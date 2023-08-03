Rukdiew Cafe 2534 SE Belmont st
Special Dishes
Kana Moo Kob
Stir Fried Chinese Broccoli With Thai Chilli And Crispy Pork Belly Served With Jasmine Rice
Ka Prow
Stir Fried Ground Meats With Thai Chilli, Garlic And Hoitb Basil Served With Jasmine Rice
Ka Tiam
Stir Fried Choice Of Protein In Garlic Sauce And Pepper Served With Rice
Mee Kob Rad Nah
Crispy Egg Noodle With Gravy Sauce And Chinese Broccoli
Khao Soi
Northern Style Curry Sauce With Egg Noodles, Green Onion, Shallots, Fried Onion, Cilantro, Lime And Crispy Egg Noodle
Beef Macadamia
Home Made Sauce Stir Fried With Marinated Beef, Ginger,, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Macadamia Nut On Bed Of Broccoli And Spinach
Hot Meat Combo
Meat Lover With Beef, Pork, Chicken Stir Fried In Curry Paste, Bamboo Shoot, Zucchini, Mushroom Onion And Basil Leaves
Trout Fried Rice
Simple Rice Dish With Broccoli, Carrot And Tomato Topped With Crispy Trout
Trout Pad Thai
All Time Favorite Pad Thai Topped With Golden Trout
Lava Noodle
Streamed Wide Noodle, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Cabbage, And Mushroom Topped With Red Curry Peanut Sauce
Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai
Pad Thai With Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage With Crispy Soft Shell Crab
Crispy Pork Belly
Oriental noodle Pad Kee Mao
Starters
Fresh Roll Shrimp (GF)
Fresh Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Vermicelli Noodle Wrapped In Rice Paper Served With Peanut Sauce
Fresh Roll Tofu (GF)
Crab Rangoon
Crispy Wonton Filled With Imitation Crab, Onion, And Cream Cheese, Served With Pineapple Sauce
Pot Stickers
Pot Stickers Filled With Chicken And Veggies Served With Sweet Ginger Garlic Sauce
Hot Wings
Crispy Chicken Wings Topped With Thai Spicy House Sauce
Fried Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu Served With Pineapple Sauce And Ground Peanut
Spring Rolls
Deep Fried Mixed Veggies And Glass Noodle In Rice Wrapper Served With Pineapple Sauce
Coconut Prawns
Deep Fried Prawns Batters In Coconut Flakes Served With Plum Sauce
Sleeping Prawn
Deep Fried Shrimp Wrapped In Egg Roll Wrapper Served With Pineapple Sauce
Stir Fried
Spicy Eggplant
Eggplant, Basil, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, With Spicy Garlic Sauce
Pra Ram
Delightful Green Mixed Of Zucchini, Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Green Bean, Topped With Peanut Sauce
Broccoli Delight
Choice Of Protein Stir Fried With Broccoli, Carrot And Onion In House Sauce
Cashewnut
Stir Fried Cashew Nut, Red Bell Pepper, Onion With Sweet Chili Sauce
Mango Paradise
Stir Fried Fresh Chunk Mango In Chili Jam Sauce With Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Cashew Nut And Basil
Veggies Lover
Broccoli, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Zucchini, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Green Bean
Fried Rice
Evil Jungle Fried Rice
Unique Flavor Of Spicy Curry Paste Fried Rice With Basil, Onion And Red Bell Pepper
Thai Fried Rice
Simply Rice Dish With Egg, Cherry Tomato, And Chinese Broccoli
Ka Prow Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice With Red Bell Pepper, Thai Chili , Onion And Hot Basil
Pineapple Fried Rice
Yellow Curry Powder Flavor Rice With Egg, Pineapple, Tomato Cashew Nut And Raisins
Crab Fried Rice
Real Crab Meat Stir Fried With Eggs, Onion And Cilantro
Curry
Red Curry
Hot Red Curry Paste, Bamboo Shoots, Red Bell Pepper, Eggplant, Green Bean And Basil
Green Curry
Eggplant, Red Bell Pepper, Zucchini, And Basil
Yellow Curry
Potato,Carrot And Onion
Massaman
Brown Curry With Peanut, Potato, Carrot And Onion
Panang
Red Bell Pepper, Ground Peanut, Green Bean And Basil
Pineapple Curry
Pineapple Chunk, Red Bell Pepper And Basil In Red Curry Sauce
Pumpkin Curry
Red Curry Paste With Pumpkin, Red Bell Pepper And Basil
Mango Curry
Fresh Chunk Mango In Red Curry, Red Bell Pepper And Basil
Salad
Noodle Soup
Boat Noodle Pork
Stewed Meat, Slice Meat, Meat Balls, Bean Sprouts, Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro And Fried Garlic
Boat Noodle Beef
Stewed Meat, Slice Meat, Meat Balls, Bean Sprouts, Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro And Fried Garlic
Yen Ta Fo
Red Bean Broth With Shrimp, Fish Balls, Fried Tofu, Green Onion, Bean Sprout Topped With Fried Wonton
Guay Tiew Tom Yum
Choice Of Noodles In Spicy And Sour Soup With Ground Pork, Fish And Shrimp Balls, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Cilantro Topped With Fried Wonton
Soup
Noodle
Pad Thai
Well Known Stir Fried Noodle In Tamarind Sauce, Egg, Bean Sprout, Green Onion And Ground Peanut
Pad See Ew
Top Street Food Stir Fried Wide Noodle With Egg, Chinese Broccoli In Black Sweet Soy Sauce
Pad Kee Mow
Tasty Spicy Garlic Sauce Stir Fried With Wide Rice Noodle, Egg, Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom And Green Cabbage
Pad Woon Sen
Bean Thread Noodle Stir Fried With Egg, Tomatoes, Green Cabbage And Mushroom