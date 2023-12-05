Ruston Cattle Company Ennis
Food Menu
Appetizer
Steak
Entrée
Sides
- Fries$4.00
- Corn$4.00
- Carrot$4.00
- Mushroom$4.00
- Mac and Cheese$4.00
- Green Bean$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Garlic Parm Fries$7.00
- Baked Potato$6.00
- Grits$4.00
- Corn - Shareable$10.00
- Carrot - Shareable$10.00
- Mushroom - Shareable$10.00
- Mac and Cheese - Shareable$10.00
- Green Beans - Shareable$10.00
- Mashed Potatoes - Shareable$10.00
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
- Asparagus$10.00
Extras
Ruston Cattle Company Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 606-7966
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM