Rustica Eatery & Tavern
Starters
- Baked Salmon Dip$14.00
- Beef Tacos$12.00
two flour tortillas with chile-braised beef, roasted garlic, tomato-basil relish, crème fraiche, cilantro
- Burrata$14.00
marinated grape tomatoes, spinach pesto, toasted bread
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.00
green chile ranch & tomato preserves
- Chorizo-Stuffed Dates$12.00
bacon-wrapped, served with chile aioli
- Meat & Cheese Board$18.00
chef’s choice meats & cheeses, fruit, nuts, tapenade, cornichons, toasted bread, lavosh
- Poutine$14.00
chile-braised beef, bacon, garlic confit, mahon, beef gravy
- Roasted Vegetables$14.00
served chilled with hummus, spinach pesto, sundried tomato pesto
- Spanish-Style Meatballs$12.00
sherry-mushroom cream sauce, crispy prosciutto, manchego cheese, tomato confit
- The Rustica Burger$18.00
mahon, cheddar, caesar aioli, rustic fritas
Soups & Salads
Entrees
- Baked Mac-N-Cheese$18.00
cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda cheese, crispy bacon, herb breadcrumbs, toasted bread
- Salmon Fillet$32.00
roasted baby red potatoes, poblano maque choux, cajun aioli, cucumber-lime salsa
- Filet$46.00
asiago mashed potatoes, deviled butter, drop peppers, parsnip crisp
- Mushroom Stew$24.00
- Pork Loin$30.00
- Roasted Chicken$28.00
- Walleye$32.00
- Crab Linguine$26.00
- Pear & Gorgonzola Sacchetti$26.00
- Short Rib$30.00
- Flank Steak$35.00
Pizza
- Bambino$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken$16.00
barbecue sauce, shredded chicken, roasted garlic + onions, provolone, mozzarella, scallions
- French Farmer$16.00
béchamel, wild mushrooms, brie cheese, egg, spinach, truffle oil
- Haole$16.00
tomato sauce, pork belly, pineapple, roasted jalapenos, mozzarella & provolone, scallions
- Margherita$14.00
tomato sauce, roasted tomato, mozzarella, basil
- Mediterranean$16.00
spinach pesto, bell pepper, olives, capers, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, asiago, pine nuts
- Mr. Potato Head$16.00
béchamel, sour cream mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, rosemary & parsley
- Roman$16.00
olive oil, italian sausage, roasted sweet onions & tomatoes, asiago & ricotta, parsley
- Steadfast$15.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella & asiago, parsley
- Thai Chicken$16.00
peanut sauce, shredded chicken, roasted onion, pickled fresno chiles, spinach, mozzarella + provolone, fresh basil