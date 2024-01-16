Ruth's Cafe 3443 East 86th St
Food
SCRAMBLES/OMELETS/SKILLETS
- BYO Scramble/Omelet$15.00
(Scramble or Omelet) Obviously, eggs with your choice of 3 items. If you pick more than 3, you pay extra DUH! Congratulations! Now go ahead and pick your items! Includes toast, and your choice of fresh fruit, cottage cheese, or side salad.
- BYO Skillet$14.00
Choose 3 items, served on roasted potatoes, with an egg cooked your way on top!
- Scramble Du Jour$12.00
Check it out on the chalkboard! Includes your choice of our fresh fruit, cottage cheese, or house salad with champagne vinaigrette, slow roasted potatoes and choice of toast.
- Skillet Special$12.00
- Potato Omelet$15.00
Roasted potatoes, bacon, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese. Accompanied with a side of homemade chive sour cream. Served with your choice of slow-roasted potatoes, fresh fruit, or house salad with champagne vinaigrette, plus choice of toast.
- Spinach Omelet$15.00
Fresh sautéed spinach, oven-roasted garlic tomatoes and feta cheese! Served with your choice of slow-roasted potatoes, fresh fruit, or house salad with champagne vinaigrette, plus choice of toast.
- Salmon Omelet$17.00
GRIDDLE
- Huge Pancake$10.00
One (or Two) ginormous sweet buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar.
- Cheesecake Pancake$12.00
Filled with nuggets of ooey-gooey creamy cheesecake! Topped with powdered sugar and strawberry butter! Pancake is as big as your plate with a whole piece of cheesecake inside!
- Belgian Waffle$11.00
We make them just as good as those beautiful Belgians!
- French Toast$12.00
Holly (Texas toast) Or your choice of bread, dipped in a sweet batter, topped with butter and powdered sugar!
BENEDICTS
- Traditional Benedict$14.00
Shaved Ham on top of an English Muffin.
- Ruth's Crab Benedict$18.00
Served atop our pan-seared crab cakes (no bread!)
- A LA Crossing Benedict$14.00
Asparagus and Bacon on top of sourdough toast.
- Florentine Benedict$14.00
Sauteed spinach, roasted tomato, and Swiss cheese on sourdough.
- The Traitor Benedict$14.00
- Eggs Sardou Benedict$14.00
Who’s this Sardou guy…who cares? Sauteed spinach and artichokes on sourdough toast.
- Salmon Avocado Benedict$18.00
Pan-seared smoked salmon and fresh avocado on sourdough toast
- Back Home Benedict$14.00
EGGS
- Old School$12.00
2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, ham or sausage served with your choice of toast and slow-roasted potatoes and homemade jelly.
- NOT So Old School$14.00
2 eggs your way over smoked beef brisket or corned beef hash, and your choice of toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Seize the moment, it’s your time to shine! Choose Eggs/Cheese/Meat on your choice of toast. Served with your choice of our fresh fruit, house salad with champagne vinaigrette, classic chips, or slow-roasted potatoes.
FAVES
SANDWICHES
- Bistro$14.00
Grilled Chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Dijon bistro sauce on Ciabatta
- Brie LT$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and melted brie. Grilled, and beyond good!
- Turkey Club$14.00
Hand-carved, oven-roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, Havarti, and pesto mayo.
- Super Missile$14.00
Shredded grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, roasted tomato, bleu cheese and mayo, served on a toasted wheat hoagie!
- Cali. Crab Cake$18.00
Pan-seared crab cake patty topped with avocado, Havarti, lettuce and pico de gallo, all on toasted herb focaccia bun.
- Ham & Swiss Melt$14.00
- Spinach Melt$14.00
Sauteed spinach, roasted tomato and Swiss. Your choice of bread
- Caprese Melt$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and pesto. Your choice of bread!
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Cold Smoked Salmon, creamed cheese, capers and greens. What kind of bread, you ask? YOUR CHOICE!
- Mom's Choice$12.00
Cheddar only. Because Mom had a hard day!
- Gramma's Secret$12.00
Velveeta. Always wondered why it was sooooooo good!
- Special Cheeser$14.00
Mom’s off to work and feelin’ rowdy! Cheddar, Swiss, tomato and bacon.
- Gourmet$15.00
Mom got an au pair! Brie, goat cheese and apples!
- Hot Stuff$14.00
Mom feelin’ SASSY! Hot pepper cheese and banana peppers!
- Chicken Salad$14.00
- Egg Salad$14.00
- Tuna Salad$14.00
SALADS
LUNCH COMBO
LONE RANGERS
- Corned Beef Hash$12.00
- Beef Brisket Hash$12.00
- Side Bacon$4.50
- Side Ham$4.50
- Side Sausage$4.50
- Side Potato Cake$4.50
- Side Toast/Bread$3.50
- Bowl Granola$6.00
- Side Gravy$6.00
- One Egg$2.50
- Side Yogurt$3.00
- Side Fruit$4.00+
- Bowl Oatmeal$6.00
- Side Potatoes$4.50
- House Salad$4.50
- Side Chips$3.00
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.00
- Two Eggs$5.00