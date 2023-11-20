Check out these loaded fries! More
S&S Everything Marathon
Al A Carte
- Chicken Kabobs$15.00
Marinated chicken Breast, including Red and Green peppers
- Half Time Hot Dog A La Carte$4.00
- Buckeye Loaded Fries$8.00
Fresh cut fries, marinated chicken, cheese, bacon bits, green onion & ranch dressing
- Beef Sausage A La Carte$4.50
- Wing A La Carte$3.50
You can order the wing combo which comes with 4 wings. If you would like to add additional wings to your order you can do so here.
- Burger A La Carte$6.50
- Coach Berry's Chicken Philly$12.75
- Buckeye Whiting Fish Sandwich$8.00
2 pieces of Whiting on bread
- Boston Blue Fish Sandwich$8.00
Combos
- Half Time Hot Dog Combo$4.00
- Coach Berrys Chicken Philly$15.00
Marinated Chicken Green & Red Peppers Onions, Mushroom, Cheese & Mayo
- Wolverine Boston Blue Combo$10.00
Wolverine BostonBlue or Buckeye Whiting Fish
- Non Stop Beef Sausage Combo$6.00
- Chicken Wing Combo$12.00
4 whole wings with fries included.
- Blitz Burger Combo$8.00
Seasoned Hand Patty Angus Beef with Fries Included
- Bukeye Whiting Combo$10.00
- Lamb shoulder$15.00
Seared lamb shoulder with your choice of two additional size
Dinners
S&S Everything Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 597-3926
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 1PM