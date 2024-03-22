Rudy's Scratch Kitchen
Lunch/Dinner
Fries
- Bowl of Fries$5.00
- Half Bacon Cheese fries$8.00
Bacon, cheese, and queso on a bed of fries.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$11.00
Bacon, cheese, and queso on a bed of fries.
- Half Brisket Queso Fries$12.00
1/4 pound of smoked brisket, Queso, Tomato, Green Chili, Jalapeno Sauce, and Cheese on a bed of fries.
- Brisket Queso Fries$16.00
1/2-pound Smoked Brisket, Queso, Tomato, Green Chili, Jalapeno Sauce, and Cheese on a bed of fries.
Burgers
- Single Classic Burger$9.00
A 1/4-pound patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Single Cheeseburger$10.00
A 1/4-pound patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Single Green Chili Cheeseburger$11.00
A 1/4-pound patty with cheese, green chili, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Single Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
A 1/4-pound patty with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Single Hangover Burger$13.00
A 1/4-pound patty with cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and cheesy hash browns on the burger.
- Single Brisket Queso Burger$14.00
A 1/4-pound patty and 1/4-pound of smoked brisket, with a slice of cheese, queso, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Double Classic Burger$13.00
Two 1/4-pound patties, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4-pound patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Double Green Chili Cheeseburger$15.00
Two 1/4-pound patties with cheese, green chili, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Two 1/4-pound patties with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Double Hangover Burger$17.00
Two 1/4-pound patties with cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and cheesy hash browns on the burger.
- Double Brisket Queso Burger$18.00
Two 1/4-pound patties and 1/4-pound of smoked brisket, with a slice of cheese, queso, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.