garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Wings
Fayetteville’s best wings! Hot and delicious tossed in the sauce of your choice with celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. “Always fresh, never frozen!” • INFERNO • HOT • MILD • PLAIN • BBQ • TERIYAKI • LEMON PEPPER • SWEET & TANGY • BUTTER PARMESAN • SWEET CHILI • KOREAN BBQ • BOOM BOOM • MANGO HABANERO *Please allow extra cooking time
Salads
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of crispy chicken, buffalo chicken, BBQ chicken, or grilled chicken.
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and cheddar cheese.
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, pepperocini, onions, black olives and feta cheese. Add chicken for 1.50/2.50
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan, croutons and marinated strips of chicken.
Fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, turkey, ham and salami.
Fresh lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and a 3 cheese blend.
Bed of fresh spinach topped with onions, tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, almonds and dried cranberries. Add chicken for 1.50/2.50
Romain lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with parmesan and croutons
Burgers
Fresh lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Sauteéd mushrooms, cheese with a side of au jus.
Feta cheese, black olives, spinach, tomato with side of blue cheese.
Served with side of BBQ sauce.
Our homemade Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo topped with our three blend cheese.
Pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheese, smothered with Teriyaki.
Pasta
Homemade layers of pasta, marinara sauce, seasoned ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Our handmade sauce mixed with ricotta and our 3 cheese blend, baked over penne noddles.
A generous portion of spaghetti served with two large meatballs covered with our homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Wraps
Lettuce, tomato, pork, fresh guacamole, corn and bean mix, jalepeno jack cheese. Served with a side of chipotle mayo sauce.
Chicken, croutons, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing mix and parmesan cheese.
Chopped fried chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
Banana peppers, onion, black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato with our three cheese blend. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Sliced turkey, lettuce, onion, tomato and our three cheese blend. Served with a side of ranch.
Steak, onion, korean bbq sauce, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.
Flatbreads
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, onions, pineapple, fresh cilantro, mozzarella-provolone blend.
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella and ranch.
Queso, steak, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese.
korean bbq sauce, pork carnitas, onion, jalapenos, cilantro, and mozzarella provolone blend.
Kids
Sides
PIZZA
SLICE OF PIZZA
CREATE A MASTERPIECE
1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA
RUDINO’S ROYALE
WHITE SOPHIA
BUFFALO CHICKEN
PARMESAN CHICKEN PIZZA
CALZONES
SPECIALTY CALZONE
GRINDERS & LITE GRINDERS
9'' Half Grinder
Ham, salami, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage,lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Ham, salami, pepperoni, onions, banana peppers, oil, vinegar, lettuce, tomatoes & oregano.
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Roast beef, sautéed mushrooms & a side of Au Jus.
Roast beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon.
Tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Chicken, honey mustard sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & chopped celery.
Chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.
Your choice of chicken or steak with parmesan pepper sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.
Our version of a French Bread Pizza with pepperoni & pizza sauce.
Spinach, pizza sauce, feta cheese & cherry tomatoes.
Meatballs, marinara sauce, onions, green peppers & banana peppers.
Steak or Chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Chicken or steak, jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with fresh guacamole, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Ham, pork carnita, mustard, mayo, pickle chips, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & cheese.
18'' Whole Grinder
