Ruzo Coffee - Boulder 3980 Broadway #104
Drinks (Espresso)
- Single Espresso$3.00
A small amount of rich, concentrated dark roast coffee that's been brewed under pressure. The strongest coffee drink.
- Double Espresso$3.35
A small amount of rich, concentrated dark roast coffee that's been brewed under pressure. The strongest coffee drink.
- Espresso Macchiato Single$3.50
A single shot of espresso topped with a dollop of hot milk foam.
- Espresso Macchiato Double$3.75
A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of hot milk foam.
- Single Con Panna$3.75
A single shot of espresso topped with a dollop of house-made whipped cream.
- Double Con Panna$3.75
A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of house-made whipped cream.
- Single Cortado$3.60
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk with little to no foam.
- Double Cortado$4.00
- Americano$3.00+
Espresso with hot water.
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Espresso with steamed milk and a generous amount of foam.
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso with steamed milk and a little foam.
- Mocha$4.75+
Espresso with chocolate, steamed milk, and a little foam.
- Espresso Tonic$5.00+
An iced drink with tonic water and shots of espresso. Slightly sweet.
- Flat White$4.50
6 oz - 2 Shot latte
Drinks (Filtered Coffee)
- Drip Coffee$1.00+
Your classic cup of coffee. Ground dark-roasted coffee beans slowly brewed to perfection.
- Caffe Au Latte$3.00+
Two-thirds drip coffee and one-third steamed milk with a small amount of foam.
- Florentine$3.80+
Half hot-chocolate and half drip coffee with a small amount of foam.
- Cold Brew$3.50+
Iced coffee that's been steeped for 24 hours. Very caffinated and has a very strong coffee flavor.
Drinks (Other)
- Hot Chocolate$2.60+
Real chocolate chips melted into steamed milk with some foam.
- Steamer$2.60+
Steamed milk with a little foam and a flavored syrup of your choice.
- Italian Soda$3.00+
Carbonated water mixed with a flavored syrup of your choice. Optional: add cream for no extra cost.
- Apple Cider$3.00+
Unfiltered apple juice with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.
- Bhakti Chai$5.00+
A sweet, spiced black tea concentrate mixed with milk.
- Bhakti Chai Unswet$5.00+
An unsweetened, spiced black tea concentrate mixed with milk.
- Sanctuary Chai$5.00+
A honey-sweetened black tea concentrate with a mild vanilla flavor mixed with milk.
- Sherpa Decaf$4.00+
A sweet and extra spicy decaffeinated black tea concentrate mixed with milk.
- Sherpa Spicy$4.00+
A sweet and extra spicy black tea concentrate mixed with milk.
- Golden Ginger Elixir$4.00+
Honey and ginger concentrate mixed with hot water.
- Water
Drinks (Pre-Packaged)
Drinks (Tea)
- Matcha Sweet$4.60+
A Japanese, powdered green tea that's been sweetened with cane sugar and mixed with milk.
- Match Unsweet$4.25+
A more traditional Japanese, powdered green tea that's unsweetened and mixed with milk.
- Earl Gray$2.45+
Rich, organically grown black tea leaves and golden buds with a hint of citrusy bergamot.
- Jasmine$2.45+
Smooth, organic Chinese green tea leaves and Arabian jasmine buds.
- Peppermint$2.45+
A lively green tea blended with refreshing peppermint from the mountains of Morocco.
- White Orchid$2.45+
A blend of white and green teas with a flavorful twist of white peach, apple, and melon.
- Chamomile$2.45+
Soothing Egyptian chamomile flowers mixed with subtle slices of citrus fruits.
- Plant Milk Cambric$3.75+
Equal parts of a tea of your choice and steamed plant milk. Choose from oat, almond, soy, or coconut.
- Cows Milk Cambric$3.70+
Equal parts of a tea of your choice with steamed cow's milk and some foam.