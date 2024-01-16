Slaters 50/50 (OLD) Huntington Beach (OLD)
Featured Items
- 1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
- 1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
- Kids Sliders$8.99
FOOD!
STARTERS!
- Vampire Dip$12.99
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping. NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
- Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos$14.99
Spicy sushi-grade ahi tuna, cilantro slaw, toasted sesame seeds, pickled jalapeños, chipotle crema, scallions & chili-lime fried hominy piled high on crispy corn chips.
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls$8.99
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
- Kona Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.99
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken tenders with grilled pineapple-jicama salsa in fresh lettuce cups.
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.99
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon, shaved parmesan and fried sage.
- Chips & Dips$6.99
Queso and salsa fresca with warm tortilla chips..
- Sweet and Spicy Cauliflower$9.99
Crispy cauliflower tossed with Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.
- Sloppy Joe Sliders$8.99
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend slow-cooked and topped with potato chips, shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños on grilled King's Hawaiian Rolls.
- PB & J Wings$12.50
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and grape jelly dressing.
- Buffalo Wings$12.50
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
- Nashville Wings$13.00
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
- Thai Sriracha Wings$12.50
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
- Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings$12.50
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
- Honey BBQ Wings$12.50
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
- Asian BBQ Wings$12.50
Hand-breaded and twice fried for maximum crunch, tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with veggies and blue cheese dressing.
LOADED FRIES!
FRIES + SIDES
- French Fries$5.50
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
- Tots$6.50
served with our signature green chili queso.
- Frickles$7.50
House-made fried pickles served with our house-made honey mustard.
- Onion Rings$7.50
served with bbq sauce.
- Double Down$12.00
Get any two of our fries and sides:
SALADS!
- Ahi Poke Salad$16.99
Spicy tuna poke with mango, edamame, crunchy cabbage mix, cilantro, cucumbers, crispy rice noodles and ginger dressing.
- Cheeseburger Bowl$14.99
Certified Angus Beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, fried crispy onions and horseradish aioli.
- Pear & Blue Cheese Salad$14.00
- Side House Salad$7.00
Topped with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled red onions and served with a dressing of your choice.
- Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$14.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
- Southwest Caesar$12.99
- Strawberry & Burrata$13.99
Fresh strawberries, burrata cheese and candied pecans piled on top of baby kale and arugula tossed with a wildflower honey vinegrette.
- Ultimate BLT Wedge$12.99
Smoked bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce.
SPECIALS! Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
- Nashville Screamin' Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Buttermilk fried chicken breast doused in Nashville sauce and loaded with jalapeño slaw, ranch dressing and pickled red onions on a brioche bun finished with a fried whole jalapeño and served with French fries.
- Slater's 50/50 Hot Dog$13.99
Bacon-stuffed and bacon-wrapped 50/50 hot dog, grilled and served on a fresh poppy seed brioche bun, with onions, relish and mustard with fries and slaters bacon ketchup. + Slaters Bacon Chili & melted cheese (+3)
- Southern Pork Belly Grilled Cheese$13.99
BURGERS!
- 1/3 50 Alarm Burger$16.99
So hot, you have to sign a waiver to eat it. Our 50/50 beef and bacon blend rubbed with ghost chili powder, topped with ghost chili jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, habenero-bacon spread and sunny-side up egg on a brioche bun with spicy fried peppers.
- 1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
- 1/3 Backyard Classic Burger$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
- 1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$14.99
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
- 1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
- 1/3 Bison & Bacon Burger$18.99
American-raised bison with thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
- 1/3 Eat Your Veggies$14.00
Quinoa veggie patty with roasted red peppers, avocado and cucumbers with garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun
- 1/3 Garden Gobbler$13.99
All-natural turkey patty in a crunchy lettuce wrap with pepper jack cheese, avocado cilantro slaw, cucumber, pickled onions, tomato and garlic aioli.
- 1/3 Hi-Brow Burger$16.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, melted Swiss and blue cheeses, baby arugula, cartelized onions, horseradish, jalapeño-bacon jam and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun with A1 on the side
- 1/3 King's Luau Burger$15.99
- 1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.99
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
- 1/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$14.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
- 1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
- 1/3 Sriracha Burger$15.99
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with sriracha bacon, pepper jack, sriracha mushrooms, sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more sriracha.
- 1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
- 1/3 Wagyu Burger$17.99
- OG Impossible Burger$18.99
- 2/3 50 Alarm Burger$19.99
- 2/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger$18.00
- 2/3 Backyard Classic Burger$16.99
- 2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$18.00
- 2/3 Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
- 2/3 Bison & Bacon Burger$23.99
- 2/3 Garden Gobbler$17.99
- 2/3 Hi-Brow Burger$19.00
- 2/3 King's Luau Burger$18.99
- 2/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$18.00
- 2/3 PB & Jellousy Burger$17.00
- 2/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger$18.00
- 2/3 Sriracha Burger$18.99
- 2/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$17.00
- 1lb 'Merica Burger$20.99
- 1 lb. Farmhouse Burger$20.00
- 1 lb. Hi-Brow Burger$22.00
- 1 lb. Backyard Classic Burger$19.00
- 1 lb. PB & Jellousy Burger$20.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, all natural peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun.
- 1 lb. Lone Star Smoke Burger$21.00
- 1 lb.The Original 50/50 Burger$20.00
- 1 lb. B'B'B' Bacon Burger$21.00
- 1 lb. Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$21.00
- 1 lb. Garden Gobbler$19.99
- 1 lb. King's Luau Burger$21.99
- 1 lb. Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
- 1 lb. 50 Alarm Burger$22.99
- 1 lb. Sriracha Burger$21.99
Sriracha-spiced 50/50 beef and bacon blend, topped with Sriracha bacon, pepper jack, Sriracha mushrooms, Sriracha slaw, charred yellow onion and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun with more Sriracha.
- 1 lb. Rosemary Turkey Burger$21.00
- 1 lb. Bison & Bacon Burger$28.99
- 1 lb. Eat Your Veggies$20.00
KIDS!
DESSERTS!
DRINKS!
N/A Beverages
BEER!
- **End of HH BEER OFFERINGS
- 4 son's clouded thoughts$8.75
- 4 Sons Daily Drinking Beer$7.00
- 4 Sons Gose’s$4.00Out of stock
- 4 Sons Octoberfest$4.00Out of stock
- 4 Sons Peach Pie Sour$8.75
- 4 Sons Sour K$8.75
- 4 Sons The Great One$8.75
- Abita Purple Haze Rasberry$8.50
- Ace Pineapple Cider$8.50
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider$8.50
- Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin$8.50Out of stock
- Belching Beaver Peanut Butter$8.50
- Bud Light$6.50
- Calicraft Tiki Time$8.75
- Coors Light$6.50
- Corona$7.00Out of stock
- Coronado Early Bird Milk Stout$8.75
- Delahunt Thor Brown$4.00
- Einstoc White$8.75
- Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale$8.75
- Elysian Space Dust IPA$8.75Out of stock
- Flying Embers Pineapple Chili$8.75
- Golden Road Mango Cart$8.50
- Golden Road Wolf$8.50
- Heineken Zero$6.00
- Karl Strauss Boat Shoes$8.75
- Karl Strauss Red Trolley$8.50Out of stock
- Laguna Beach 1000 Steps IPA$8.75
- Lagunitas IPA$8.50Out of stock
- Maui Big Swell IPA$8.75
- Michelob Ultra$6.50
- Oskar Blues Mamas Little Yella Pils$8.50
- Paulaner Hefeweizen$8.50
- Roadhouse Mountain Jam Vol. 6 Willie Nelson$8.75
- Saint Archer Blonde$8.50
- Saint Archer Tropical IPA$8.75
- Sam Adams Octoberfest$8.50
- Stella Artois$8.50
- Stone IPA$8.75Out of stock
- Truly$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
- Coronado Milk Stout$8.75
LIQUOR!
- Slater's Spiked Strawberry Limeade$12.00
- The Only Fashioned$14.00
- Bacon Old Fashioned$14.00
- Whiskey Buck$12.00
- Spicy Cucumber Margarita$14.00
- Orchard Harvest$14.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jack Daniels RYE$9.50
- Gentlemen Jack$11.00
- JACK HONEY$9.00
- MAKER'S MARK$9.00
- MAKER'S 46$11.00
- KNOB CREEK$9.00
- JAMES E PEPPER'S RYE 1776$11.00
- SEAGRAMS 7$8.50
- WOODFORD RESERVE$10.00
- SCREWBALL$5.00