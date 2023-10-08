Sa-Bai Thong University 2840 University Ave
🍢Appetizer
1.Meat Spring Roll
Crispy roll filled with ground pork and shrimp, carrot, cabbage, and mung bean noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce
1.Veggie Spring Roll
Crispy roll filled with carrot, cabbage, and mung bean noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce
2.Chicken Egg Roll
Ground chicken and shredded cabbage wrapped with egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce
2.Veggie Egg Roll
Tofu and shredded cabbage wrapped with egg roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce
3B.Shrimp Summer Roll
shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle, wrapped with rice paper skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut
3B.Tofu Summer Roll
Tofu, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle, wrapped with rice paper skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut
4B.Shrimp Purse
Ground shrimp and chicken, carrot, cilantro,water chestnut, wrapped with spring roll skin, served with sweet and sour sauce
5.Angel Wing
Stuff chicken wing with ground pork and shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce
6.Chicken Satay
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spiced and coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
8.Taw Hoo Todd
Slightly deep fried organic tofu cutlet, served with cucumber salad with house dressing and ground peanut
9.Gui Chai
Rice flour dough stuffed with chives, pan fried, served with sweet soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce
9B.Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, immitation crab meat, green onion, cilantro, wrapped with wonton skin, served with sweet and sour sauce
10B.Pot Sticker (Pan Fry)
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot, wrapped with dumpling wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce and mixed soy sauce
10B.Pot Sticker (Deep Fry)
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot, wrapped with dumpling wrapper, served with sweet and sour sauce and mixed soy sauce
11.Goong Todd
Golden brown breaded shrimp, served with sweet and sour sauce
11B.Mieng Sabai
Shrimp, vermicelli noodle, ginger, red onion, peanut, lime piece with green leaf lettuce, served with special House sauce
🌿Salad
13.Cucumber Salad with House Dressing and peanut
Cucumber, red onion, with house dressing and ground peanut
13.Cucumber Salad with Vinegar Dressing
Cucumber, red onion, with vinefar derssing
14.Yum Pla Muk
Calamari with cucumber, red onion, tomato, chilli paste, celery, cilcatro, and lime juice
15.Yum Nue with Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed with lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and lime juice
15.Yum Nue with Grilled Beef
Grilled beff tossed with lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and lime juice
15.Yum Nue with tofu
Tofu tossed with lettuce, red onion, cucumber, and lime juice
16.Som-Tum
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, peanut, green bean, and fish sauce- lime juice
17.Crying Tiger with Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken sliced tossed with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs
17.Crying Tiger with Grilled Beef
Grilled beef sliced tossed with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs
19.Larb with Ground Chicken
Ground chicken with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs
19.Larb with Ground Pork
Ground pork with red onion, carrot, cilantro, and grounded lemongrass, roasted rice, roasted herbs
🍲Soup
21.Tom Yum
Rosated chili paste, galanga-lemon grass juice, lime juice,mushroom, garnished with cilantro
22.Tom Ka
Coconut milk, roasted chili paste,galanga-lemon grass juice, lime juice, mushroom, garnished cilantro
23.Gaeng Jued Woon Sen
Clear soup with peapod, napa cabbage, bok choy, baby corn, green onion, garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, black pepper
26.Kao Tom
Rice soup with celery, ginger,garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, black pepper
33.Wonton Soup
Clear soup with ground pork wonton, chicken, porl, shimp, beansprout, bok choy, napa cabbage, garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, black pepper
🍜Noodle
30.Bamee Chao Nue
Lomein noodle stir fried, with bean sprout, broccoli, celery, green onion, napa cabbage, garnished with cilantro, lime wedge
31.Sabai Noodle
Lomein noodle in gravy sauce, with baby corn, carrot, cauliflower, mushroom, napa cabbage, and peapod
32.Pad Thai
Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprout, cabbage, egg, green onion, ground peanut, radish, tofu, garnished with cilanto, ground peanut, lime wedge
34.Lad Nar Kee Mao
Flat rice noodle in chili-gravy sauce, with basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, mushroom, red and green pepper
35.Guey Teuy Kee Mao
Flat rice noodle stir fried, with basil-chili sauce, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, red and green pepper, garnished with cilantro, lime wedge
36.Pad Lad Nar
Flat rice noodle in yellow bean-gravy sauce, with broccoli, carrot, and napa cabbage
37.Pad Z-You
Flat rice noodlestir fried, with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and egg
38.Pad Ka-Ree
Flat rice noodle in curry powder-gravy sacue, with carrot, green onion, mushroom, onion, tomato, roasted chili paste
39.Guey Teuy Tom ka
Rice noodle with coconut milk soup, roasted chili paste,galanga-lemon grass juice, lime juice, bean sprout, garnished cilantro, fried garlice
🍛Curry
40.Mus- Mun Curry
Musamun cinnamon curry sauce with onion, potato, sweet potato, squash, garnished with cilantro and penut
41.Ka-Ree Curry
Yellow curry sauce, with onion, potato, sweet potato, carrot, garnished with cilantro
41B.Mixed Vegetable Curry
Yellow curry sauce, with tofu, broccoli, zucchini, onion, potato, , carrot, garnished with cilantro, garnished with cilantro
42.Pa-Naeng Curry
Pa-Naeng currypaste with peanut sauce, carrot, green pea, and zucchini
42B.Veggie Pa-Naeng Curry
Pa-Neang curry paste with peanut sauce, tofu, carrot, cauliflower, green pea, and squash
43B.Jungle Curry
Red curry with tofu, basil, baby corn, bamboo shoot, carrot, green bean, red pepper, rhizome, Thai and purple eggplant
44.Ganeng Ped Curry-Red Curry
Red curry with bamboo shoot, basil, red pepper, Thai and purple eggplant
44.Ganeng Ped Curry-Green Curry
Green curry with bamboo shoot, basil, red pepper, Thai and purple eggplant
44B.Squash Curry
Red curry with tofu, basil, bamboo shoot, red pepper, squash
45.Gaeng Kua Curry
Red curry with tangy taste of pineaple, squash, and zucchini
45B.Roast Duck Curry
Red curry with deep fried breaded boneless roasted duck, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, pineapple, squash, red pepper
😊Favorite
47.Pad Prix Khing
Green bean, red pepper, Prix-Khing curry sauce
47B.Pad Pa- Neang Hang
Thick Pa-Naeng curry sauce, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower
49.Yum Ta-Wai
Steamed Broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, squash, shallot, sesame seed, peanut sauce
50.Pad Bai ka Prao
Basil, mushroom, bamboo shoot, red and green pepper, green bean, basil-chili sauce
51.Pad Poy Sien
baby corn, cauliflower, napa cabbage, bamboo shoot, mushroom, broccoli, mun bean noodle, light brown sauce
52.Seeda Longsong
steamed broccoli with peanut sauce
53.Pad Jadet
Pea pod, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, cauliflower, Sriracha chili sauce
54.Pad Khing
Ginger, red pepper, green pepper, onion, green onion, mushroom, carrot, yellow bean sauce
55.Gaeng Hoak
Red curry sauce, bamboo shoot, Thai eggplant, purple eggplant, green bean, basil, red and green pepper, mung bean noodle
57.Pad Mamuang Himapan
Pea pod, cashew nut, baby corn carrot, broccoli, green onion, mushroom, light brown sauce
58.Pad Seeda
Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, tomato, baby corn, napa cabbage, bok choy, light brown sauce
58B.Pad Prix Pow
Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, onion, rosted chili paste
58C.Pad Pak
Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, zucchini, basil, lemongrass sauce
59.Pad Ped
Squash, basil, red pepper, green pepper, bamboo shoot, Thai and purple eggplant, with roasted garlic-chili sauce
62.Tom Yum Talay Hang
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, mushroom, carrot, green onion, onion, galanga-lemon grass juice, basil, roasted chili paste, lime juice
64B.Crispy Duck
Pea pod, mushroom, green onion, baby corn, carrot, pineapple, Sriracha sauce, deep fried breaded boneless roasted duck
65.Pad Goa Kasat
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, broccoli, pea pod, baby corn, cauliflower, mushroom, bamboo shoot, roasted chili paste
66.Volcano
Steamed Broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, sweet tamarind sauce, garnish with cilantro, ground peanut
69.Kiew Wan Hang
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, red pepper, Thai and purple egg plant, and green curry sauce
💎Specialty
81.Pad Chu Chee
Chiuchee curry sauce, red pepper, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, and califlower
82.Pad Karee Sam-Sahai
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, mushroom, carrot, onion, green onion, red pepper, celery, roasted chili paste, and curry powder
83.Lime Chicken
Chicken with cashew nut, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, onion, lime juice and light nrown sauce, garnish with cilantro
85.Kra-Prao
Shrimp, scallop, calamari with red and green pepper, green bean, onion, mushroom, basil, and chili sauce
85B.Phed Kra-Prao
Boneless roasted duck with chilisauce, mushroom, onion, green bean, red and green pepper
87.Banana Leaf Salmon
Grilled marinated salmon, on the side with broccoli, carrot, baby corn, cauliflower, and green chili sauce
88.Pad Ma-Keur
Purple eggplant ,basil, red and green pepper, with yellow bean sauce
91.Phed Pad Khing
Boneless roasted duck with yellow bean sauce, ginger, onion, green onion, mushroom, carrot, red and green pepper
🍚Fried Rice
70.Kao Pad
Thai style fried rice with egg, green pea, onion, green onion, tomato, garnished with cilantro, cucumber
71.Kao Pad Kaprao
Fried rice with chili sauce, basil, bamboo shoot, mushroom, onion, red and green pepper, garnished with cilantro, cucumber
72.Kao Pad Karee
Fried rice with curry powder, green pea, onion, green onion, cashewnut, tomato, egg, garnished with cilantro, cucumber
74.Veggie Fried Rice
Fried rice with pea pod, green pea, napa cabbage, tomato, bok choy,, bean sprout, egg, garnished with cilantro, cucumber
75. Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with red curry paste, basil, mushroom, bamboo shoot, onion, red and green pepper, garnished with cilantro, cucumber