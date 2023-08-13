Steak Sandwich

Cheese Steak Regular

$11.99

Fresh sliced ribeye with cheese

Plain Steak Regular

$11.50

Fresh sliced ribeye no cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Regular

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken with Cheese

Chicken Steak Plain Regular

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken plain no cheese

Pizza Steak Regular

$12.99

Sliced Ribeye, pizza sauce, Provolone

Cheese Steak Large

$21.99

Fresh sliced ribeye with cheese

Plain Steak Large

$20.95

Fresh sliced ribeye no cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Large

$21.99Out of stock

Chicken with Cheese

Chicken Steak Plain Large

$20.95Out of stock

Chicken plain no cheese

Pizza Steak Large

$21.99

Slcied Ribeye, pizza sauce, provolone

Specialty Sandwiches " All Served on Seeded Roll"

Old World Italian Regular

$13.99

Soppresssata, Dry Cappicola, Peppered Ham, Sharp Provolone, onion, tomato, roasted peppers, lettuce, on seeded roll.

Chicken Cutlet Regular

$12.99

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Broccoli Rabe and Roasted Peppers on seeded roll

Italian Sausage Regular

$11.99

italian sausage sliced thin, pizza sauce, onion, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, on seeded roll

Roast Pork Sandwich Regular

$12.99

Thin sliced roast pork, brocooli rabe, sharp provolone on seeded roll

Roast Pork Sandwich Large

$21.99

Thin sliced roast pork, brocooli rabe, sharp provolone on seeded roll

Old World Italian Large

$22.99

Soppresssata, Dry Cappicola, Peppered Ham, Sharp Provolone, onion, tomato, roasted peppers, lettuce, on seeded roll.

Chicken Cutlet Large

$21.99

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, on seeded roll

Itlalian Sausage Large

$20.99

italian sausage sliced thin, pizza sauce, onion, peppers, mushrooms, provolone on seeded roll

Hoagies

Classic Italian Regular

$11.99

Imported Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Peppered Ham,

Ham and Cheese Regular

$10.99

Layers of sliced ham with your choice of Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Regular

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, with choice of cheese and dressed the way you like it

Roast Beef and Cheese Regular

$12.99

Roasted top round of beef, with cheese

Mix Cheese Hoagie Regular

$10.99

Choice of two cheeses dressed the way you like it

Classic Italian Large

$20.99

Imported Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Pepperd Ham,

Ham and Cheese Large

$19.99

Layers of sliced ham with your choice of Cheese

Turkey and Cheese Large

$21.99

Roasted turkey breast, with choice of cheese and dressed the way you like it

Roast Beef and Cheese Large

$21.99

Roasted top round of beef, with cheese

Mix Cheese Hoagie Large

$19.99

Choice of two cheeses dressed the way you like it

Tuna and Cheese Regular

$10.99

Sokid white tuna mixed to order

Tuna and Cheese Large

$19.99

Solid white tuna mixed to order

Burgers and Tenders

Burger plain on toasted sesame seed bun

$9.25

1/2 lb on toasted bun, onion, tomato, lettuce

Burger with cheese on toasted sesame seed bun

$9.75

1/2 lb with American Cheese on toasted sesame seed bun, onion, tomato, lettuce

House made Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.99

Hand breaded tenders with your choice of sauce

House made chicken tenders with fries

$10.99

Hand breaded tenders with your choice of sauce

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Fries

Cheese fries

$5.95

fries topped with Whiz

Onion Rings Beer Battered

$5.95Out of stock

thick cut beer battered onion rings

Beverages

20 oz Soda

$1.99

2 ltr Soda

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.25

water

$1.89

Herrs Chips Big Bag

Big Bag

$4.79

Herrs Chips Individual Bag 2.75oz

Herrs Small Bag

$2.49

Herrs Snacks

Peanuts

$0.75

Cashews

$1.69

Pistachio

$1.69

Mixed Nuts

$1.69

Jerkey

$7.99

Cookie's

$1.49

Herrs Chips Big Bag Kettle, Pretzels, Curls, Popcorn

Kettle Big Bag

$4.99

Pretzels Big Bag

$4.99

Curls Big Bag

$4.99

Pop Corn Big Bag

$4.99