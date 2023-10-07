Starters

Willoughby Wings

$14.00

Served with blue cheese. Choice of sauce: plain, sweet chili, bbq, or buffalo

Mac-N-Cheese

$13.00

Bechamel, cheddar, swiss cheese

Fried Chicken Bites

$12.00

Served with honey mustard sauce

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Oysters

$3.00

Clifton Crab Cake

$18.00

Spicy lump crab

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Served with house-made cocktail sauce

Shrimp and Avocado Tostones

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, avocado spread, and fried green plantains

Fried Salmon Bites

$15.00

Served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Seved with house-made aioli

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

Served with house-made aioli

Sides

Rustik Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sauteed Kale

$7.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$7.00

Cornbread

$7.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$32.00

12 oz. premium ribeye served with thick-cut fries

Fried Chicken and Cornbread

$22.00

Crispy hald chicken, served with freshly baked cornbread

Sandord Salmon

$26.00

Blackened cajun salmon filet, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed kale

Glazed Pork Chop

$24.00

French center cut chop served with sauteed kale and glazed apples

Pulaski Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta in choice of sauce, alfredo or red sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$17.00

Fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle

Grand Butcher Boy Burger

$17.00

Premium beef blend, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun

Salmon Burger

$17.00

House-made herbed salmon patty topped with garlic aoili, pickled slaw, tomato, and lettuce

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond Meat Plant-Based patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun

Salads

Apple, Goat Cheese, Walnut

$12.00

Mixed greens tossed with. balsamic vinaigrette, topped with candied walnuts and cranberries

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Kale and romain tossed in house made classic caesar (anchovy)

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Warm rum peaches topped with lemon shortbread and ice cream

Bedford Brownie

$12.00

Deep fudge brownie topped with ice cream whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and fresh berries

Rustik Fried Cheesecake

$11.00

Pastry wrapped cheesecake, deep-fried, and topped with strawberry sauce

Bread pudding

$12.00

Rum raisin brioche bread topped with dolce de leche sauce