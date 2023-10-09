Ryno’s Pub and Pizzeria
Food
First Course
Whipped Feta with Honey and Dill
Crispy Calamari with Rock Shrimp
Calamari with Rock Shrimp and Chipotle Aioli
Chips and Guacamole
Spinach and Artichoke Dip served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Carrots
Fresh Fried Mozzarella with Marinara
Potato Skins
Bacon and Blistered Jalapeno Potato Skins
Soft Pretzels with Dubliner Fondue
Dubliner Guinness Cheddar Fondue with House-Made Soft Pretzel Bites
Double Cheeseburger Slider
Jackfruit Taco with Peach Pico de Gallo
Salads and Soups
Grilled Caesar Salad
Wood Fire Grilled Caesar with House-Made Rye Croutons and Shaved Irish Cheddar
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
Wood Fire Grilled Palisade Peaches, Fried Goat Cheese, Smoked Cashews and Champagne Vinaigrette
Burrata Caprese
Burrata with Balsamic Glaze, Heirloom Tomatoes, and Sourdough Toast Points
French Onion Soup
French Onion Soup with Local Organic Candy Yellow Onions, Sourdough Croutons, and Toasted Gruyere
Soup du Jour Tomato Bisque
Family-Size Caesar Salad
Lunch + Bar Menu
Ryno Burger
Nieslanik Beef Double Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Cipollini Onions, and Bourbon Aioli. No Temps, please.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich with White American Cheese and Chipotle Kale Slaw on a Buttery Torta Roll
Halibut Fish & Chips
Guinness-Battered Wild-Caught Halibut Fish and Chips with Tarragon Tartar Sauce
Wild Mushroom Sandwich
Open-Faced Grilled Portabella Sandwich on Focaccia with Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto
Corned Bison Reuben
Corned Bison Reuben with Root Vegetable Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, and Swiss on Black Rye
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins
Triple Cheddar Grilled Cheese
Dinner Menu
Chicken Parmesan
Elk Medallions
Elk Tenderloin Medallions, Brown Butter Pan Seared Over Mashed Potatoes with Hotchkiss Cherry Balsamic Demiglace and Roasted Tri-Color Baby Carrots
Heirloom Tomato Pasta
Local Heirloom Tomato Pasta in a White Wine Garlic Sauce with Shaved Parmesan
Rainbow Trout
Camp-Style Colorado Rainbow Trout with Grilled Seasonal Veggies
Scottish Salmon with Scotch Whiskey Fettucine Alfredo
Pan-Fried Scottish Salmon served with Scotch Whiskey Fettucine Afredo and Crispy Snap Peas
Short Rib Ragu Pasta
Braised Short Rib Ragu on House-Made Pappardelle Pasta
Veal JagerSchnitzle with Creamy Mushroom Spaetzle
Tender Veal, Breaded and Fried served with Creamy Mushroom Spaetzle and Brown Onion Gravy
Wild Boar Tacos al Pastor
Pulled Jackfruit Tacos with Black Beans, Mango Cilantro Slaw, and Deconstructed Corn Elote