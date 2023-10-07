Rustik Tavern
Starters
Willoughby Wings
Served with blue cheese. Choice of sauce: plain, sweet chili, bbq, or buffalo
Mac-N-Cheese
Bechamel, cheddar, swiss cheese
Fried Chicken Bites
Served with honey mustard sauce
Spinach Dip
Oysters
Clifton Crab Cake
Spicy lump crab
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with house-made cocktail sauce
Shrimp and Avocado Tostones
Grilled shrimp, avocado spread, and fried green plantains
Fried Salmon Bites
Served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Seved with house-made aioli
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Served with house-made aioli
Sides
Entrees
Steak Frites
12 oz. premium ribeye served with thick-cut fries
Fried Chicken and Cornbread
Crispy hald chicken, served with freshly baked cornbread
Sandord Salmon
Blackened cajun salmon filet, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed kale
Glazed Pork Chop
French center cut chop served with sauteed kale and glazed apples
Pulaski Pasta
Penne pasta in choice of sauce, alfredo or red sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich
Fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle
Grand Butcher Boy Burger
Premium beef blend, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun
Salmon Burger
House-made herbed salmon patty topped with garlic aoili, pickled slaw, tomato, and lettuce
Beyond Burger
Beyond Meat Plant-Based patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun
Salads
Desserts
Peach Cobbler
Warm rum peaches topped with lemon shortbread and ice cream
Bedford Brownie
Deep fudge brownie topped with ice cream whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and fresh berries
Rustik Fried Cheesecake
Pastry wrapped cheesecake, deep-fried, and topped with strawberry sauce
Bread pudding
Rum raisin brioche bread topped with dolce de leche sauce