Special Dishes

Kana Moo Kob

$16.00

Stir Fried Chinese Broccoli With Thai Chilli And Crispy Pork Belly Served With Jasmine Rice

Ka Prow

$14.00

Stir Fried Ground Meats With Thai Chilli, Garlic And Hoitb Basil Served With Jasmine Rice

Ka Tiam

$14.00

Stir Fried Choice Of Protein In Garlic Sauce And Pepper Served With Rice

Mee Kob Rad Nah

$15.00

Crispy Egg Noodle With Gravy Sauce And Chinese Broccoli

Khao Soi

$15.00

Northern Style Curry Sauce With Egg Noodles, Green Onion, Shallots, Fried Onion, Cilantro, Lime And Crispy Egg Noodle

Beef Macadamia

$16.00

Home Made Sauce Stir Fried With Marinated Beef, Ginger,, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Macadamia Nut On Bed Of Broccoli And Spinach

Hot Meat Combo

$16.00

Meat Lover With Beef, Pork, Chicken Stir Fried In Curry Paste, Bamboo Shoot, Zucchini, Mushroom Onion And Basil Leaves

Trout Fried Rice

$18.00

Simple Rice Dish With Broccoli, Carrot And Tomato Topped With Crispy Trout

Trout Pad Thai

$18.00

All Time Favorite Pad Thai Topped With Golden Trout

Lava Noodle

$15.00

Streamed Wide Noodle, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Cabbage, And Mushroom Topped With Red Curry Peanut Sauce

Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai

$16.00

Pad Thai With Broccoli, Carrots, Cabbage With Crispy Soft Shell Crab

Crispy Pork Belly

$10.00

Oriental noodle Pad Kee Mao

$16.50

Starters

Fresh Roll Shrimp (GF)

$6.50

Fresh Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Vermicelli Noodle Wrapped In Rice Paper Served With Peanut Sauce

Fresh Roll Tofu (GF)

$7.50

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crispy Wonton Filled With Imitation Crab, Onion, And Cream Cheese, Served With Pineapple Sauce

Pot Stickers

$7.00

Pot Stickers Filled With Chicken And Veggies Served With Sweet Ginger Garlic Sauce

Hot Wings

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Wings Topped With Thai Spicy House Sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.50

Deep Fried Tofu Served With Pineapple Sauce And Ground Peanut

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Deep Fried Mixed Veggies And Glass Noodle In Rice Wrapper Served With Pineapple Sauce

Coconut Prawns

$8.50

Deep Fried Prawns Batters In Coconut Flakes Served With Plum Sauce

Sleeping Prawn

$8.50

Deep Fried Shrimp Wrapped In Egg Roll Wrapper Served With Pineapple Sauce

Stir Fried

Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Eggplant, Basil, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, With Spicy Garlic Sauce

Pra Ram

$14.00

Delightful Green Mixed Of Zucchini, Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Green Bean, Topped With Peanut Sauce

Broccoli Delight

$14.00

Choice Of Protein Stir Fried With Broccoli, Carrot And Onion In House Sauce

Cashewnut

$14.00

Stir Fried Cashew Nut, Red Bell Pepper, Onion With Sweet Chili Sauce

Mango Paradise

$16.00

Stir Fried Fresh Chunk Mango In Chili Jam Sauce With Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Cashew Nut And Basil

Veggies Lover

$14.00

Broccoli, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Zucchini, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Green Bean

Fried Rice

Evil Jungle Fried Rice

$14.00

Unique Flavor Of Spicy Curry Paste Fried Rice With Basil, Onion And Red Bell Pepper

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Simply Rice Dish With Egg, Cherry Tomato, And Chinese Broccoli

Ka Prow Fried Rice

$14.00

Basil Fried Rice With Red Bell Pepper, Thai Chili , Onion And Hot Basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Yellow Curry Powder Flavor Rice With Egg, Pineapple, Tomato Cashew Nut And Raisins

Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Real Crab Meat Stir Fried With Eggs, Onion And Cilantro

Curry

Red Curry

$14.00

Hot Red Curry Paste, Bamboo Shoots, Red Bell Pepper, Eggplant, Green Bean And Basil

Green Curry

$14.00

Eggplant, Red Bell Pepper, Zucchini, And Basil

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Potato,Carrot And Onion

Massaman

$14.00

Brown Curry With Peanut, Potato, Carrot And Onion

Panang

$14.00

Red Bell Pepper, Ground Peanut, Green Bean And Basil

Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Pineapple Chunk, Red Bell Pepper And Basil In Red Curry Sauce

Pumpkin Curry

$14.00

Red Curry Paste With Pumpkin, Red Bell Pepper And Basil

Mango Curry

$14.00

Fresh Chunk Mango In Red Curry, Red Bell Pepper And Basil

Salad

Larb

$12.00

Ground Meat Mixed In Fresh Lime Juice, Roasted Rice Powder, Red And Green Onion, Cilantro

Somtum

$11.00

Shredded Fresh Green Papaya, Carrot, Green Bean, Ground Peanut, Tomatoes Mixed in Thai Chili Tamarind Sauce

Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Pork

$15.00

Stewed Meat, Slice Meat, Meat Balls, Bean Sprouts, Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro And Fried Garlic

Boat Noodle Beef

$16.00

Stewed Meat, Slice Meat, Meat Balls, Bean Sprouts, Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro And Fried Garlic

Yen Ta Fo

$15.00

Red Bean Broth With Shrimp, Fish Balls, Fried Tofu, Green Onion, Bean Sprout Topped With Fried Wonton

Guay Tiew Tom Yum

$15.00

Choice Of Noodles In Spicy And Sour Soup With Ground Pork, Fish And Shrimp Balls, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Cilantro Topped With Fried Wonton

Soup

Tom Yum

$13.00

The Famous Hot And Sour Soup, Lemongrass, Kiffir Leaves, Lime Juice, Tomato, Mushroom And Cilantro

Tom Kha

$13.00

Comforting Coconut Milk With Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Tomato, Mushroom And Cilantro

Noodle

Pad Thai

$14.00

Well Known Stir Fried Noodle In Tamarind Sauce, Egg, Bean Sprout, Green Onion And Ground Peanut

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Top Street Food Stir Fried Wide Noodle With Egg, Chinese Broccoli In Black Sweet Soy Sauce

Pad Kee Mow

$14.00

Tasty Spicy Garlic Sauce Stir Fried With Wide Rice Noodle, Egg, Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom And Green Cabbage

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Bean Thread Noodle Stir Fried With Egg, Tomatoes, Green Cabbage And Mushroom

Side Order

Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce 4 Oz

$3.00

House Chilli Oil

$3.25

Fried Egg

$2.00

Pork Rind

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Streamed Noodle

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Riceberry

$3.50

Mom's Special

Khao Mok Gai

$17.00

Thai Turmeric Chicken Rice

Nam Phrik Ma Kheau

$19.00

Eggplant Chili Paste, With Crispy Trout, Boiled Egg And Steamed Mixed Veggies

Kaeng Pa

$16.00

Thai Curry Without Coconut Milk, Bamboo Shoot, Green Bean, Red Bell Pepper, Eggplant, Tomato, Carrot, Basil And Krachai

Dessert

Lava Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cream Brûlée Cheese Cake

$8.00

Mango sticky rice

$8.00

Beer & Wine

Singha

$5.00

IPA

$7.00

Cabernet - G

$8.00

Chardonnay - G

$8.00

Rose - G

$9.00

Plum Wine - G

$7.00

Cabernet - Bottle

$32.00

Chardonnay - Bottle

$32.00

Rose - Bottle

$36.00

Beverage

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Guava Juice

$3.00

Tamarind Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cherry Blossom

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Butterfly Passion

$7.00

Green Lake - Mock

$7.00

Mojito De Coco - Mock

$7.00

Cocktail

Blackberry Magarita

$13.00

Endorphin

$14.00

Hermione

$13.00

Popsicle Therapy

$15.00

Watermelon Sour

$13.00

Raspberry Mojito

$14.00

The Weekend

$12.00

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Aviation

$7.00

Empress

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jake Daniel

$7.00

Evan William

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Bullet Bourbon

$8.00

Bullet Rye

$8.00

Silver Altos

$8.00

Gold Altos

$8.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Mono

$6.00

Sake Hot

$7.00

Sake Cold

$7.00