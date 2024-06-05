Sabor Argentino 57 7th Avenue S
Appetizers
- 2 Huevos$5.00
- Argentinian Combo$21.00
Argentinian sausage, blood sausage & sweetbread.
- Burrata$14.00
Fresh burrata, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, and basil.
- Camarones al Ajillo$19.00
Garlic Shrimp, crushed red pepper in light white wine sauce
- Chorizo a la parrilla$8.00
- Crostini$11.00
- Fried Calamari$14.00
- Grilled Octopus$28.00
Grilled octopus, artichokes and roasted tri-colore potatoes
- MORCILLA$6.00
- Prosciutto di Parma con Melon$13.00
Melons wrapped in prosciutto di parma
- Provoleta$12.00
EMPANADAS
- 12 Empanadas$48.00
- 6 Empanadas$25.00
- Banana & Dulce de leche Empanada$4.25
Banana and Argentinian caramel
- Beef Empanada$4.25
Ground beef, onions, oregano, eggs, sliced olives
- Bondiola$4.25
- Caprese Empanada$4.25
Fresh tomatoe, mozzarella, basil, oregano
- Chicken Empanada$4.25
Chicken, onions, red and green peppers, oregano
- Chorizo Empanada$4.25
Italian sweet sausage, onions, reed and green peppers, garlic
- Cuban Empanada$4.25
Pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
- Formaggi Empanada$4.25
- Grilled beef Empanada$4.25
Grilled daily fresh cut beef red, green peppers and grana Padano- cheese
- Guava & Cheese Empanada$4.25
Guava and cream cheese
- Ham & Cheese Empanada$4.25
Cooked ham and mozzarella cheese
- Mushroom Empanada$4.25
Onions, red and green peppers, garlic, pepper jack cheese
- Pulled Pork Empanada$4.25
- Shrimp Empanada$4.25
Onions, red and green pepper oregano and garlic
- Spicy Chicken Empanada$4.25
Chicken, onions, red and green peppers, hot sauce
- Spinach Empanada$4.25
Onions, garlic, oregano, parmesan cheese
- Veggie Empanada$4.25
Beans, corn, onions and oregano
Entrees
- Beef Milanese$22.00
Lightly breaded sirloin beef served with fries
- Chicken Milanese$22.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast served with fries
- Fresh Pasta$19.00
- Gnocchi a la Sorrentina$23.00
Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil
- Half Roasted young chicken$29.00
- Linguini Seafood$29.00
- Ravioli$23.00
- Salmon a la Parrilla$32.00
Grilled Norway Atlantic Salmon 8 oz over crispy kale
- Tortellone a la Caruso$25.00
Creamy sauce with mashrooms, Ham, onions & parmesan cheese
Sides
- French fries$8.00
- Grilled Veggies$8.00
- Mashed potato$8.00
- Mashed Yellow Squash$8.00
Classic french fries crusted with fine herbs and himalayan pink salt
- Potato Salad$8.00
fresh broccoli and portobello mushrooms sauteed in a silky garlic butter sauce topped with parmigiano -reggiano
- Sweet potato fries$8.00
- Yellow rice$8.00
tender sweet spinach in a creamy sauce topped with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.
- House salad$8.00
From the Grill
- Argentine Rib Eye Steak$46.00
Boneless ribeye steak 10 oz
- Costillas de Asado$35.00
Two beef short ribs
- Filet de Mignon$42.00
Grilled filet de mignon 8 oz
- Picanha Steak$29.00
Top sirloin cap
- Porterhouse$59.00
- Prime Entrana$35.00
Grilled skirt steak
- Sabor Agentino Parrillada$126.00
- Vacio a la pizza$33.00
- Vacio Steak$32.00
Flap Steak
- West Village Meat parrillada$95.00
Flab steak, short rib, skirt steak and picanha
Salads
- Classic Ceaser Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons
- House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions in house vinaigrette
- Gourmet SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens- cantaloupe- heart of palm- heart loom tomatoes- avocado - onions- black olives.
- ENSALADA SABOR ARGEN$12.00
Beets, Eggs and Carrots
- Quinoa Crunch Salad$15.00
Sandwiches
- Choripan Sandwich$19.00
Argentinian sousage, letucce tomatoes and chimchurri sauce
- Grilled chicken sandwich$19.00
- Lomito Sandwich$24.00
Tenderloin, ham, mozzarella, fried egg, mayo, lettuce and tomatoe
- Milanesa de Carne Sandwich$19.00
Lighty beef breaded, lutucce, tomatoes and mayo
- Milanesa de pescado Sandwich$21.00
- Milanesa de Pollo Sandwich$19.00
Mighty chicken breaded, letucce, tomatoes and mayo
- Sabor Argentino burguer$19.00
- Skirt steak sandwich$23.00
COCKTAILS
Coffee
Desserts
- Balcarce/ Chaja$15.00
- Flan con Dulce de Leche$13.00
Caramel Flan
- Ice cream$8.00
three milk cake
- Panqueques con Dulce de Leche$10.00
One Caramel topped crepes
- Queso y Dulce de Batata$12.00
Cheese and sweet potato dolce
- Royal Flan$15.00
- Tiramisu$14.00
- Cheesecake
- Alfajor Grande$5.00
- Alfajor Pequeno$3.00
- Affogato$10.00