Rugby House Pub
Food
Appetizers
- 8 Wings$13.99
heat level: regular, gonzo (medium), WMD (wings of mass destruction), BBQ, lemon pepper
- Cheese Fries$9.99
Add fresh or pickled jalapenos-$1
- Cowboy Nachos$14.99
hand cut potato chips, pulled pork, blended cheese, lettuce, jalapeno, and pico topped with a dollop of sour cream
- Fried Mozzarella$10.99
panko crusted medallions, served over tomato basil sauce and balsamic reduction
- Two Pretzels$9.99
Two huge oven baked pretzels served spicy mustard and housemade Guinness cheese sauce
- Caprese Bruschetta$10.99
fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil on toasted crostini, drizzled with balsamic reduction
- Mac & Cheese$12.99
special 5 cheese blend with truffle oil and oven baked panko crust bacon-$1...chicken-$4...Irish banger-$3
- Dozen Wings$17.99
heat level: regular, gonzo (medium), WMD (wings of mass destruction), BBQ, lemon pepper
- Poutine$9.99
hand cut fries topped with melted provolone and brown mushroom gravy
- Side of Fries$4.99
- Basket of Chips$4.99
Soup/Salad
- House Salad$7.99
iceberg, tomato, cucumber, carrot, shredded cheddar
- Side House$5.99
iceberg, tomato, cucumber, carrot, shredded cheddar
- Caesar Salad$7.99
romaine, parmesan, and garlic croutons
- Side Caesar$5.99
romaine, parmesan, and garlic croutons
- Cobb Salad$15.99
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and shredded cheddar. Choice of crispy fried or grilled chicken
- Mediterranean Salad$10.99
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, and shredded parmesan cheese
- Wedge Salad$10.99
crispy iceberg, tomato, red onion, bacon, apple, bleu cheese dressing, topped with bleu cheese crumbles
- Cup Tomato Basil$5.99
slow simmered tomatoes, basil, spices
- Bowl Tomato Basil$7.99
slow simmered tomatoes, basil, spices
- Cup Chili$6.49
topped with cheddar, onion, Frito's Corn Chips
- Bowl Chili$9.49
topped with cheddar, onion, Frito's Corn Chips
- Cup French Onion$5.99
topped with melted provolone and french bread
- Bowl French Onion$7.99
topped with melted provolone and french bread
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$13.99
1/2 lb. beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
- Patty Melt$14.99
1/2 lb. beef patty topped with bacon, sauteed jalapeno and onion, Swiss, cheddar, and 1000 Island on TX toast
- Irish Reuben$15.99Out of stock
Our famous corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and house made 1000 island on rye bread
- SW Chicken Club$15.99
grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, pico, shredded cheddar jack, chipotle mayo on buttery brioche bread
- French Dip$16.99
Herb crusted, shaved roast beef, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll, served au jus
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.99
huge fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, pickle, and creamy bleu cheese on TX toast
- Black Bean Burger$14.99
plant based burger patty, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar, chipotle mayo, sunny side up egg
- Hot Italian Sub$13.99
pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian seasoning, olive oil, and red wine vinegar on hoagie roll
- All American Burger$14.99
1/2 lb. beef patty, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, yellow mustard, bbq sauce and pickles
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$17.99
2 pieces craft beer battered haddock served with hand cut fries, cole slaw, and house made tartar sauce
- HALF Fish n Chips$11.50
One piece craft beer battered haddock served with hand cut fries, cole slaw, and house made tartar sauce
- Shepherd's Pie$17.99
Ground lamb and beef, onion, peas, carrot, mushroom, savory brown gravy, mashed potato topping, with roll
- Beef & Cabbage$17.99Out of stock
House brined brisket served with bacon braised cabbage and garlic mashed potatoes and gravy
- Bangers & Mash$15.99
Traditional Irish sausages served with garlic mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, and peas
- Lemon Pepper Haddock$17.99
2 pieces pan seared white fish served with brown rice and sauteed mixed vegetables
- Tuscan Chicken$14.99
seasoned with mediterranean spices, served with brown rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stuffed Avocado$14.99
choice of ground beef, grilled chicken, or black bean patty with lettuce, pico de gallo, and olive oil drizzle
- Cajun Pasta$19.99
shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, onion, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, garlic bread
- Shorty Melt$15.99
slow cooked short rib, pickled onion, cheddar, provolone, sourdough