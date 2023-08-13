Ry & Howie's Steaks and Hoagies
Steak Sandwich
Cheese Steak Regular
Fresh sliced ribeye with cheese
Plain Steak Regular
Fresh sliced ribeye no cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak Regular
Chicken with Cheese
Chicken Steak Plain Regular
Chicken plain no cheese
Pizza Steak Regular
Sliced Ribeye, pizza sauce, Provolone
Cheese Steak Large
Plain Steak Large
Chicken Cheese Steak Large
Chicken Steak Plain Large
Pizza Steak Large
Specialty Sandwiches " All Served on Seeded Roll"
Old World Italian Regular
Soppresssata, Dry Cappicola, Peppered Ham, Sharp Provolone, onion, tomato, roasted peppers, lettuce, on seeded roll.
Chicken Cutlet Regular
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Broccoli Rabe and Roasted Peppers on seeded roll
Italian Sausage Regular
italian sausage sliced thin, pizza sauce, onion, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, on seeded roll
Roast Pork Sandwich Regular
Thin sliced roast pork, brocooli rabe, sharp provolone on seeded roll
Roast Pork Sandwich Large
Old World Italian Large
Chicken Cutlet Large
Itlalian Sausage Large
Hoagies
Classic Italian Regular
Imported Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Peppered Ham,
Ham and Cheese Regular
Layers of sliced ham with your choice of Cheese
Turkey and Cheese Regular
Roasted turkey breast, with choice of cheese and dressed the way you like it
Roast Beef and Cheese Regular
Roasted top round of beef, with cheese
Mix Cheese Hoagie Regular
Choice of two cheeses dressed the way you like it
Classic Italian Large
Ham and Cheese Large
Turkey and Cheese Large
Roast Beef and Cheese Large
Mix Cheese Hoagie Large
Tuna and Cheese Regular
Sokid white tuna mixed to order
Tuna and Cheese Large
Burgers and Tenders
Burger plain on toasted sesame seed bun
1/2 lb on toasted bun, onion, tomato, lettuce
Burger with cheese on toasted sesame seed bun
1/2 lb with American Cheese on toasted sesame seed bun, onion, tomato, lettuce
House made Chicken Tenders (5)
Hand breaded tenders with your choice of sauce
House made chicken tenders with fries
