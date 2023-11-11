Rudy's Chicken Leg Quarters (baked or smothered)

$20.00 Out of stock

Embrace a soulful Southern feast with Rudy's Chicken Leg Quarters prepared to your choice – baked to perfection or smothered in savory goodness. When smothered the leg quarter is slightly pulled to ensure every ounce of gravy is oozed between this tender seasoned chicken. Served on a bed of rice and alongside your selection of two delectable sides and a warm, comforting piece of bread, this meal is a symphony of flavors and textures. Whether you opt for the juicy tenderness of baked or the rich indulgence of smothered, you'll experience a true taste of Southern comfort, lovingly crafted to satisfy your every craving.