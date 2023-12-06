Rustic House 2
Starters
- 2 Soft Pretzels$10.00
Salt, Dijon mustard and signature cheese dip.
- Chicken Strips$17.00
Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard,or BBQ sauce. Hot, med, mild or plain.Includes choice of fries or salad.
- Chicken Wings$19.00
1¼ pound (about 8 wings) with fries, RH Salad or Caesar. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ.Hot, med, mild or plain.
- DW Crack Shrimp$16.00
6 Black tiger shrimp, grilled and tossed in butter, garlic and cracked pepper.
- Filet Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips with pico de gallo,olives, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & our JC signature cheese sauce.
- Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Chicken, asian mix veggies, served on romaine lettuce cups.
- Philly Fries$17.00
Shaved rib eye piled with mushrooms, onions, over fries with our signature cheese sauce.
- Quesadilla$13.00
Pile on you choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp.
- RH Angus Sliders$14.00
Ketchup, grilled onion, cheese, pickle. Choice of fries or any side salad.
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.00
Black tiger shrimp with the signature cocktail sauce.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
A combination of Fresh Artichoke, Spinach, & Creamy Parmesan Cheese served with Parmesan Garlic Bread.
- Tuna Chips$15.00
Cajun seasoned tuna, citrus soy, served on a wonton chip with wasabi.
Salads
- Caesar$13.00
with house made croutons. Add Chicken or Shrimp
- Double Wedge Salad$14.00
Crisp Iceberg lettuce topped with Blue Cheese, Bacon Bits,Scallions, Tomato, shaved red onions Add Chicken, Crispy Shrimp or Salmon
- Filet Salad$27.00
Petite filet, romaine lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes and Parmesan dressing.
- Red Rock Cobb Salad$19.00
A traditional Cobb made with free range chicken, fresh corn, bleu cheese, tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, sliced hard eggs and ripe avocados over our spring mix dressed with our house made vinaigrette.
- Rustic Salad$13.00
Cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, pine nuts, feta, and champagne vinaigrette with mixed greens. Add Chicken, Tuna, Shrimp or Salmon
Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps
- 10oz Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, ketchup and mustard.
- Al's Steak Dip$16.00
Shaved prime rib on a fresh Hoagie roll with grilled onions, Horseradish spread, au jus, Provolone Cheese
- Chicken Wrap$15.00
Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
- Full Philly Sandwich$17.00
Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.
- Full Philly Wrap$17.00
Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.
- Half Philly Sandwich$11.00
Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.
- Half Philly Wrap$11.00
Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, signature cheese sauce.
- JC Chicken Club$15.00
Sliced organic chicken, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, mayo. On toasted sourdough.
- Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese.
- Spicy Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Spicy chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing.
Entrees
- Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta$24.00
Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast.
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
Pan seared chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala sauce served with fettuccine pasta and garlic toast.
- Fettuccine$18.00
Alfredo sauce, veggie medley, garlic toast. Add chicken or shrimp
- Maple Salmon$28.00
10 oz. salmon filet glazed with maple and dijon mustard with asparagus and choice of RH Salad or Caesar.
- Organic Double Breast Chicken$24.00
Organic double breast chicken, served sliced. With asparagus and choice of side RH salad, side Caesar, or fries.
- Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
Fresh prosciutto, romano parmesan cheese, peeled tomatoes, and garlic, topped with creamy tomato vodka sauce.
- Salmon 10oz$28.00
10oz Salmon, includes asparagus with choice of side salad or fries.
- Twin Tails$38.00
Two 6 oz. lobster tail with choice of RH Salad, Caesar or French Fries.
Mexican
- Carne Asada Plate$23.00
7 oz. carne asada meat served with avocado, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas with rice and beans.
- Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
3 flour tortillas filled with carne asada meat or shredded chicken, cilantro, onions, mixed cheeses and rice and beans.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortillas filled with marinated shrimp, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, and mixed cheeses with rice and beans.
- Taquitos$17.00
3 tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, lettuce,pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce on the side.
- Wet Burrito$18.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rice, refried beans, topped with either green chili verde or red sauce.
Sides
- Side Asparagus$8.00
- Side Baked Potato$8.00
Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, and chives.
- Side Brussels Sprouts$8.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side Carrots / Celery$4.00
- Side French Fries$7.00
- Side Garlic Toast$4.00
- Side JC Salad$7.00
- Side King Crab$22.00
- Side Mac n Cheese$8.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$8.00
- Side Potato Wedges$8.00
- Side Sauteed Mushrooms$7.00
- Side Smothered Tots$8.00
- Side Tater Tots$7.00
- Side Wedge Salad$7.00