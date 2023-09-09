Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Fish Dip

$17.00

Mahi, Wahoo & Smoke white fish, relish, onion, served with crackers

Crispy Tortilla Chips

$13.00

With your choice of guacamole, sharp cheddar cheese sauce, or salsa (Gluten Free)

Boneless Chicken wings

$17.00

tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, orange glaze, or Parmesan garlic & a choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Garlic Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

olive oil, roasted beets, and cilantro mint pesto (gluten free / vegan)

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

sauteed with italian tomato pomodoro sauce & garnished with fresh herbs garlic bread

Littleneck White Clams

$17.00

Sauteed with shallots, lemon garlic butter sauce & garnished with fresh herbs garlic bread

Calamari

$17.00

Peruvian yellow mild pepper mayonnaise, garnished with crispy basil, & a side of italian tomato pomodoro sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Side of sweet sauce& garnished with carrots & scallions

Cheese & Fruit Board

$28.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Salami, & Various cheeses, fresh fruit, assorted crackers, cherry tomatoes, olives & honeycomb

Basket of Homemade Bread

$6.00

with garlic butter

Baja Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

made with smoked california pepper lime garlic sauce & garnichesd with fresh herbs garlic bread

Lump Crab Cakes

$19.00

served with lemon garlic butter sauce and garnished with scallions.

Escargot

$15.00

baked in a lemon, garlic & parmesan butter with fresh herbs garlic bread

Sushi Rolls

Rumrunners Roll

$19.00

Crab cake, jicama, carrots, cucumber, topped with avocado, thai chili aioli & lemon zest (Gluten Free)

Captiva Pass Roll

$17.00

Tempura Shrimp, creame cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce & tempura crush

Cayo Costa roll

$20.00

Raw salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, carrot, scallion, sesame seeds, and carrot-ginger dressing (Gluten Free)

Harbour Sunset roll

$19.00

Tuna, Spicy tuna, Scallions, jicama topped with seared tuna, key lime ponzu, tobiko & chives (Gluten Free)

California Roll

$17.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado & sesame seeds (Glutten Free)

Sandbar Roll

$18.00

Portobello mushrooms, avocado, asparagus, fried shallots, teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds (VEGAN)

Chilled Food

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Diced tuna, sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, carrot, scallion, sesame seeds & carrot-ginger dressing (Gluten Free)

1/2 dozen Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Oysters Served over Crushed ice with cocktail sauce & horseradish (Gluten Free)

Dozen Oysters

$36.00Out of stock

Oysters Served over Crushed ice with cocktail sauce & horseradish (Gluten Free)

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

With Cocktail sauce (Gluten Free)

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

togarashi dusted, avocado, cucumber & peruvian yellowmild pepper ponzu (gluten free)

1/4 Lb P&E Shrimp

$12.00

Chilled over crushed ice with cocktail sauce (gluten Free)

1/2 Lb P&E Shrimp

$18.00

Chilled over crushed ice with cocktail sauce (gluten Free)

Full P&E Shrimp

$24.00

Chilled over crushed ice with cocktail sauce (gluten Free)

Soup and Salad

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Caramelized sweet onions simmered in beef broth, ropped with croutons and melted swiss cheese

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

L Wedge Salad

$15.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, cherry tomato & a choice of dressing

Petite Wedge Salad

$9.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, cherry tomato & a choice of dressing

L Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine hearts, shredded parmesan, homestyle croutons & caesar dressing

Petite Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine hearts, shredded parmesan, homestyle croutons & caesar dressing

L Rumrunners Salad

$16.00

Baby mixed greens, portobello mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tossed in balsamic dressing

Petite Rumrunners Salad

$10.00

Baby mixed greens, portobello mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tossed in balsamic dressing

L House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots & a choice of dressing

Petite House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots & a choice of dressing

L Spinach Salad

$17.00

Strawberries, avocado, crispy bacon, onion, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans & raspberry vinagrette

Petite Spinach Salad

$10.00

Strawberries, avocado, crispy bacon, onion, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans & raspberry vinagrette

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$52.00

A well-trimmed 7oz center cut steak, very tender & delicious (Gluten Free)

Ribeye

$48.00

A rich 10 oz. steak. This steak has a heavy marbling & is very Flavorful (Gluten Free)

NY Strip

$46.00

USDA premium top choice boneless strip loin, fully trimmed at 12 oz (Gluten Free)

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$32.00

Fully trimmed cooked to medium at 12 oz. (Gluten Free)

Buttermilk Marinated Airline Chicken

$24.00

Homemade mashed potatoes, green beans & chicken gravy

D Caribbean Mojo Salmon

$29.00

Seafood Pot Pie

$26.00

Baby Shrimp, Lobster meat, scallops, celery, leeks, fennel, diced potatoes, carrots & simmered in a rish lobster cream sauce with a flaky pastry

Balsamic Marinated Grilled Portobello

$22.00

served with quinoa, beets & pesto (Gluten Free)(VEGAN)

Slow Roasted Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

homemade mashed potatoes, green beans & topped with red wine natural juices (gluten free)

Seafood Paella

$29.00

sautee gulf shrimp, scallops, fish medallions, mussels, clams, chorizo, peas & baked in yellow rice (gluten free)

Steamed Snow Crab Legs

$45.00

served with roasted potatoes, steamed green beans, lemons and melted butter (gluten free)

Scallops

$29.00

served with cuban black beans, rice, caramelized plantains & garlic lemon butter sauce (gluten free)

Sunday Prime Rib

$48.00

served with broccolini, homemade mashed potatoes & au jus (gluten free)

sunday end cut prime

$48.00

Sandwiches

Crunchy Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

Cornflake breaded grouper lightly fried served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle served with fries & a side of tartar sauce

Beyond Veggie Burger

$19.00

served on a toasted brioche bun with lettice, tomato, onion & pickle, served with fries

Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

Pasta

Full Vodka Pasta

$20.00

Simmered in a creamy Marinara vodka sauce with penne pasta

Half Vodka Pasta

$16.00

Simmered in a creamy Marinara vodka sauce with penne pasta

Full Gulf Coast Pasta

$30.00

Sautee shrimp, scallops, mussels, simmered in white wine & tossed with pomodoro sauce, fresh basil and fettuccine pasta

Half Gulf Coast Pasta

$20.00

Sautee shrimp, scallops, mussels, simmered in white wine & tossed with pomodoro sauce, fresh basil and fettuccine pasta

Maine Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

lobster filled ricotta & mozzarella raviolis tossed in a cheddar & parmesan bechamel cheese sauce

Full Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Sauteed with garlic & simmered in a creamy Parmesan sauce

Half Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Sauteed with garlic & simmered in a creamy Parmesan sauce

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$26.00

cheddar & parmesan bechamel cheese sauce, boster, baby shrimp, scallops & orecchiette pasta

Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan and Marinara sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$19.00

Slow cooked shredded chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella and roasted red pepper

White Flatbread

$19.00

Roasted garlic, oliv oil and mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$19.00

Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized onions and basil

Pepperoni Flatbread

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, pepperoni and marinara sauce

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$11.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$8.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Steamed Asparagus Spears

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Baby Green Beans

$8.00

Black Beans and Rice

$8.00

Plantains

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Black Beans

$8.00

White Rice

$8.00

Side Cheese Dip

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$5.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side of Crackers

$2.00

side fruit cup

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Homemade popular English Croissant pudding with vanilla ice cream and burbon Anglaise

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Chocolate toffee mousse cake with kahlua & almond toffee crunsh

Coconut Rum Creme Brulee

$10.00

An elegant egg crustard base dessert made with rum and topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar with coconut flakes (gluten free)

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

A thick rich caramel swirled in the cheesecake wit sea salt and topped with a layer of hershey's caramel

Peanut Butter Mousse Reese's Pie

$12.00

Decadent Peanut Butter Mousse Pie topped with dark chocolate cookie crumble crust and drizzled with chocolate (gluten Free)

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Florida's favorite key lime pie topped with graham cracker crust (gluten free)

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Three-layer cake covered with Hershey's cocoa chocolate icing; dark fudge chocolate toppiong & finished with chocolate curls

Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

Gluten free

Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

gluten free

Chocolate Ice Cream

$10.00

Gluten Free

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$9.00

A Platter of six cookies made in our kitchen

1 scoop choc icecream

$5.00

1 scoop vanilla icecream

$5.00

1 scoop raspberry icecream

$5.00

Impossible Cake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Flat Bread

$9.00

Cheese or Pepperoni, served with kids soda or milk

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

served with kids soda or milk

Kids Pasta

$9.00

served with kids soda or milk

Grilled Chicken Fingers

$11.00

served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk

Fried Chicken Fingers

$11.00

served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk

Kid Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

served with a choice of one side (french fries, cinnamon apples or steamed vegetables) and a kids soda or milk

Kids Cookies

$5.00

2 Homemade chocolate chips cookies

Kids Sundae

$5.00

Doggy Menu

8 Oz Ocean Reef Turkey & Lentils

$8.00

16 Oz Ocean Reef Turkey & Lentils

$14.00

8 Oz Conch key Chicken and Brown Rice

$8.00

16 Oz Conch key Chicken and Brown Rice

$14.00

8 Oz Bahia Beef and Macaroni

$8.00

16 Oz Bahia Beef and Macaroni

$14.00

Proteins

Blackened Chicken

$10.00

grilled chicken

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp

$12.00

grilled shrimp

$12.00

Blackened Scallop

$12.00

grilled scallop

$12.00

grilled salmon

$12.00

blackened salmon

$12.00

Blackened tuna

$12.00

Grilled Tuna

$12.00

stuffing

$8.00

Add Lobster

$30.00

Specials

Special Entree

Grouper Sandwich Special

$19.00

Catch of the Day

$46.00

Starting on Monday (8-28-23) until Sunday. Served with bamboo rice, sauteed baby carrots, and topped with a sugarcane shrimp skewer, & finished with roasted poblano pepper cream sauce.

Special Drinks

Drink of the Day

$10.00

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Pinapple Passionfruit Marg

$8.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Unsweet iced tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$10.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Panna Still Water

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.00

Red bull

$5.00

Red bull no sugar

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Beer

Draft

Dr MILLER LITE

$6.00

Dr Yuengling

$6.00

Dr Fort Myers High 5 IPA

$7.00

Dr Guinness Stout

$8.00

Dr MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

Dr BUD LIGHT

$6.00

Dr RUMRUNNERS ALE

$7.00

Dr Palm City Brewing Hazify

$7.00

Dr STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

Dr SCOTTIES IRISH RED

$7.00

Dr SUMMER SHANDY

$6.00

Dr Shock Top

$6.00

Dr ISLA MORADA ALE

$7.00

Dr KONA BIG WAVE

$7.00

Dr Yuengling Fly

$6.00

Dr Corona

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle

BTL BUD

$6.00

BTL BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BTL COORS LIGHT

$6.00

BTL CORONA

$7.00

BTL CORONA LITE

$7.00

BTL HEINEKEN

$7.00

BTL MICH ULTRA

$6.00

BTL MILLER LITE

$6.00

BTL MODELO

$7.00

BTL WOODCHUCK

$6.00

BTL Select 55

$6.00

BTL Heineken Zero

$7.00

BTL Yuengling Flight

$6.00

Can/Seltzers

HIGH NOON

$8.00

WHITE CLAW

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Silver Peak, Pinot Noir

$10.50

GLS Mars & Venus, Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Terrazas Altos del Plata , Malbec

$8.50

GLS Ghostrunner Red Blend

$10.00

GLS Mars & Venus Merlot

$8.00

GLS Whale Route Shiraz

$8.00

GLS Silver Peak, Cabernet

$10.50

GLS Alexandre Valley Cabernet

$12.50

GLS Martin Ray Pinot Noir

$12.50

Tropical red sangria

$9.00

Fran's Sangria

$9.00

BTL Oregon Route Pinot Noir

$39.00

BTL The wild fighter, Pinot noire

$45.00

BTL Juggernaut, Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Skyside, Pnot Noir

$44.00

BTL Sonoma Coast

$90.00

BTL Hamilton Creek, Merlot

$44.00

BTL L'ecole No 41, Merlot

$48.00

BTL Keenan, Merlot

$130.00

BTL Tomaiolo Chianti Riserva DOCG

$32.00

BTL Cultusboni Cetamura Chianti

$36.00

BTL Valisto Malbec

$44.00

BTL Mcnab Ridge Zinfandel

$80.00

BTL Chappellet mountain Cuvee Proprieter blend

$70.00

BTL Vermillion Red Blend

$80.00

BTL Ramsay Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Louis Martini, Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Crossbarn, Cabernet

$86.00

BTL Rombauer Cabernet

$160.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$175.00

BTL The Dude Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL Silver Oak Cabernet

$225.00

BTL Baronesa P. Cabernet

$145.00

White Wine

GLS La Fiera Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Silver Peaks Chardonay

$9.50

GLS Mars & Venus Chardonay

$8.00

GLS Snap Dragon

$8.50

GLS Beringer White Zinfandel

$8.00

GLS La Fiera Moscato

$8.50

GLS Whale Route, Rose

$8.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$12.50

GLS Michael Pozzan Chardonay

$12.50

Tropical white sangria

$9.00

GLS RR Rose

$10.00

GLS RR Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL St. Michael-Eppan, Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL J Vineyards, Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Bernard Magrez Bordeaux White

$36.00

BTL Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Clay Shannon Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL O'dwyers Creek, Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BTL Clean Slate Riseling

$32.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonay

$42.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Pouilly-Fuisee

$65.00

BTL Eden Rift Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Miner Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonay

$85.00

BTL Exhib Cap D'agde Rose

$32.00

BTL Chateau Montaud Rose

$38.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$44.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Mauriston Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

BTL 75 Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Mar de Frades Albarino Rias Baixas

$46.00

Sparkling

Chandon Garden Spiritz

$15.00

Veuve Dubarry Cuvee Prestige Sparkling

$28.00

(split) Tiamo Prosecco

$14.00

Francois Montand Brut Sparkling

$34.00

Francois Montand (Split)

$14.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$34.00

Andre Delorme Sparkling Rose (split)

$14.00

Veuve Clicquot (yellow Label) Brut

$96.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

ABSOLUT

$11.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$11.00

ABSOLUT PEPPAR

$11.00

CHERRY VODKA

$9.00

GRAPE VODKA

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETTLE ONE CUCU/MINT

$12.00

KETTLE ONE GRAPE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

KETEL ONE CITRON

$12.00

KETEL ONE ORANGE

$12.00

PINNACLE CHOCO

$9.00

PINNACLE ESPR

$10.00

SMIRNOFF PINK LEMONADE

$9.00

SMIRNOFF LEMON

$9.00

SMIRNOF POMEGRANAT

$9.00

SMIRNOFF

$9.00

SMIRNOFF APPLE

$9.00

SMIRNOFF CITRUS

$9.00

SMIRNOFF LIME

$9.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$9.00

SMIRNOFF TAMARI

$9.00

SMIRNOFF PINEAPPLE

$9.00

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$9.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$9.00

SWEET TEA VODKA

$9.00

TITOS

$11.00

DEEP EDDY CRANB

$9.00

DEEP EDDY RR

$9.00

ISLAND JON

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

$15.50

DBL ABSOLUT

$21.90

DBL ABSOLUT CITRON

$21.90

DBL ABSOLUT PEPPAR

$21.90

DBL CHERRY VODKA

$17.90

DBL GRAPE VODKA

$17.90

DBL GREY GOOSE

$23.90

DBL KETTLE ONE CUCU/MINT

$23.90

DBL KETTLE ONE GRAPE

$23.90

DBL KETEL ONE

$23.90

DBL KETEL ONE CITRON

$23.90

DBL KETEL ONE ORANJE

$23.90

DBL PINNACLE CHOCO

$17.90

DBL PINNACLE ESPR

$20.00

DBL SMIRNOFF PINK LEMONADE

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF LEMON

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOF POMEGRANAT

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF APPLE

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF CITRUS

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF LIME

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF TAMARI

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF PINEAPPLE

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$17.90

DBL SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$17.90

DBL SWEET TEA VODKA

$17.90

DBL TITOS

$21.90

DBL DEEP EDDY CRANB

$17.90

DBL DEEP EDDY RR

$17.90

DBL ISLAND JON

$19.90

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

BEEFEATER

$11.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$12.00

BOMBAY

$10.00

FARMERS GIN

$12.00

HENDRIK'S

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

NOLETS

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$15.90

DBL BEEFEATER

$21.50

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$23.90

DBL BOMBAY

$19.70

DBL FARMERS GIN

$23.90

DBL HENDRIK'S

$25.90

DBL TANQUERAY

$19.90

DBL NOLETS

$23.90

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

BACARDI

$10.00

CAPTAIN COCO

$10.00

HAVANA CLUB

$9.00

BACARDI LIMON

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

COCONUT RUM

$9.00

BACARDI RASPBERRY

$10.00

CAPTAIN SILVER

$10.00

MALIBU

$10.00

MANGO RUM

$9.00

MOUNT GAY

$10.00

WICKED COCONUT

$9.00

WICKED VANILLA

$9.00

WELL DARK RUM

$8.00

WICKED BLACK

$9.00

WICKED MANGO

$9.00

ZACAPA

$13.00

MEYERS

$10.00

RR RUM

$10.00

SIESTA KEY RUM

$11.00

ZACAPPA XO

$36.00

BACARDI TROPICAL

$10.00

RUM FLIGHT

$20.00

PLANTATION XO

$15.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.90

DBL BACARDI

$19.90

DBL CAPTAIN COCO

$19.90

DBL HAVANA CLUB

$17.90

DBL BACARDI LIMON

$19.90

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$19.90

DBL COCONUT RUM

$17.90

DBL BACARDI RASPBERRY

$19.90

DBL CAPTAIN SILVER

$19.90

DBL MALIBU

$19.90

DBL MANGO RUM

$17.90

DBL MOUNT GAY

$19.90

DBL WICKED COCONUT

$13.90

DBL WICKED VANILLA

$13.90

DBL WELL DARK RUM

$13.90

DBL WICKED BLACK

$13.90

DBL WICKED MANGO

$13.90

DBL ZACAPA

$25.90

DBL MEYERS

$19.90

DBL RR RUM

$19.00

DBL SIESTA KEY RUM

$21.90

DBL ZACAPPA XO

$72.00

DBL BACARDI TROPICAL

$19.90

DBL RUM FLIGHT

$40.00

DBL PLANTATION XO

$29.90

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

CASAMIGOS

$16.00

DON JULIO 1941

$40.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$9.00

1800 SILVER

$11.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO

$13.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$12.00

TANTEO JALAPENO

$13.00

PATRON

$15.00

MARG VILLE PASSIONF

$9.00

MARG VILLE COCONUT

$9.00

MARG VILLE MANGO

$9.00

VOLCAN CRISTAL

$15.00

VOLCAN BLANCO

$12.00

CLASE AZUL REPO

$50.00

TANTEO HABANERO

$13.00

1800 coconut

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.90

DBL CASAMIGOS

$31.90

DBL DON JULIO 1941

$79.90

DBL JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$17.90

DBL 1800 SILVER

$21.90

DBL DON JULIO ANEJO

$29.90

DBL HERRADURA REPOSADO

$23.90

DBL DON JULIO

$25.90

DBL HERRADURA SILVER

$23.90

DBL TANTEO JALAPENO

$25.90

DBL PATRON

$29.90

DBL MARG VILLE PASSIONF

$17.90

DBL MARG VILLE COCONUT

$17.90

DBL MARG VILLE MANGO

$17.90

DBL VOLCAN CRISTAL

$29.90

DBL VOLCAN BLANCO

$24.00

DBL CLASE AZUL REPO

$100.00

DBL TANTEO HABANERO

$25.90

Whiskey & Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$11.00

WHISTLE PIG RYE

$10.00

SKREWBALL

$10.00

FOUR ROSES

$13.00

BLADE AND BOW

$13.00

JACK HONEY

$11.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$13.00

WILD TURKEY

$11.00

WELL BOURBON

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$13.00

JIM BEAM

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$13.00

JACK DANIELS APPLE

$11.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$13.00

FIREBALL

$9.00

BULLET RYE

$13.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$10.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$16.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$21.90

DBL WHISTLE PIG RYE

$19.90

DBL SKREWBALL

$19.90

DBL FOUR ROSES

$25.90

DBL BLADE AND BOW

$25.90

DBL JACK HONEY

$21.90

DBL BASIL HAYDEN

$25.70

DBL WILD TURKEY

$21.90

DBL WELL BOURBON

$17.90

DBL MAKERS MARK

$25.90

DBL JIM BEAN

$19.90

DBL KNOB CREEK

$25.70

DBL JACK DANIELS APPLE

$21.90

DBL WOODFORD RESERVE

$25.90

DBL FIREBALL

$17.90

DBL BULLET RYE

$25.90

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$21.90

DBL CROWN APPLE

$21.90

DBL JAMESON

$20.00

Scotch Blends

Well Scotch

$8.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$11.00

DEWARS

$11.00

J & B

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$13.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$65.00

DBL Well Scotch

$16.00

DBL CHIVAS REGAL

$21.90

DBL DEWARS

$21.90

DBL J & B

$18.90

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$24.90

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$21.30

DBL JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$130.00

Scotch Single Malts

DALWHINNIE 15YR

$16.00

GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$13.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$12.00

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$13.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$16.00

DBL DALWHINNIE 15YR

$31.90

DBL GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$25.90

DBL GLENLIVET 12YR

$23.90

DBL GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$25.90

DBL MACALLAN 12YR

$31.90

Cognac

HENNESSY VS

$15.00

DBL HENNESSY VS

$29.90

Cordials

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$9.00

APEROL

$9.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

CHARTREUSE, GREEN

$9.00

CHARTREUSE, YELLOW

$9.00

COINTREAU

$10.00

DRAMBUIE

$9.00

FERNET BRANCA

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$11.00

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$11.00

GODIVA WHITE

$11.00

GRAND MARNIER

$15.00

IRISH MIST

$9.00

JAGERMEISTER

$10.00

KAHLUA

$12.00

LEMONCELLO

$11.00

LICOR 43

$9.00

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH

$9.00

MATHILDE CASSIS

$9.00

MOLLY'S IRISH CREAM

$9.00

PERNOD

$8.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$10.00

SAMBUCA WHITE

$10.00

RUMCHATA

$9.00

ST GERMAIN

$10.00

ST. ELDER

$9.00

ST. GERMAIN

$11.00

TIA MARIA

$9.00

TUACA

$9.00

APPLE PUCKER

$9.00

BLUE CURACO

$9.00

BUTTERSCOTCH

$9.00

CRÈME DE BANANA

$9.00

CRÈME DE CASSIS

$9.00

CRÈME DE CHOCO DARK

$9.00

CRÈME DE CHOCO WHITE

$9.00

CRÈME DE MENTHE

$9.00

DARK CACAO

$9.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$8.00

PEPPERMINT

$8.00

TRIPLE SEC

$9.00

MIDORI MELON

$9.00

DBL AMARETTO DI SARONNO

DBL APEROL

DBL CAMPARI

DBL CHARTREUSE, GREEN

DBL CHARTREUSE, YELLOW

DBL COINTREAU

DBL DRAMBUIE

DBL FERNET BRANCA

DBL FRANGELICO

DBL GODIVA CHOCOLATE

DBL GODIVA WHITE

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$29.90

DBL IRISH MIST

DBL JAGERMEISTER

$19.90

DBL KAHLUA

$23.90

DBL LEMONCELLO

$21.90

DBL LICOR 43

DBL LILLET BLANC

DBL MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH

DBL MATHILDE CASSIS

DBL MOLLY'S IRISH CREAM

DBL PERNOD

$15.90

DBL SAMBUCA BLACK

$19.90

DBL SAMBUCA WHITE

$19.90

DBL RUMCHATA

$17.90

DBL ST GERMAIN

$18.90

DBL ST. ELDER

DBL ST. GERMAIN

DBL TIA MARIA

$17.90

DBL TUACA

DBL APPLE PUCKER

DBL BLUE CURACO

DBL BUTTERSCOTCH

DBL CRÈME DE BANANA

DBL CRÈME DE CASSIS

DBL CRÈME DE CHOCO DARK

DBL CRÈME DE CHOCO WHITE

DBL CRÈME DE MENTHE

DBL DARK CACAO

DBL PEACH SCHNAPPS

$15.90

DBL PEPPERMINT

$15.90

DBL TRIPLE SEC

Ports & Appertifs

FRANGELICO

$11.00

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

AMARETO SUNRISE

$9.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$9.00

BANANA COLADA ROCK

$10.00

BAYBREEZE

$9.00

BEACH MAMA

$9.00

BIG KAHUNA

$10.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

BULLET OLD FASHION

$13.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$9.00

CAPE COD

$9.00

CAPT APPLE MULE

$12.00

COCONUT MARGARITA ROCKS

$10.00

CRANBERRY SAUCED

$9.00

CUCUMBER BLOODY

$12.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$9.00

FROZEN BOMB POP

$11.00

FUN PUNCH

$9.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$8.00

GOOMBAY SMASH

$9.00

GRASSHOPPER

$9.00

GREYHOUND

$9.00

GULF SUNRISE

$9.00

HURRICANE

$9.00

ISLAND BREEZE

$9.00

JAMAICA MECRAZY

$9.00

KETEL MULE

$13.00

KETEL MULE

$14.00

KIRE ROYAL

$13.00

LIME IN COCONUT

$10.00

LIMON MOJITO

$11.00

LONG BEACH TEA

$11.00

LONGISLAND ICE TEA

$11.00

MADRAS

$8.00

MAI TAI

$9.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00

MARGARITA ROCKS

$9.00

MILLON MARGARITA

$45.00

MO-TITO

$12.00

MOJITO

$10.00

MOSCOW MULE

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

NOT LIT

$11.00

NUTTY IRISHMAN

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

PAINKILLER

$8.00

PEACH MULE

$14.00

PINE PASS MARG

$10.00

PLANTERS PUNCH

$9.00

RUM PUNCH

$10.00

RUMRUNNER ROX

$11.00

RUSTY NAIL

$9.00

SALTY DOG

$9.00

SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

SEABREEZE

$9.00

SEX ON RR BEACH

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.00

SMOKED 1941

$41.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$8.00

TAMARIND PALOMA

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNSET

$9.00

TWISTED TEA

$10.00

Ultimate margarita

$15.00

VOLCAN PALOMA

$12.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$11.00

WATER MOC

$11.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$15.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

WICKED PUNCH

$10.00

ZIPPERHEAD

$8.00

MANHATTAN

$9.00

Frozen Cocktails

Black Raspberry Lemonade

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dirty Rotten Banana

$11.00

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Honeydew Melon Colada

$11.00

Key Lime colada

$11.00

Miami Vice

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

The Rumrunner

$11.00

Tito's mint lemonade

$11.00

Frozen Mudslide

$11.00

Martinis

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

Grapefruit Basil martini

$12.00

Rumrunner Sunset martini

$12.00

Ultimate Pineapple martini

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Key lime pie martini

$12.00

Coconut Dream Martini

$12.00

Rumrunner Chocolate Martini

$12.00

choc Espresso Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Floridian Cosmo

$12.00

Blue tito's

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Shots

GREEN TEA

$11.00

LEMON DROP

$9.00

CINAMON TOAST SHOT

$10.00

KAMIKAZIE

$9.00

RED HEAD SLUT

$10.00

SUN SIPPER

$8.00

Jagger Bomb

$10.00

White tea

$11.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Marie

$6.00

Virgin Banana

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mango Lemon

$6.00

Virgin Mint Lemon

$6.00

Virgin Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Passion

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Mudslide

$6.00

Coffee Drinks

Rumrunner Coffee

$10.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Gift shop

Cups

Wine glasses

Wine glasses

$10.00
Stadium cups

Stadium cups

$5.00
Small wine glass

Small wine glass

$10.00
Beer bucket

Beer bucket

$20.00
Ice cream cup

Ice cream cup

$20.00
Metal tumbler with straw

Metal tumbler with straw

$20.00
Sippy cup

Sippy cup

$15.00
24 oz tervis

24 oz tervis

$25.00
16 oz tervis

16 oz tervis

$20.00
16 oz tervis mug

16 oz tervis mug

$20.00
Travel tumbler

Travel tumbler

$25.00
Aluminum bottles

Aluminum bottles

$5.00
Metallic tumbler

Metallic tumbler

$25.00
Sili-cup

Sili-cup

$15.00
Sili-cup expandable

Sili-cup expandable

$14.00
Sili-cup sippy

Sili-cup sippy

$15.00
Sili-cup mug

Sili-cup mug

$15.00
Coffee mug cork

Coffee mug cork

$20.00
Copper mug

Copper mug

$20.00
Shot glass

Shot glass

$10.00

Slim Can Insulator

$28.00

40 oz Stainless Steel Mug

$35.00

Toys

Toob toys

Toob toys

$20.00
Wood puzzles

Wood puzzles

$15.00
Wish pets plush

Wish pets plush

$20.00
Football

Football

$19.99
Beach ball

Beach ball

$6.00

Treasure chest

$7.50

Sea Life Pop

$10.00

Decoration

Small gator head

Small gator head

$20.00
Large gator head

Large gator head

$30.00
Surfboard bottle opener

Surfboard bottle opener

$30.00
Candles

Candles

$25.00
Cape coral photo frame

Cape coral photo frame

$25.00
Wax melts

Wax melts

$7.00
Photo frame

Photo frame

$25.00
Floating Key chains

Floating Key chains

$5.00
Short rope sign

Short rope sign

$15.00
Do not flush sign

Do not flush sign

$15.00
Refrigerator magnet

Refrigerator magnet

$6.00
Bump box speaker

Bump box speaker

$40.00
Soap

Soap

$12.00
Sea shell jar

Sea shell jar

$20.00
Bottle opener lighter

Bottle opener lighter

$5.00
Cork screw

Cork screw

$7.00
Stone coasters (4 pack)

Stone coasters (4 pack)

$12.00
Bar rail mat

Bar rail mat

$40.00
Umbrellas

Umbrellas

$25.00

Koozies

Bottle opener koozie

Bottle opener koozie

$12.00
Slim can koozie

Slim can koozie

$5.00
Stainless koozies

Stainless koozies

$15.00

Apparel

Baby bibs

Baby bibs

$12.00
Short

Short

$35.00
Shirt+hat combo

Shirt+hat combo

$30.00
Dry fit long sleeve

Dry fit long sleeve

$50.00
Dry fit hoodie

Dry fit hoodie

$69.99
Tank top racer back

Tank top racer back

$20.00
Kids shirt

Kids shirt

$35.00
Short sleeve cotton

Short sleeve cotton

$25.00

Short sleeve dry fit

$35.00

Kids onesie swimsuit

$50.00

koozie Hoodies

$85.00

Rain Jacket

$75.00

Ladies T-Cover Up

$40.00

Long sleeve T-shirts cotton

$35.00

Baseball shirt

$25.00

Ladies Sleeveless cover up

$35.00

Memories

License plate

License plate

$20.00
RR mouse pads

RR mouse pads

$10.00
Bumper sticker

Bumper sticker

$3.00
Postcard

Postcard

$3.00
Laminated water charts

Laminated water charts

$30.00
Cooler bags

Cooler bags

$25.00
Sugar scrubs

Sugar scrubs

$12.00
Beach bags

Beach bags

$25.00

Head wear

Visors

Visors

$20.00
Straw hat

Straw hat

$35.00
Baseball cup

Baseball cup

$25.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
Sun hats

Sun hats

$25.00
Sun gator

Sun gator

$12.00
Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$14.99

body products

Emu Hand Sanitazer

$7.00

Holiday Menu

Labor Day specials

Truffle fries

$10.00

Chorizo bean dip

$17.00

Brat

$14.00