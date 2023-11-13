Sadie's Sunrise Cafe
Specials
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Specials
- Classic Cheeseburger with Fries$14.50
Custom blend all beef burger with American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup and Mustard on our Brioche Bun Served with French Fries
- Butternut Squash Soup$8.49
House Made Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup with a hint of maple
- Bacon Jalapeno Macaroni and Cheese$12.49
House Made Cheese Sauce with Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Jalapeno Peppers and Elbow Macaroni
- Creamy Macaroni and Cheese$10.99
House Made Cheese Sauce tossed with Elbow Macaroni
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Sando$14.49
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in House Made Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese and Shredded Lettuce in a Wrap
- Harvest Kale and Butternut Squash Salad$9.49
Kale Blend with House Roasted Maple Butternut Squash, Candied Cranberries, Red Onion, Bacon Crumbles, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Strawberry and Nutella Sando$9.59
Texas Toast with Nutella, Strawberry Jam and Fresh Sliced Strawberres, griddled to a warm oozy delicousness.
Full Menu
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.89
Build your own. (2) Eggs with your choice of bread (1) and cheese(1). (gluten-free bread available for an additional charge, or upgrade to a sub). Cheese: American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella for additional charge Add one of our sauces for an added zing Add meat to your sandwich for an additional price
- Eggs with Toast and Home Fries$6.89
Two eggs cooked your way with choice of toast and served with homefries. Add meat to your plate for an additional price
- Mediterranean Scramble$12.29
2 Eggs scrambled with tomato, spinach, feta cheese and fresh dill, served with your choice of toast
- Reuben Scramble$12.29
Two eggs scrambled with pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing, served with your choice of toast. Gluten Free bread available for additional charge
- Veggie Scramble$12.89
Two eggs scrambled with our house vegetable medley of broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, carrots and kale, american cheese and drizzled with our green sauce. Served with your choice of toast
- Create Your Own Scramble$10.89
2 Eggs scrambled with your choice of one meat, up to 4 veggies, one cheese, toast and top it off with one of our sauces
Breakfast and Lunch
- Avocado Toast$5.29
Multigrain bread topped with our chunky avocado spread, sliced avocado and sprinkled with everything spice. Add an egg for an additional charge
- Ricotta Toast$5.89
Multigrain toast with our whipped ricotta, drizzled with honey and topped with chopped pistachio nuts and fresh herbs
- Smoked Salmon Toast$9.49
Multigrain toast topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled onion and fresh dill
- Jays Pastrami Bowl$12.59
Choice of base - tots, quinoa, greens topped with pastrami, swiss cheese, pickled onion, fried egg and drizzle of russian dressing
- Veggie bowl$12.89
Choice of base topped with our house vegetable medley of broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, peppers and kale with cheese, fried eggs and garlic aioli
- Steak Bowl$13.29
Choice of base - tots, quinoa, greens, topped with sauteed steak tips, onions, mushrooms, house cheese blend, eggs and horseradish sauce drizzle
- Fully Loaded Bowl$13.29
Choice of base -tots, quinoa or greens with bacon, ham, steak, house vegetable medley, house blend cheese, eggs and a drizzle of garlic aioli
- Healthy Start Bowl$13.29
Choice of base - tots, quinoa or greens, with egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, avocado and green sauce
- Build Your Own Bowl$10.89
Build Your Own Bowl: Choose your base -tots, quinoa or greens and add 1 meat, 1 cheese and up to 4 veggies. Add one of our special sauces for an additional price
- Bagel$2.49
Choice of Bagel with either butter or plain cream cheese, additional spreads available at additional cost
- Toast$1.49
Baked Goods
Lunch
- Build Your Own Sandwich$9.29
Build your own. Choice of bread, 1 meat, 1 cheese, 1 sauce, with lettuce & tomato. Add more items for additional cost
- Chicken Pesto Sando$13.29
Grilled Chicken with Pesto, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella on White Toast
- GMan Sando$14.89
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion and House Made Grinder Salad Served on Ciabatta Roll
- Tuna Melt$13.29Out of stock
House made Tunasalad with sliced tomato and house blend cheese served on your choice of bread
- Veggie Wrap$7.79
Whole Wheat wrap stuffed with hummus, cucumbers, tomato, shredded carrots, pickled onion, broccoli slaw and spinach.
- Grilled Cheese$7.49
Classic Grilled Cheese made with our House Blend of Cheeses griddled on your choice of bread. Customize your grilled cheese with any of our add ons
- Bacon, Bacon, Bacon Sando$16.59
Double Bacon, Bacon Jam, Bacon Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato on your bread of choice
- Reuben$14.89
Classic Pastrami Reuben on Griddled Rye Bread with house made chips
- Steak Bomb$16.89
House Marinated Steak Tips with Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli and Pub Mustard all on a Warm Ciabatta Sub Roll
- Spicy Capicola Sando$11.49
Spicy Capicola with Provolone Cheese, Grinder Salad and Mustard on Choice of Bread
- Sadies Big Dog$6.89
All Beef Hot Dog served on a Griddled Bun with your choice of toppings
- Turkey Provolone Melt$11.49
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Tomato on Texas Toast
- Grilled Portabella Mushroom Sando$10.59
Grilled Portabella Mushroom with Grilled Onion, Grilled Pepper, Spinach and our Garlic Herb Spread on Brioche Bun
- Chicken Salad Sando$10.59Out of stock
House made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Soup
Salads
- Classic Caesar$6.29
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated parmesan and caesar dressing. Add chicken, steak or salmon for an addtional charge
- Greek Salad$8.59
Chopped Romaine with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and red wine vinaigrette Add chicken, salmon or steak for additional price
- Sadie Chop Salad$12.29
Salad Mix with tomatoes, chickpeas, shredded carrots, cucumbers, edamame beans, red onion, corn, feta cheese and Choice of Dressing. Add chicken, steak or salmon for an additional price
- Sadies Spinach Salad$9.99
Spinach and Romaine lettuces with red onion, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard boiled egg and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add chicken, steak pr salmon for an additional price
Sides
Kids
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$5.99
Three Chicken Tenders Fried Golden Brown and Served with French Fries and Choice of Sauce
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served with House Made Chips
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Our Baked Virginia Ham with American Cheese on Choice of Bread and Served with House Made Chips
- Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Oven Roasted Turkey with American Cheese on Choice of Bread Served with House Made Chips