S3 Coffee Escondido 348 East Grand Avenue
COFFEE
House Coffee/Iced Coffee
Handcrafted in Espresso
- Espresso$3.35+
- Americano$4.00+
Espresso with water
- Cappuccino$4.50+
Espresso and equal part milk and foam. Served in a 12oz cup only.
- Cortado (2shots)$4.85
Double shot espresso with 3 oz steamed milk
- Latte$4.85+
Espresso with milk
- Mocha$5.85+
- Mexican Mocha$5.85+
- White Mocha$5.85+
- Dirty Chai$5.85+
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
- Honey Rose 🌹$5.85+
Espresso based latte sweetened with honey and rose infused syrup. Finished with organic dry rose petals on top.
- Vanilla Lavender 💜$5.85+
- Golden Chai$5.35+
Chai tea with turmeric and whole milk. Finished with some fresh cracked pepper.
- Spiced Chai$5.35+
Chai with nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk
- Caramel Dreaming$5.35+
Espresso, vanilla syrup, whole milk, & caramel drizzle
Cold Brew
Coffee Beans
- Coffee Beans - Chiapas, Mexico$18.00
Roast Level: Medium Region: Chiapas, Mexico Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Citrus, Caramel Farm Info: This coffee is produced by Movimiento Campesino de Belisario (MOCABE), a group of 500 small farm holders.
- Coffee Beans - Brazil$18.00
Origin: Veracruz, Mexico Roast: Medium Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Floral We are proud to announce that we have sourced our new coffee beans from an all women's coffee farm from Veracruz. We are thrilled to support these women who are breaking barriers and creating opportunities in the coffee industry.
- Espresso Beans$18.50
These are the classic espresso beans that we use at our cafe. Roast Level: Dark Region: Ethiopia, Brazil, & Sumatra Tasting Notes: Caramel, Dark Chocolate, & Nutty
- Coffee Beans - Colombia$18.00
Origin: Huila, Colombia Roast: Medium Notes: Caramel, Dark chocolate, Nutty
NON COFFEE
- Lavender London Fog$5.50+
Vanilla Lavender milk tea latte made with Earl Grey tea. Garnish with edible lavender petals.
- Matcha$5.00+
- Spiced Chai$5.35+
Chai with nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk
- Golden Chai$5.35+
Chai tea with turmeric and whole milk. Finished with some fresh cracked pepper.
- Hot Chocolate$4.50+
Chocolate with steamed milk
- Chocolate Milk$4.00+
- Steamer$3.00+
Steamed milk with an option to add flavor syrup
- Cold Milk$3.00+
- Apple Juice$3.00+