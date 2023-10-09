Popular Items

Chips and Guacamole

$15.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Carrots

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Tenderloins

$14.00

Food

First Course

Whipped Feta with Honey and Dill

$13.00

Crispy Calamari with Rock Shrimp

$15.00

Calamari with Rock Shrimp and Chipotle Aioli

Fresh Fried Mozzarella with Marinara

$11.00

Potato Skins

$13.00

Bacon and Blistered Jalapeno Potato Skins

Soft Pretzels with Dubliner Fondue

$13.00

Dubliner Guinness Cheddar Fondue with House-Made Soft Pretzel Bites

Double Cheeseburger Slider

$9.00

Jackfruit Taco with Peach Pico de Gallo

$7.00

Salads and Soups

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.00

Wood Fire Grilled Caesar with House-Made Rye Croutons and Shaved Irish Cheddar

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Wood Fire Grilled Palisade Peaches, Fried Goat Cheese, Smoked Cashews and Champagne Vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Burrata with Balsamic Glaze, Heirloom Tomatoes, and Sourdough Toast Points

French Onion Soup

$11.00

French Onion Soup with Local Organic Candy Yellow Onions, Sourdough Croutons, and Toasted Gruyere

Soup du Jour Tomato Bisque

$11.00

Family-Size Caesar Salad

$25.00Out of stock

Lunch + Bar Menu

Ryno Burger

$17.00

Nieslanik Beef Double Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Cipollini Onions, and Bourbon Aioli. No Temps, please.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich with White American Cheese and Chipotle Kale Slaw on a Buttery Torta Roll

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

Guinness-Battered Wild-Caught Halibut Fish and Chips with Tarragon Tartar Sauce

Wild Mushroom Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Open-Faced Grilled Portabella Sandwich on Focaccia with Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto

Corned Bison Reuben

$21.00Out of stock

Corned Bison Reuben with Root Vegetable Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, and Swiss on Black Rye

Crispy Chicken Tenderloins

$14.00

Triple Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Dinner Menu

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Elk Medallions

$35.00

Elk Tenderloin Medallions, Brown Butter Pan Seared Over Mashed Potatoes with Hotchkiss Cherry Balsamic Demiglace and Roasted Tri-Color Baby Carrots

Heirloom Tomato Pasta

$21.00Out of stock

Local Heirloom Tomato Pasta in a White Wine Garlic Sauce with Shaved Parmesan

Rainbow Trout

$23.00

Camp-Style Colorado Rainbow Trout with Grilled Seasonal Veggies

Scottish Salmon with Scotch Whiskey Fettucine Alfredo

$29.00

Pan-Fried Scottish Salmon served with Scotch Whiskey Fettucine Afredo and Crispy Snap Peas

Short Rib Ragu Pasta

$31.00

Braised Short Rib Ragu on House-Made Pappardelle Pasta

Veal JagerSchnitzle with Creamy Mushroom Spaetzle

$31.00

Tender Veal, Breaded and Fried served with Creamy Mushroom Spaetzle and Brown Onion Gravy

Wild Boar Tacos al Pastor

$21.00Out of stock

Pulled Jackfruit Tacos with Black Beans, Mango Cilantro Slaw, and Deconstructed Corn Elote

Veggie and Tofu Stir Fry

$17.00

Shareables

Seasoned Potato Wedges with Red Pepper Ketchup

$9.00

Creamed Corn Elote

$11.00

Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Braised Honey Mustard Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Dessert

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Blackberry Frosting

$9.00

One Scoop Banana Fosters Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

One Scoop Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$2.00

One Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.00

Palisade Peach Cobbler

$11.00

Rum Raisin Apple Strudel

$11.00

Two Scoops Banana Fosters Ice Cresm

$4.00Out of stock

Two Scoops of Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$4.00

Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake

$39.00

Large Bowl Whipped Cream

$19.00

Whole Woody Creek Bourbon Oreo Cheesecake

$49.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Marinara

$8.00

Kids Dino Nuggets

$9.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon Pieces

$3.00

Side Char-Grilled Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Cotija Cheese

$2.00

Side Croutons

$2.00

Side Fried Goat Cheese Ball

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Gaucamole

$4.00

Side Goat Cheese Crumbles

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Seasonal Vegtables

$6.00

Side Jalapeno

$3.00

Side Kale Slaw

$3.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Maple Candied Carrots

$6.00

Side Mushroom Spaetzel

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Parm

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side Plain Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Sauerkraut

$2.00

Side Scoth Whiskey Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Side Sourdough Points

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Zucchini

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Aqua Panna Bottle

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Spicy Marg With Salt

$7.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$6.00