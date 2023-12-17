2x points for loyalty members
Saffron Indian Bistro
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa$7.50
Crispy turnovers stuffed with potatoes, baby field peas and seasoned with fresh spices
- Vegetable Pakoras$7.95
Mixed vegetable fritters
- Chili Paneer$13.95
Homemade cottage cheese tossed with onions & bell peppers in a spicy sauce
- Fish Pakoras$13.95
Crispy battered fish
- Saffron Shrimp$12.95
Pacific shrimp lightly battered dusted with ground cumin, mild red chilies & coriander
- Chili Pakoras$6.95
Crispy spicy green chilies with a coating of chickpea flour
- Curry & Fries$11.95
Your choice of masala, korma or curry sauce served with masala fries
- Chole Bhature$13.95
A popular North Indian dish comprising of chole (chickpeas) and bhatura (fried bread)
- Paneer Pakoras$10.95
Crispy battered homemade cottage cheese
- Onion Bhaji$8.95
Onions dusted in Indian herbs spices & chickpea flour
- Dahi Kabab$8.95
Hung yoghurt and homemade cheese kebabs coated with bread crumbs
Soup & Salad
- Saffron Salad$11.95
Saffron signature entrée. Plain. Fresh mixed green, tomatoes, cucumber, mandarin oranges, almond slivers served with freshly prepared berry vinaigrette
- Half Soup & Half Salad$12.95
Our housemade lentil soup served with fresh green salad
- Mulligatawny Shorba$11.95
Zesty traditional chicken soup spiced with red & yellow lentils cream & Indian herbs
- Lentil Soup$9.95
Creamy lentil soup infused with turmeric and lemon pepper
Chef's Specials
Signature Dishes
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Lamb Tikka Masala$16.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Goat Tikka Masala$16.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Fish Tikka Masala$16.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Vegetable Tikka Masala$14.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Mushroom Tikka Masala$14.95
The national dish of England, slowly simmered in our famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream, zesty Indian herbs & spices
- Butter Chicken$15.95
Also callled "Murgh makhani" boneless tandoori chicken (dark meat) cooked in a tomato & cream base sauce
- Tandoori Lamb Chops$33.95
Fine cut premium New Zealand lamb marinated overnight in twenty fresh herbs & spices, cooked in a tandoor makes it truly a saffron specialty
- Tandoori Fish Tikka$16.95
Bassa fish - a flaky white fish, rich in omega-3 & proteins, marinated in Rajasthani spices
- Indian Naan Pizza$18.96
Naan topped with our homemade masala sauce with amul cheese from India
Treasures
- Tandoori Chicken$14.95
Succulent chicken leg quarters, marinated in yogurt, ginger and garlic mixed with exotic spices
- Chicken Tikka$14.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated in aromatic Bombay spices & citrus
- Chicken Barra$14.95
Medium spicy, all white chicken marinated in authentic Indian spices
- Ajwain Fish$19.95
Mahi mahi marinated in yogurt, saffron, garlic, & fresh herbs, seared in our clay oven
- Lamb Kabab$17.95
Tender pieces of premium New Zealand lamb marinated with fresh papaya, ginger, garlic & yogurt
- Tandoori Pearl Prawns$18.95
Fresh prawns infused with ginger, garlic, creamy yogurt, a touch of red chili and North Indian spices
- Murgh Malai Kebab$14.95
Tender cubes of chicken marinated in a mild blend of yogurt, cardamom & coriander with a splash of cream
- Shish Kebab$14.95
Skewered ground chicken infused with roasted garlic, fresh green chilis, mint, coriander & dusted with exotic aromatic spices
- Tandoori Grill$21.95
A generous selection of tandoori gems featuring pieces of chicken tikka, lamb, shrimp, shish kebab and chicken leg. A meal fit for a Rajah (King)
- Tandoori Lamb Chops$33.95
Fine cut premium New Zealand lamb marinated overnight in twenty fresh herbs & spices, cooked in a tandoor makes it truly a saffron specialty
- Indian Naan Pizza$18.96
Naan topped with our homemade masala sauce with amul cheese from India
- Tandoori Fish Tikka$16.95
Bassa fish - a flaky white fish, rich in omega-3 & proteins, marinated in Rajasthani spices
Vegetables Bahar
- Dal Makhani$14.95
Saffron signature entrée. Black lentils slowly simmered with traditional spices, a specialty of the Northwest Indian frontier
- Tadka Dal$14.95
Yellow lentils slowly cooked with tomatoes, onions & exotic spices
- Aloo Matar Gobi$14.95
Garden fresh potatoes, baby field peas, cauliflower simmered in an onion & tomato sauce
- Chana Masala$14.95
North Indian specialty of slowly simmered chickpeas with tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, laced with exotic spices
- Mumbai Aloo$14.95
Baby potatoes, tomatoes, onions prepared with toasted cumin seeds & fresh Indian spices
- Mushroom Do Pyaza$14.95
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions prepared with toasted cumin seeds & fresh ground Indian spices
- Karahi Paneer$14.95
Homemade cubes of cheese seasoned with exotic fenugreek leaves, onions and bell peppers cooked in a wok
- Bhindi Do Pyaza$14.95
(Okra) sautéed in cumin seeds, onions & tomatoes
- Kadi Yoghurt Masala$14.95
A spicy tangy yoghurt curry simmered with vegetable fritters
- Baingan Bharta$14.95
Traditional smoked eggplant cooked with fresh green chilis, ginger root & fresh coriander leaves
- Malai Kofta$14.95
Vegetable rolls simmered in tomato & cream sauce
- Shahi Kofta$14.95
Vegetable rolls simmered in onion & cream sauce
- Aloo Matar Paneer$14.95
Potatoes homemade cheese, baby field peas simmered with toasted cumin onions & garlic
Biryani
Breads
- Naan$3.95
Our classic soft leavened white bread great for dipping in curries
- Garlic Naan$4.25
Our classic naan brushed with fresh garlic & herbs
- Tandoori Roti$3.50
Traditional flat whole wheat bread prepared in our clay oven
- Onion Naan$4.25
Soft bread stuffed with Indian spiced onions & garlic
- Aloo Naan$4.95
Soft naan stuffed with spiced potatoes
- Bullet Naan$4.95
Spicy green chilis atop naan bread
- Paneer Naan$5.50
Homemade cheese stuffed in a soft naan
- Keema Naan$5.50
A crisp naan stuffed with highly seasoned ground chicken
- Chicken Tikka Naan$5.50
Soft naan stuffed with chopped chicken tikka
- Kashmiri Naan$5.50
White bread stuffed with blended coconut raisins cherries & nuts
- Puri$5.50
2 pcs. Whole wheat puffed bread, deep-fried
- Bhature$5.50
4 pcs. White puffed bread deep-fried
- Masala Naan$5.95
Saffron signature entrée. A perfect blend of cheese, chili, potato, onion cilantro & spices
- Lachha Paratha$5.25
Layered whole wheat bread
- Chapati$4.50
2 pcs. Thin whole wheat bread made on iron skillet
Sides
- Small Side Sauce$6.95
- Large Side Sauce$9.95
- Mixed Vegetables$5.95
Cauliflower, zucchini, potatoes, carrots, green beans & peas
- Raita$4.50
Yogurt mixed with diced cucumbers tomatoes and onions sprinkled with a touch of ground cumin
- Assorted Chutney$4.50
Pickled onion & mango chutney
- Saffron Rice$2.95
Aromatic long grain basmati rice steamed with a hint of saffron
- Pulao Rice$5.95
Basmati rice cooked with onions, green peas, cream & cumin seed
- Mango Chutney$3.50
Spicy sweet & sour relish laced with ginger & a touch of red chili
- Onion Chutney$2.95
Onions, chili powder & vinegar
- Mixed Pickles$2.95
Mango, lemon, chili
- Papadums$2.75
Fried crispy thin Indian spiced lentil wafers
- Roasted Papadums$2.95
- Plain Yogurt$3.00
- Onion and Chilis$2.00
Desserts
- Kulfi$6.50
Traditional homemade ice cream, mango, almond, or pistachio
- Gulab Jamun$6.50
A light pastry dumpling made with fresh milk and sweet honey (served warm)
- Ras Malai$6.50
Sweet cheese disc flavored with a hint of saffron & roasted cardamom syrup
- Mango Pudding$6.50
Fruit cocktail mixed with homemade mango flavored custard
- Rice Pudding$6.50
Caramelized basmati rice laced with ground almonds toasted cashews all slowly simmered in milk
Kids' Menu
Drinks Menu
Drinks
- Lassi$4.95
Our refreshing homemade traditional yoghurt drink, fresh mango, mint, salt, sweet, plain, or strawberry
- Mango Shake$4.95
Fresh mango & cool milk blended together
- Fresh Squeezed Lemon Lime Soda$3.50
- Juices$4.50
- Soda$3.50
- Chai Indian Tea$4.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Bottled Water$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Iced Teas$3.50
- Hot Teas$3.50
- Flavored Teas$3.50
Whiskey
- Glenlivet 12$14.00
Double oaked single malt scotch
- Oban 14$14.00
Single malt scotch
- Macallan 12$14.00
Sherry oak highland single malt scotch
- Crown Royal$12.00
Blended Canadian
- Maker's Mark$12.00
Kentucky straight bourbon
- Chivas Regal$14.00
Blended scotch
- Johnny Walker Black Label$14.00
Blended scotch
- Crater Lake$12.00
Straight rye
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
Tennessee sour mash
- Antiquity Blue$15.00
India
- Punjab Club$14.00
India
- Royal Challenge$14.00
India
Beer
Signature Cocktails
- Mintu's Mojito*$12.00
1.5 oz Sugar Island coconut rum, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz pineapple juice, fresh mint
- Spicy Mango Martini*$12.00
Three olives mango vodka, triple sec, mango purée, chili powder finish
- Mumbai Mule*$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, crabbie's ginger beer, freshly muddled lime, dash of cardamom
- Chai Martini*$12.00
Authentic Indian chai, three olives vodka, kahlua, cinnamon dusting
- Raspberry Mirage*$12.00
Bacardi rum, raspberry purée, lemonade, and pineapple juice
- Arizona Beach*$12.00
Bombay sapphire gin, coconut purée, grapefruit juice, shredded coocnut topping
- Sonoran Desire*$12.00
Jose cuervo tequila, peach purée, fresh jalapeño, lime juice, peach schnapps
- Gulshan Rye*$12.00
Crater lake rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, cherry bitters, with a cherry center
White Wine
- Glass Ca'del Sarto, Pinot Grigio$10.00
Fruit - Venezia Giulia, Italy
- Ca'del Sarto, Pinot Grigio$20.00
Fruit - Venezia Giulia, Italy
- Glass Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc - Viognier$10.00
Yolo County, California
- Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc - Viognier$20.00
Yolo County, California
- Glass Rombauer, Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
Napa Valley, California
- Rombauer, Sauvignon Blanc$24.00
Napa Valley, California
- Glass Charles Smith, Kung Fu Girl, Riesling$10.00
Washington
- Charles Smith, Kung Fu Girl, Riesling$20.00
Washington
- Glass La Crema, Chardonnay$12.00
Sonoma, California
- La Crema, Chardonnay$22.50
Sonoma, California
- Sparkling Brut Split$7.00
Bottle
Red Wine
- Glass Firesteed, Pinot Noir$12.00
Oregon
- Bottle Firesteed, Pinot Noir$45.00
Oregon
- Glass Bodega Tamari, Malbec$10.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Bodega Tamari, Malbec$16.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Glass Troublemaker, Red Blend$10.00
Central Coast, CA
- Troublemaker, Red Blend$16.00
Central Coast, CA
- Glass Michael David, 6th Sense, Syrah$13.00
Graton, CA
- Michael David, 6th Sense, Syrah$24.00
Graton, CA
- Glass Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
California
- Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
California
- The Prisoner, Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
Bottle. Napa, CA
House Wine
