Sabor Peruano
Breakfast
- Porción de chicharrón$15.00
Deep fried pork chunks with sweet potatoes & onion salad
- Porción de salchicha huachana$12.00
Peruvian sausage fried and mixed with eggs
- Tamal$8.00
Mashed Corn wrapped in a Plantain leaf, filled with strips of Chicken or Pork
- Lomo al jugo$15.00
Sautéed beef w/ onions & tomatoes
- Sandwich de chicharrón$11.00
Deep fried pork chunks sandwich
- Sandwich de lomo al jugo$11.00
Sautéed beef sandwich
- Sandwich de salchicha$9.00
Peruvian sausage sandwich
- Sandwich de bisteck$11.00
Steak sandwich w/ tomato, lettuce & fried eggs
- Sandwich de pechuga de pollo$10.00
Grilled breast chicken sandwich w/ tomato, lettuce & eggs
- Tacu tacu montado (Desayuno)$12.50
Fried beans & rice, topped w/ eggs
- Bread/pan$0.80
Portuguese bread rolls
- Pollo al jugo$13.00
Appetizers
- Yuca a la huancaina$12.00
fried yucca topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce
- Papa a la huancaina$12.00
Boiled potatoes topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce
- Ocopa$12.00
Boiled potatoes topped with Huacatay and cheese sauce
- Choritos a la chalaca (6 pieces)$13.00
Steamed mussels with chopped onions and tomatoes marinated in lemon juice
- Papa rellena$11.00
Stuffed potato with chopped meat, raisins, onion and hard-boiled egg
- Salchipapa$10.00
Fried hot dogs and french fries
- Salchimix$15.00
Fried hot dogs, french fries, and grilled chicken, topped with fried eggs
- Causa Rellena$10.00
Potato dish layered with filling of chicken or tuna salad
- Anticuchos$15.00
Marinated thin slices of beef heart grilled on a skewer
- Leche de Tigre$14.00
Ceviche lemon juice with spices
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Soups
Seafood
- Jalea$19.00
Deep fried seafood and fish served with onion salad and fried yucca
- Chicharron de pescado$17.00
Deep fried fish chunks served with onion salad and fried yucca
- Chicharron de camarones$18.00
Deep fried shrimp served with onion salad and fried yucca
- Chicharron de calamar$17.00
Deep fried squid served with onion salad and fried yucca
- Camarones al ajillo$18.00
Shrimp in Garlic sauce served with rice and yucca
- Camaron saltado$18.00
Sautéed shrimp with sliced tomatoes and Onions, served on top of fried potatoes with white ric
- Pescado a lo macho$20.00
Fried fish fillet, topped with a seafood sauce served with white rice and yucca
- Filete de pescado*$17.00
Fried fish fillet
- Pescado a la chorrillana$19.00
Fried fish topped with a sauce made with onions, garlic, yellow chili peppers and cilantro served with white rice and yucca
- Ceviche de pescado$18.50
Chopped fish marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
- Ceviche de mariscos$19.50
Seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
- ceviche de camaron$18.00
shrimps marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
- Ceviche mixto$19.00
Chopped fish and seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
- Arroz con mariscos$19.00
Rice with seafood
- Arroz con camarones$18.00
Rice with shrimps
- Chaufa de mariscos$19.00
Peruvian fried rice with seafood
- Chaufa de camarones$18.00
Peruvian fried rice with shrimps
- Tacu Tacu en Salsa de Mariscos$19.00
Fried beans & rice, topped served with a seafood combination in a yellow chili pepper sauce
- Salmon grillado$20.00
Grilled salmon
- Salmon en salsa de camarones$23.00
Grilled salmon topped with shrimps in a garlic butter sauce served with white rice
- Salmon en salsa de mariscos$24.00
Grilled salmon topped with a seafood combination in a garlic butter sauce served with white rice
- Tallarin saltado de mariscos$19.00
Stir-fried spaghetti with sautéed seafood
- Tallarin saltado de camarones$18.00
Stir-fried spaghetti with sautéed shrimps
- Pescado saltado$18.00
- Chaufa de Pescado$18.00
- Lomo Saltado de Mariscos$20.00
- Tallarin Verde Con Filete De Pescado$18.00
- Escabeche De Pescado$18.00
- Ceviche Pescado Duo Con Chicharron Calamar$23.00
- Causa Acevichada$21.00
- Ceviche De Corvina$28.00Out of stock
- Ceviche mixto Duo c/ Chicharron de Calamar$30.00
- Chicharron De Corvina$22.00Out of stock
- Corvina A Lo Macho$30.00Out of stock
- Filete De Corvina$22.00Out of stock
- Ceviche Mixto Con Corvina$30.00Out of stock
- Pargo a la chorrillana$30.00
- Sudado de Pargo$35.00
- Chaufa De Pescado$19.00
- Tallarin Verde Con Chicharron De Camarones$23.00
- Salmon Con Tallarin Verde$23.00
From the Grill
Chicken and Beef Entrees
- Chaufa de pollo$17.00
Chicken peruvian style fried rice
- Chaufa de carne$18.00
Beef peruvian style fried rice
- Chaufa mixto$18.00
Beef & Chicken peruvian style fried rice
- Chaufa especial$19.00
Beef, chicken & shrimps peruvian style fried rice
- Tallarin verde con Bisteck$19.00
Peruvian-style spaghetti in a creamy spinach-basil pesto served with steak
- Tallarin verde con Pechuga$18.00
Peruvian-style spaghetti in a creamy spinach-basil pesto served with grilled chicken breast
- Tallarin a la huancaína con Bisteck$19.00
Peruvian-style spaghetti w/ huancaina sauce served with steak
- Tallarin a la huancaína con Pechuga$18.00
Peruvian-style spaghetti w/ huancaina sauce served with grilled breast chicken
- Tallarin saltado de carne$18.00
Beef tenderloin stir-fried noodles with tomatoes and red and green onions.
- Tallarin saltado de pollo$17.00
Chicken stir-fried noodles with tomatoes and red and green onions.
- Tallarin saltado Mixto$18.00
- Tallarin saltado especial$19.00
Spaghetti with sautéed chicken, beef & shrimps
- Bisteck a lo pobre$19.00
Grilled steak served w/ rice, fried eggs, fried plantain & French fries
- Bisteck a la plancha$18.00
Grilled steak
- Pechuga a la plancha$17.00
Grilled breast chicken
- Bisteck encebollado$18.00
Grilled steak topped with flamed onions served with white rice
- Pechuga encebollada$17.00
Grilled breast chicken topped with flamed onions served with white rice
- Bisteck c/ camarones$22.50
Grilled steak with shrimps served with rice
- Pechuga c/ camarones$20.50
Grilled breast chicken with shrimps served with rice
- Lomo saltado$18.00
Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice
- Pollo saltado$17.00
Chicken with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice
- Lomo saltado montado$19.00
Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice (topped with eggs)
- Pollo saltado montado$18.00
Chicken with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice (topped with eggs)
- Tacu Tacu$16.00
- Lomo saltado especial$20.00
- Tacu Tacu Montado (Lunch)$14.00
- Lomo Saltado Mixto$19.00
- Pechuga A Lo Pobre$18.00
- Tacu Tacu C/ Lomo Saltado$22.00
- Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Lomo Al Jugo$23.00
- Grilled chicken salad$13.00
- Beef Steak Salad$14.00
- Lomo saltado de Entraña$30.00
- Tallarin Verde Con Lomo Saltado$26.00
- Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Lomo Saltado$26.00
Side Orders
- Arroz$3.50
Rice
- Ensalada$6.00
Salad
- Papas fritas$4.00
French Fries
- Frijoles$5.00
Beans
- Maduros$4.00
Fried sweet Plantains
- Tostones$4.50
Fried green Plantains
- Yuca$4.00
Fried Yucca
- Vegetales$4.00
Steamed Vegetables
- Boiled potatoes$3.50
- Choclo$7.50
boiled corn
- Boiled yucca$4.00
- Crema a la huancaina (0rder)$7.00
- Salsa Criolla$4.00
- Tallarin verde (solo)$12.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Huevos Fritos$4.00
- Camote frito$5.00
- Avocado$5.00
- Cancha$3.00
- Choclo Con Queso$14.00
Drinks
Vegetarian
- Chaufa Vegetariano$15.00
Peruvian style vegetable fried rice.
- Lomo vegetariano$15.00
Sautéed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, greens onions and red peppers) with soy sauce, served on top of hand-cut potatoes and white rice.
- Tallarin Saltado vegetariano$15.00
Vegetable (tomatoes, green onions, red onions) stir-fried noodles.
Thanksgiving (ATTENTION: only for pick up on nov. 23th!!!!)
- Turkey$100.00
- Pernil$90.00
- Ensalada rusa/Beet Salad$10.00
- Ensalada de papa/Potato Salad$10.00
- Pure de papas/ Mashed potato$10.00
- Arroz Moro/ Black beans and rice$10.00
- Arroz a la Jardinera/ Yellow rice$10.00
- Cena de pavo/ Turkey meal ( for groups of 2, 4 or 6)$40.00+
- Cena de pernil/ Pernil meal ( for groups of 2, 4 or 6)$37.50+
- Especial de pavo$18.00
- Especial de pernil$17.00
- Especial De Ternera$20.00
- Pavo Combo$149.90
- Pernil Combo$139.90