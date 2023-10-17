Ryan’s Cafe Bloomington
Boxed Lunch Wraps
All Boxed Lunch Wraps include silverware, a napkin, the selected wrap, fruit cup, homemade cookie, and a bag of chips.
Italian Wrap
$13.95
Italian Wrap Served in an individual box that contains silverware, a napkin, fruit cup, cookie, and a bag of chips.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
$13.95
Veggie Wrap
$13.95
The Veggie Boxed Lunch includes the veggie wrap, silverware, a napkin, fruit cup, homemade cookie, a bag of chips, and condiment packets.
Chicken Tender Wrap
$13.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.95
The Buffalo Chicken Wrap Boxed Lunch includes the wrap, silverware, a napkin, fruit cup, homemade cookie, and a bag of chips. You select what sauce you prefer.
Turkey Ranch Wrap
$13.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$13.95
Chicken Ranch Wrap
$13.95
Greek Chicken Wrap
$13.95
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
$13.95
Boxed Lunch Sandwiches
Boxed Lunch Sandwiches include silverware, a napkin, your selected sandwich, a fruit cup, homemade cookie, a bag of chips, and condiment packets.
Boxed Lunch Chopped Salads
All Boxed Lunch Chopped Salads include the selected salad with dressing on the side, a slice of homemade naan bread, and a cookie. If Gluten Free we can REPLACE the bread and a cookie with a fruit cup.
Wood Fired Pizza
All Pizzas are 11 inches and made with our homemade dough, prepared in our wood fired oven! One pizza serves 1-2 people.
Wood Fired Hoagies
All Hoagies come individually packaged with silverware and include one side.
Wood Fired Wraps
All Wood Fired Wraps are delivered individually packaged and include the wrap, silverware, and your choice of side.
Cafe Fusion Locations and Ordering Hours
Bloomington
(952) 897-5992
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM
8300 Norman Center Drive Suite 130
(952) 378-1424
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM