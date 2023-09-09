Rumrunners Restaurant 5848 CapeHarbour Dr
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Fish Dip
Mahi, Wahoo & Smoke white fish, relish, onion, served with crackers
Crispy Tortilla Chips
With your choice of guacamole, sharp cheddar cheese sauce, or salsa (Gluten Free)
Boneless Chicken wings
tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, orange glaze, or Parmesan garlic & a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Garlic Roasted Cauliflower
olive oil, roasted beets, and cilantro mint pesto (gluten free / vegan)
Steamed Mussels
sauteed with italian tomato pomodoro sauce & garnished with fresh herbs garlic bread
Littleneck White Clams
Sauteed with shallots, lemon garlic butter sauce & garnished with fresh herbs garlic bread
Calamari
Peruvian yellow mild pepper mayonnaise, garnished with crispy basil, & a side of italian tomato pomodoro sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Side of sweet sauce& garnished with carrots & scallions
Cheese & Fruit Board
Prosciutto Di Parma, Salami, & Various cheeses, fresh fruit, assorted crackers, cherry tomatoes, olives & honeycomb
Basket of Homemade Bread
with garlic butter
Baja Shrimp Scampi
made with smoked california pepper lime garlic sauce & garnichesd with fresh herbs garlic bread
Lump Crab Cakes
served with lemon garlic butter sauce and garnished with scallions.
Escargot
baked in a lemon, garlic & parmesan butter with fresh herbs garlic bread
Sushi Rolls
Rumrunners Roll
Crab cake, jicama, carrots, cucumber, topped with avocado, thai chili aioli & lemon zest (Gluten Free)
Captiva Pass Roll
Tempura Shrimp, creame cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce & tempura crush
Cayo Costa roll
Raw salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, carrot, scallion, sesame seeds, and carrot-ginger dressing (Gluten Free)
Harbour Sunset roll
Tuna, Spicy tuna, Scallions, jicama topped with seared tuna, key lime ponzu, tobiko & chives (Gluten Free)
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado & sesame seeds (Glutten Free)
Sandbar Roll
Portobello mushrooms, avocado, asparagus, fried shallots, teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds (VEGAN)
Chilled Food
Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced tuna, sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, carrot, scallion, sesame seeds & carrot-ginger dressing (Gluten Free)
1/2 dozen Oysters
Oysters Served over Crushed ice with cocktail sauce & horseradish (Gluten Free)
Dozen Oysters
Oysters Served over Crushed ice with cocktail sauce & horseradish (Gluten Free)
Shrimp Cocktail
With Cocktail sauce (Gluten Free)
Tuna Tataki
togarashi dusted, avocado, cucumber & peruvian yellowmild pepper ponzu (gluten free)
1/4 Lb P&E Shrimp
Chilled over crushed ice with cocktail sauce (gluten Free)
1/2 Lb P&E Shrimp
Chilled over crushed ice with cocktail sauce (gluten Free)
Full P&E Shrimp
Chilled over crushed ice with cocktail sauce (gluten Free)
Soup and Salad
French Onion Soup
Caramelized sweet onions simmered in beef broth, ropped with croutons and melted swiss cheese
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
L Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, cherry tomato & a choice of dressing
Petite Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, cherry tomato & a choice of dressing
L Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, shredded parmesan, homestyle croutons & caesar dressing
Petite Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, shredded parmesan, homestyle croutons & caesar dressing
L Rumrunners Salad
Baby mixed greens, portobello mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tossed in balsamic dressing
Petite Rumrunners Salad
Baby mixed greens, portobello mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tossed in balsamic dressing
L House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots & a choice of dressing
Petite House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots & a choice of dressing
L Spinach Salad
Strawberries, avocado, crispy bacon, onion, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans & raspberry vinagrette
Petite Spinach Salad
Strawberries, avocado, crispy bacon, onion, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans & raspberry vinagrette
Entrees
Filet Mignon
A well-trimmed 7oz center cut steak, very tender & delicious (Gluten Free)
Ribeye
A rich 10 oz. steak. This steak has a heavy marbling & is very Flavorful (Gluten Free)
NY Strip
USDA premium top choice boneless strip loin, fully trimmed at 12 oz (Gluten Free)
Porterhouse Pork Chop
Fully trimmed cooked to medium at 12 oz. (Gluten Free)
Buttermilk Marinated Airline Chicken
Homemade mashed potatoes, green beans & chicken gravy
D Caribbean Mojo Salmon
Seafood Pot Pie
Baby Shrimp, Lobster meat, scallops, celery, leeks, fennel, diced potatoes, carrots & simmered in a rish lobster cream sauce with a flaky pastry
Balsamic Marinated Grilled Portobello
served with quinoa, beets & pesto (Gluten Free)(VEGAN)
Slow Roasted Beef Short Ribs
homemade mashed potatoes, green beans & topped with red wine natural juices (gluten free)
Seafood Paella
sautee gulf shrimp, scallops, fish medallions, mussels, clams, chorizo, peas & baked in yellow rice (gluten free)
Steamed Snow Crab Legs
served with roasted potatoes, steamed green beans, lemons and melted butter (gluten free)
Scallops
served with cuban black beans, rice, caramelized plantains & garlic lemon butter sauce (gluten free)
Sunday Prime Rib
served with broccolini, homemade mashed potatoes & au jus (gluten free)
sunday end cut prime
Sandwiches
Crunchy Grouper Sandwich
Cornflake breaded grouper lightly fried served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle served with fries & a side of tartar sauce
Beyond Veggie Burger
served on a toasted brioche bun with lettice, tomato, onion & pickle, served with fries
Angus Beef Burger
Pasta
Full Vodka Pasta
Simmered in a creamy Marinara vodka sauce with penne pasta
Half Vodka Pasta
Simmered in a creamy Marinara vodka sauce with penne pasta
Full Gulf Coast Pasta
Sautee shrimp, scallops, mussels, simmered in white wine & tossed with pomodoro sauce, fresh basil and fettuccine pasta
Half Gulf Coast Pasta
Sautee shrimp, scallops, mussels, simmered in white wine & tossed with pomodoro sauce, fresh basil and fettuccine pasta
Maine Lobster Ravioli
lobster filled ricotta & mozzarella raviolis tossed in a cheddar & parmesan bechamel cheese sauce
Full Fettuccine Alfredo
Sauteed with garlic & simmered in a creamy Parmesan sauce
Half Fettuccine Alfredo
Sauteed with garlic & simmered in a creamy Parmesan sauce
Seafood Mac & Cheese
cheddar & parmesan bechamel cheese sauce, boster, baby shrimp, scallops & orecchiette pasta
Flatbread
Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, Parmesan and Marinara sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Slow cooked shredded chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella and roasted red pepper
White Flatbread
Roasted garlic, oliv oil and mozzarella
Margherita Flatbread
Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized onions and basil
Pepperoni Flatbread
Mozzarella, Parmesan, pepperoni and marinara sauce
Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Sweet Potatoes Fries
Homemade Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Asparagus Spears
Broccolini
Baby Green Beans
Black Beans and Rice
Plantains
Sauteed Spinach
Roasted Potatoes
Black Beans
White Rice
Side Cheese Dip
Side of Guacamole
Side of Salsa
Side of Chips
Side of Garlic Bread
Side of Crackers
side fruit cup
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Homemade popular English Croissant pudding with vanilla ice cream and burbon Anglaise
Chocolate Torte
Chocolate toffee mousse cake with kahlua & almond toffee crunsh
Coconut Rum Creme Brulee
An elegant egg crustard base dessert made with rum and topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar with coconut flakes (gluten free)
Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake
A thick rich caramel swirled in the cheesecake wit sea salt and topped with a layer of hershey's caramel
Peanut Butter Mousse Reese's Pie
Decadent Peanut Butter Mousse Pie topped with dark chocolate cookie crumble crust and drizzled with chocolate (gluten Free)
Key Lime Pie
Florida's favorite key lime pie topped with graham cracker crust (gluten free)
Chocolate Cake
Three-layer cake covered with Hershey's cocoa chocolate icing; dark fudge chocolate toppiong & finished with chocolate curls
Raspberry Sorbet
Gluten free
Vanilla Ice Cream
gluten free
Chocolate Ice Cream
Gluten Free
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
A Platter of six cookies made in our kitchen
1 scoop choc icecream
1 scoop vanilla icecream
1 scoop raspberry icecream
Impossible Cake
Kids Menu
Kids Flat Bread
Cheese or Pepperoni, served with kids soda or milk
Mac & Cheese
served with kids soda or milk
Kids Pasta
served with kids soda or milk
Grilled Chicken Fingers
served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk
Fried Chicken Fingers
served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk
Kid Coconut Shrimp
served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk
Grilled Cheese
served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk
Kids Hamburger
served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk
Kids Cheeseburger
served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk
Kids Cookies
2 Homemade chocolate chips cookies