Rudy's Soulfood and Catering LLC
Entrees
- Rudy's Chicken Leg Quarters (baked or smothered)$20.00Out of stock
Embrace a soulful Southern feast with Rudy's Chicken Leg Quarters prepared to your choice – baked to perfection or smothered in savory goodness. When smothered the leg quarter is slightly pulled to ensure every ounce of gravy is oozed between this tender seasoned chicken. Served on a bed of rice and alongside your selection of two delectable sides and a warm, comforting piece of bread, this meal is a symphony of flavors and textures. Whether you opt for the juicy tenderness of baked or the rich indulgence of smothered, you'll experience a true taste of Southern comfort, lovingly crafted to satisfy your every craving.
- Rudy's Fried Pork Chop dinner$22.00
Savor the classic flavors of the South with Rudy's Fried Pork Chop smothered in homemade gravy. served over rice plus your choice of two delectable sides and a warm, buttery piece of bread. Our expertly seasoned and perfectly fried pork chop is a true soulful favorite.
- Rudy's Hamburger Steak with Gravy dinner$23.00
At the core of this dish is a generous, perfectly seasoned hamburger steak, expertly crafted to be juicy and tender. To elevate this masterpiece, we generously smother the hamburger steak with a rich and velvety gravy that's both indulgent and savory. The gravy, a labor of love, is made from scratch. The hamburger steak is placed on top of a bed of seasoned yellow rice plus your choice of two delectable sides, all served with the same dedication to quality and taste.
- Rudy's Honey Garlic Salmon$32.00
Our perfectly cooked salmon fillet is kissed with a glaze of sweet honey and aromatic garlic, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that balance the richness of the fish with the subtle sweetness of the honey. Complementing the star of the show is a bed of golden-yellow rice, cooked to fluffy perfection and infused with a medley of spices that lend it a warm, comforting aroma. This entree is also served with tour choice of two sides and a bread.
- Rudy's Meatloaf dinner$20.00Out of stock
Delight in the ultimate comfort meal with Rudy's Meatloaf, served over mashed potatoes with your choice of two sides and a fresh piece of warm, buttery bread. Our tender, flavorful meatloaf is a true soulful classic, made with a blend of seasoned ground meats and a touch of homestyle magic. Topped with a traditional red tangy sauce this dinner is sure to bring back all the memories of traditional family meals at granny’s!
- Baked smothered Turkey wings dinner$27.00
Our turkey wings are slow-baked to perfection, resulting in tender, fall-off-the-bone meat that's been lovingly smothered in a rich, savory gravy.
- Rudy's Wing Dinner$20.00Out of stock
Experience the ultimate comfort and flavor with Rudy's Wing Dinner. Choose from a variety of expertly seasoned wings doused in our signature, homemade honey garlic sauce and placed over our seasoned yellow rice. With your choice of two sides and a piece of warm fluffy bread this dinner is a mouthwatering delight. With the addition of your preferred sides and a slice of fresh bread, it's a complete, satisfying meal.
Sides
- Rudy's Collard Greens$5.00Out of stock
Rudy's Collard Greens are a true Southern classic that embodies the heart and soul of comfort food. Slow-cooked to perfection with a blend of seasonings that infuse each leaf with savory goodness, our collard greens are the perfect side to complete your meal. With every bite, you'll taste the warmth and tradition of Southern cooking, making it a timeless and nutritious accompaniment to any dish.
- Rudy's Green Beans$5.00
Rudy's Green Beans are a delightful and vibrant side that complements any meal with freshness and flavor. Cooked to crisp-tender perfection and lightly seasoned, our green beans provide a wholesome and refreshing addition to your plate. These garden-fresh greens offer a simple yet satisfying taste that perfectly balances your entree, making them an ideal choice for a touch of healthy Southern goodness.
- Rudy's Candied Yams$5.00
Savor the warm, comforting flavors of Rudy's Candied Yams. Our yams are lovingly prepared with a sweet glaze that caramelizes to perfection, creating a rich and indulgent side dish that's a true Southern tradition. Each bite is a delightful blend of tender yams and sweet, syrupy goodness, making this dish a sweet and satisfying accompaniment to your meal, and a reminder of down-home Southern comfort.
- Rudy's Mac n' Cheese$5.00
Rudy's Mac n' Cheese is the epitome of Southern comfort. Creamy, cheesy, and irresistibly indulgent, our macaroni and cheese is a homestyle classic that brings a touch of soulful warmth to your plate. Made with love and a secret blend of cheeses, every forkful is a delightful journey through nostalgia, leaving your taste buds craving that comforting, cheesy goodness.
- Rudy's Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Rudy's Garlic Mashed Potatoes are a creamy, flavorful delight that complements any meal with a touch of indulgence. Our velvety mashed potatoes are whipped to perfection and infused with the rich, aromatic essence of garlic. Each spoonful is a heavenly combination of fluffy texture and savory taste, creating a side dish that's both comforting and decadent, adding a soulful twist to your plate.
- Rudy's Yellow Rice$5.00
Rudy's Yellow Rice is a vibrant and flavorful side dish that brightens up any meal. With its golden hue and aromatic spices, our yellow rice is a fragrant delight that adds a touch of Southern charm to your plate. Each spoonful offers a comforting blend of fluffy grains infused with a medley of seasonings, creating the perfect accompaniment to your entrée and a taste of Southern tradition.