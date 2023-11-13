Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.89

Build your own. (2) Eggs with your choice of bread (1) and cheese(1). (gluten-free bread available for an additional charge, or upgrade to a sub). Cheese: American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella for additional charge Add one of our sauces for an added zing Add meat to your sandwich for an additional price