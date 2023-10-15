Lunch & Dinner

Andouille Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.50

andouille sausage | cotija | chipotle crema

Arugula Slaw

$9.50

carrot broccoli & cabbage slaw | sliced almonds | fried leeks | radish | miso vinaigrette (V)

Banh Mi

$9.50

andouille | pickled carrots & daikon | sriracha | kewpie mayo | jalapeno | cilantro | mint | peanut

Beet Sliders

$12.50

caramelized onion | horseradish green goddess | arugula | (V)

Butter Lettuce & Spring Mix

$9.50

caramelized onion | carrot ribbons| rosemary crouton | green goddess (V)

Cheesecake

$5.00

new york cheesecake | brulee topping | stawberry syrup

Chicken Nachos

$14.50

grilled chicken | pepper jack & mozzarella | poblanos | black beans | chipotle crema | cilantro & onions | cotija | jalapenos

Chickpea Hummus

$8.50

mint & parsley chimichurri | toasted pita | seasonal veggies

Chile Relleno

$11.50

andouille | pepper jack | whole milk mozzarella | poblano | caramelized onion | chipotle crema | cilantro | cotija

House Fry

$6.50

choice of curry ketchup or green goddess dressing (V)

Ice Cream

$5.50

homemade ice cream | seasonal flavors

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

white bread | cheddar (V)

Kraut

$9.50

bratwurst | house made red cabbage kraut | whole grain mustard | green goddess

OG Dog

$6.50

beef frank | ketchup | yellow mustard | diced onion | sweet pickle relish

Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.50

red sauce | mozzarella

Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Reuben

$10.50

bratwurst | house made red cabbage kraut | swiss | whole milk mozzarella | house dressing

SCB Grilled Cheese

$10.50

whole milk mozzarella | pepper jack | sharp cheddar | swiss | caramelized onions | chipotle crema

Sweet Potato Fry

$6.50

choice of curry ketchup or green goddess dressing (V)

Veg Mac Balls

$9.50

chipotle crema | cotija | jalapeño

Wings

$14.50

gochujang sweet & spicy glaze | black sesame | jalapenos | side of kimchi