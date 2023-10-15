Sac City Brews
Lunch & Dinner
Andouille Mac & Cheese Balls
andouille sausage | cotija | chipotle crema
Arugula Slaw
carrot broccoli & cabbage slaw | sliced almonds | fried leeks | radish | miso vinaigrette (V)
Banh Mi
andouille | pickled carrots & daikon | sriracha | kewpie mayo | jalapeno | cilantro | mint | peanut
Beet Sliders
caramelized onion | horseradish green goddess | arugula | (V)
Butter Lettuce & Spring Mix
caramelized onion | carrot ribbons| rosemary crouton | green goddess (V)
Cheesecake
new york cheesecake | brulee topping | stawberry syrup
Chicken Nachos
grilled chicken | pepper jack & mozzarella | poblanos | black beans | chipotle crema | cilantro & onions | cotija | jalapenos
Chickpea Hummus
mint & parsley chimichurri | toasted pita | seasonal veggies
Chile Relleno
andouille | pepper jack | whole milk mozzarella | poblano | caramelized onion | chipotle crema | cilantro | cotija
House Fry
choice of curry ketchup or green goddess dressing (V)
Ice Cream
homemade ice cream | seasonal flavors
Kid's Grilled Cheese
white bread | cheddar (V)
Kraut
bratwurst | house made red cabbage kraut | whole grain mustard | green goddess
OG Dog
beef frank | ketchup | yellow mustard | diced onion | sweet pickle relish
Pepperoni Flatbread
red sauce | mozzarella
Cheese Flatbread
Reuben
bratwurst | house made red cabbage kraut | swiss | whole milk mozzarella | house dressing
SCB Grilled Cheese
whole milk mozzarella | pepper jack | sharp cheddar | swiss | caramelized onions | chipotle crema
Sweet Potato Fry
choice of curry ketchup or green goddess dressing (V)
Veg Mac Balls
chipotle crema | cotija | jalapeño
Wings
gochujang sweet & spicy glaze | black sesame | jalapenos | side of kimchi