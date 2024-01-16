Rustica
Starters
- Crispy Romesco Chicken
Chicken Thigh, Romesco$16.00
- Ravioletti
Uncut Sheet of Small Ravioli with Brown Butter, parm, gremolata$16.00
- Oven Pesto Baguette
Pesto, parmesan$13.00
- Oven Garlic Baguette
Roasted Garlic, garlic oil, parm$13.00
- Chorizo on Toast
Toasted country bread, grilled chorizo, stracciatella$14.00
- Burrata Pesto
Burrata, pesto, grilled bread, heirloom tomatoes, Maldon$16.00
- Rustica Truffle Fries
Truffle Fries with Garlic aioli$10.00
- Charcuterie Platter
Assorted meats, pickles, and bread$24.00
- Grilled Bread$8.00
Piadina (Flatbread)
Salads
Mains
- Porchetta Roast
oven roasted veggies, creamy polenta, parm$32.00
- Beef Ragu
Braised beef, red wine pan sauce, chefs mushrooms, polenta$34.00
- Flank Steak
Spanish Flank steak, Seasonal veggies, chefs mushrooms, potatoes, gremolata$34.00
- Pork Shank
Seasonal Vegetables, root vegetables, Pan reduction sauce$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mushroom & Veggies
chefs mushroom mix, seasonal vegetables, radish, polenta$28.00
- Chorizo Burger
beef, pork chorizo , pecorino, caramelized onions, arugula, creamy italian sauce – fries or salad$24.00
- Dario Burger
butcher sized beef patty, caramelized onions, tomato, herb mayo – fries or salad$26.00
Pizza
- Sweet Italian
Italian Sausage, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Espelette, hot honey drizzle$18.00
- Fungo
Mushroom, fontina, garlic aioli, pesto, Parm$17.00
- Rustica
Pepperoni, Mushroom, olive, Red Sauce, Mozz$18.00
- Parma
Caramelized onion, Parma ham, ricotta, garlic, arugula, extra shaved parm$17.00
- Pimentón
Chorizo, mushrooms, shaved red onions, tomato, smoked paprika$18.00
- Margherita
sauce, mozz, basil$15.00
- Spicy Roja
Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, garlic, red onion, arugula, olives$16.00
- Tomato Pie
Sauce, Parm$13.00
Dessert
Pasta
- Spicy Italian
Linguini, red sauce, Italian Sausage, parmesan$25.00
- Grande Meatball
Linguine, red sauce, large meatball, parmesan$27.00
- Pasta Carbonara
Fresh Tripolini, parmesan, butter$25.00
- Pasta Blanco
Fresh Gemeli, Garlic verde sauce, parmesan$23.00
- Pasta Verde
Fresh pappardelle, Guanciale, butter parmesan$23.00
- Ravioli
mushroom, rosemary, garlic, ricotta, butter and parmesan$25.00