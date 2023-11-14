Sabor Inka
Appetizers
- Anticucho De Corazón$14.00
Two grilled tender heart skewers marinated in Peruvian aji panca. Served with fried potato and white Peruvian corn
- Calamares Fritos$15.00
Fried calamari and yucca with our homemade tartar sauce
- Causa Limeña
Mashed potatoes in lime juice and yellow Peruvian pepper layered with crab OR chicken salad.
- Choros a La Chalaca$15.00
6 mussels topped with chopped red onions, tomatoes, cilantro lime juice, and rocoto
- Leche De Tigre$14.00
Ceviche cocktail with red onions, cilantro, ginger, lime juice, rocoto, and chopped fresh fish OR mixed seafood
- Papa a La Huancaina$12.00
Steamed sliced potatoes covered in a creamy cheesy yellow Peruvian pepper sauce
- Papa Rellena$6.00
Full stuffed potato sttuffed with seasoned chopped beef then deep-fried. Served with fresh red onions and cilantro in lime juice
- Rachi$11.00
Grilled honeycomb tripe seasoned in Peruvian aji panca served with a fried potato
- Yuca a La Huancaina$12.00
Fried yucca covered in a creamy cheesy yellow Peruvian pepper sauce
Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, avocado, carrots, and cilantro served with our house dressing
- Inka Steak Salad$13.00
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, white onion, and red peppers topped with grilled outside skirt flap served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Fried Fish Salad$14.00
Fresh lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, and cilantro topped with a fried sea bass fish fillet, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
House Specialties
- Aji De Gallina$16.00
Shredded chicken breast in a yellow Peruvian pepper cream sauce. Served with steamed potato and white rice
- Cau-cau$16.00
Honeycomb tripe and potatoes slow cooked in Peruvian spices, served with white rice
- Chaufa De La Casa$23.00
Peruvian style fried rice with chicken strips, steak strips, and mixed seafood sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
- Classico Norteño$16.00
A combination of 2 delicious plates that compliment each other so well. You have a fresh ceviche and a Jalea mixta- shrimp, calamari, fish and yucca breaded then deep fried.
- Lomo De la Casa$24.00
Sautéed skirt steak strips, chicken, and seafood with soy sauce, red onion, tomato in a fiery wok, oriental style. Served with white rice and French fries
- Mar Y Tierra$26.00
"Surf n turf" grilled outside skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce and grilled jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic butter. Served with white rice, white beans, and plantains
- Mar y Tierra - Pollo$23.00
- Parrillada Inka$29.00
Grilled skirt steak, two heart skewers, and honeycomb tripe marinated in Peruvian aji pANCA. Served with fried potatoes, white Peruvian corn, huancaina, rocoto, and chimichurri sauce
- Sea Bass Imperial$24.00
Grilled sea bass fillet topped with scallops and jumbo shrimp cooked in a spicy yellow Peruvian pepper cream sauce. Served with white rice and fried yucca
- Seco De Carne$19.00
Cilantro angus beef stew. Served with white rice, white beans, and red onions marinated with fresh cilantro and lime juice
- Tallarin Saltado de la Casa$24.00
- Tallarines a La Huancaina$21.00
Linguini in our homemade huancaina cream and your choice of protein.
Soups
Fish & Seafood
- Filete De Pescado$20.00
Grilled or fried butter sea bass fillet. Served with white rice, fresh house salad, and sweet plantains
- Pescado a La Chorrillana$20.00
Deep fried sea bass fillet topped with sautéed red onions and tomatoes with a dash of soy sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains
- Sudado De Pescado$20.00
Sea bass fillet cooked in a light tomato sauce along with red onions, green onions, and fresh tomatoes. Served with white rice and sweet plantains
- Chaufa De Mariscos$20.00
Peruvian style fried rice- shrimp, calamari, octopus, and mussel sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
- Mariscada Inka$25.00
Grilled sea bass fillet, shrimp, calamari, and mussel topped with a garlic-butter sauce. Served with white rice and fried yucca
- Pescado a Lo Macho$23.00
Fried sea bass fillet topped with mixed seafood cooked in a seafood cream sauce. Served with white rice
- Saltado De Mariscos$22.00
Sautéed mixed seafood with soy sauce, red onion, tomato in a wok, oriental style. Served with white rice and French fries
- Jalea Mixta$24.00
Breaded deep fried fish fillet chunks, shrimp, calamari, mussel, and yucca. Served with salsa criolla- fresh red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro in lime juice
- Picante De Mariscos$21.00
Mixed seafood cooked in a spicy yellow Peruvian pepper cream sauce. Served with white rice and fried yucca
- Arroz Con Mariscos$21.00
Peruvian paella - mixed seafood sautéed with Spanish creole sauce, white wine, garlic, and white rice
- Tallarin Verde Con Pescado$21.00
Linguini in our homemade pesto cheese sauce topped with fried sea bass fillet. Served with a fried potato
- Saltado De Camarones$22.00
- Jalea De Pescado$20.00
- Picante De Camarones$21.00
- Chaufa De Camarones$21.00
- Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos$21.00
- Tallarin Verde con Camarones$23.00
- Tallarin Saltado de Camarones$21.00
Our Famous Ceviches
Steak
- Bistec a Lo Pobre$20.00
Grilled seasoned top sirloin steak. Served with white rice, French fries, plantains, and fried egg
- Chaufa De Carne$16.00
Peruvian style fried rice-skirt steak strips sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
- Tallarin Saltado De Carne$19.00
Peruvian style lo mein-skirt steak strips, tomato, red and green onions, soy sauce, and linguini sautéed in a fiery wok
- Tallarin Verde Con Bistec$20.00
Linguini in our homemade pesto cheese sauce topped with a grilled seasoned top sirloin steak. Served with a fried potato
- Churrasco$22.00
8 oz skit steak grilled and topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, fresh house salad, and sweet plantains
- Lomo Saltado$20.00
Sautéed skirt steak strips with soy sauce, red onion, tomato in a fiery wok, oriental style. Served with white rice and French fries
- Tallarin Verde Con Churrasco$21.00
Linguini in our homemade pesto cheese sauce topped with a 8 oz tender grilled skirt steak. Served with a fried potato
- Tacu Tacu de Lomo$21.00
- Tacu Tacu con Churrasco$21.00
- Tacu Tacu con Bistec$20.00
Chicken
- Tallarin Saltado De Pollo$18.00
Peruvian style lo mein-chicken breast strips, tomatoes, red and green onions, soy sauce, and linguini
- Tallarin Verde Con Pollo$19.00
Linguini in our homemade pesto cheese sauce topped with your choice of chicken preparation served with a fried potato
- Chaufa De Pollo$15.00
Peruvian style fried rice-chicken breast strips sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
- Pollo Saltado$18.00
Chicken strips sautéed with soy sauce, red onion, and tomato in a fiery wok, oriental style. Served with white rice and French fries
- Pollo Empanizado$18.00
Breaded deep fried chicken breast. Served with rice and French fries
- Pollo a La Plancha$18.00
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mojo sauce and garlic with white rice, salad, and plantains
- Tacu Tacu De Pollo Saltado$19.00
Sautéed chicken strips, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and soy sauce in a fiery wok, oriental style. Served with mixed refried white rice and white beans
- Milanesa De Pollo$20.00
Breaded deep fried chicken breast topped with a slice of ham, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and French fries
- Tacu Tacu con Pollo a la Plancha$19.00
Side Dishes
- A Lo Pobre$3.00
- Aji Rocoto$1.00+
- Aji Verde$1.00+
- Arroz Blanco$3.50
White jasmine rice
- Avocado$4.00
- Steamed Sweet Potato$3.00
- Cancha$3.00
Fried Peruvian com
- Chimichurri Sauce$1.00
- Choclo$6.00
Steamed white Peruvian com
- Egg$3.00
- Side Salad$5.00
Small fresh house salad
- White Beans$5.00
Homemade white beans
- Garlic Bread (5)$3.00
- Grilled Mixed Vegetables$6.00
- House Dressing$0.50
- Jugo De Ceviche$10.00
Ceviche Juice
- Fried Potatoes$3.00
- Steamed Sliced Potatoes$3.00
- French Fries$4.00
French fries
- Fried Plantains$5.00
Fried sweet plantains
- Side of Chaufa$7.00
Peruvian style fried rice with green onions and scrambled eggs
- Salsa a La Huancaina$5.00
Creamy yellow Peruvian pepper cheese sauce
- Salsa Criolla$5.00
Fresh red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on lime juice
- Steamed Mixed Vegetables$6.00
- Tacu Tacu$10.00
White rice and beans mixed then refried
- Tostones$5.00
Fried smashed green plantains
- Yuca Frita$5.00
- Steamed Yuca$4.00
Vegetarian
- Tallarin Verde Solo$12.00
Linguini in our homemade pesto cheese sauce served with a fried potatoes
- Chaufa De Vegetales$11.00
Peruvian style fried rice mixed vegetables sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
- Tacu Tacu Con Vegetales$18.00
White rice and white beans mixed then refried topped with sautéed mixed vegetables and a dash of soy sauce
- Tallarin Saltado De Vegetales$16.00
Peruvian style lo mein mixed vegetables, tomatoes, red and green onions, soy sauce, and linguini sautéed in a fiery wok
- Saltado De Vegetales$16.00
Sautéed mixed vegetables, tomatoes, red and onions, soy sauce in a fiery wok, served with white rice and French fries
- Ceviche Vegetariano$16.00
Boiled yucca mixed with white Peruvian com, marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and your choice of rocoto spice level. Served with sweet potato and fried Peruvian corn
- Causa De Palta$9.00
Mashed potato in lime juice and yellow Peruvian pepper-layered with avocado salad
- Tallarines a la Huancaina-SOLO$14.00
Children's Menu
Desserts
Extras
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Pan Con Bistec$12.00
Grilled top sirloin steak, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries
- Pan Con Pollo$12.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic mojo sauce, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion mayonnaise, and French fries
- Pan Con Pescado$12.00
Fried fish fillet, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our homemade tartar sauce. Served with French fries
- Pan Con Lomo$12.00
We've turned your favorite dish into a sandwich! Toasted French bread stuffed with lomo saltado steak strips sautéed with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and soy sauce. Served with French fries
Chicken
- Aji De Gallina-L$12.00
Shredded chicken breastslow cooked in a yellow Peruvian pepper cream, served with white rice and a steamed potato
- Chaufa De Pollo-L$12.00
Peruvian style fried rice- strips of chicken sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambles eggs, and soy sauce
- Pollo a La Plancha-L$12.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic mojo sauce, topped with grilled onions. Served with a plantain and white rice
- Pollo Empanizado-L$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, deep fried. Served with white rice
- Pollo Saltado-L$12.00
Chicken breast strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and soy sauce. Served with white rice and French fries
- Tallarin Saltado De Pollo-L$12.00
Peruvian style lo mein - chicken breast strips, tomatoes, red and green onions, soy sauce, and linguini sautéed in a fiery wok
Steak
- Bistec a La Chorillana-L$12.00
Grilled top sirloin topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a sweet plantain and white rice
- Cau-cau-L$12.00
Honeycomb tripe and potatoes slow cooked in Peruvian spices, served with white rice
- Chaufa De Carne-L$12.00
Peruvian style fried rice - strips of steak sautéed with white rice, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
- Churrasco-L$12.00
Grilled outside skit steak topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with a sweet plantain and white rice
- Lomo Saltado-L$12.00
Steak strips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and soy sauce. Served with white rice and French fries
- Papa Rellena De Carne-L$12.00
Full potato stuffed with seasoned chopped beef then deep-fried. Served with fresh red onions and cilantro in lime juice
- Seco De Carne-L$12.00
Cilantro angus beef stew. Served with white rice and white beans
- Tallarin Saltado De Carne-L$12.00
Peruvian style lo mein- strips of steak, tomatoes, red and green onions, soy sauce, and linguini sautéed in a fiery wok
Fish
- Pescado a La Chorillana-L$12.00
Fried fish fillet topped with sautéed red onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served with white rice and a sweet plantain
- Pescado a La Plancha-L$12.00
Grilled fish fillet with your choice of garlic butter sauce or lemon butter sauce on the top. Served with white rice and a sweet plantain
- Sudado De Pescado-L$12.00
Fish fillet, red onions, and fresh tomatoes slow cooked in a light tomato sauce, served with white rice
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Inca Kola$3.50
- Jugos Naturales$4.00
- Chicha Morada
- Fountain Drinks$3.25
- Bretaña$3.50
- Perrier$3.50
- Colombiana$3.50
- Coffee
- Postobon$3.50
- Kola Inglesa$3.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.50
- Herbal Tea$2.75
- Inca Kola 2 Liter$6.00
2ltr
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Nesquik$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- White Milk$4.00