Runaway Whiskey & Wine | Streetcar Bar + Bites
Greens
Apps
- Smoked Mac & Cheese - SC$9.00
- Chips & Dips - SC$6.00
- Pork Belly Sliders - SC$10.00
- Corn Crab Fritters - SC$12.00
Fried Crab, Chipolte aioli, Greens
- Pretzels - SC$9.00
Pretzel Sticks, Smoked Beer Cheese with a side of honey mustard
- Dip Baby Dip - SC$13.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Buffalo Chicken Dip and Pimento Garlic. Served with Crisp Pitas
- Blistered Brussels - SC$7.00
Fried Goods
Handhelds
- Smashed Streetcar - SC$16.00
Prk Belly, Sunny Up Egg, Arugula, Crisp Onion, Pub Aioli,
- Smashed Mac Daddy - SC$16.00
Double Patty, spicky pickles, tilamock cehdder, lettuce and da special sauce
- Wagyu Smash -SC$25.00
- Hollaback Hoagie - SC$14.00
10" Shaved Ribeye, Pepper Relish, Cremini, Fontina, Roasted Garlic Aioli
- Nashville Hot Fried Chicken - SC$13.00
Hot Sauce, Fried Chicken, Desert Pickled Slaw
- Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
(843) 424-5961

Closed • Opens Monday at 11:30AM
(843) 424-5961
Closed • Opens Monday at 11:30AM