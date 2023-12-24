Saffron Kitchen
DINNER MENU
APPETIZERS/STARTERS
- SAMOSA$9.00
Chick-peas filled fried pastries
- MANTU$9.00
MANTU Steamed dumpling ﬁlled with ground lamb, onions, topped yogurt-mixed vegetables sauce & mint
- AUSHAK$9.00
Dumpling ﬁlled with leek, spring onions, topped with house-made yogurt, meat sauce and mint
- POTATO BOLANI$8.00
Mashed potatoes and herbs stuﬀed turnover
- EGGPLANTS PAKORA$9.00
Crispy eggplant, topped with house-made yogurt, and meat sauce
- POTATO PAKORA$9.00
Crisp potatoes, topped with house-made yogurt, and meat sauce
- (Soup) Aush$10.00
Noodle and vegetable soup topped with yogurt, meat sauce, and dill
- MASHAWA (SOUP)$10.00
Lentil soup, topped with yogurt, meat sauce, and dill
- SIDE OF BUTTERNUT SQUASH$9.00
With spiced topped with house-made yogurt, garlic and meat sauce
SALADS
ENTREES
- BEEF SHISH KABOB$23.00
Charbroiled Beef skewers, served with seasoned basmati rice
- CHICKEN SHISH KABOB$20.00
Charbroiled chicken skewers, served with seasoned basmati rice
- COMBINATION KABOBS$23.00
Chicken and Beef
- RACK OF LAMB$32.00
Grilled rack of lamb skewers (4 pcs), with seasoned basmati rice
- LAMB KABOB$28.00
- LAMB CHOP$28.00
Lamb loin chops, charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice
- KING SALMON KABOB$25.00
Charbroiled ﬁllet of salmon skewers, served with seasoned basmati rice
- SALMON KARA’E$22.00
Tender chunks of salmon, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, carrots, and spices serve with seasoned basmati rice
- SHRIMP KABOB$24.00
Charbroiled jumbo prawn skewers, served with seasoned basmati rice
- SEAFOOD COMBO$25.00
Grilled Salmon, shrimp skewers, served with seasoned basmati rice
- QABULI PALLAW$22.00
baked Lamb, caramelized carrot & raisins, seasoned basmati rice
- LAWANG$22.00
Chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and sour cream served with saffron basmati rice
- SHISH LEEK$22.00
Chicken or beef, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots, with seasoned basmati rice
- MANTU$19.00
Steamed dumpling ﬁlled with ground lamb and onions, topped with yogurt, mint, and mixed vegetables
- AUSHAK$19.00
Dumpling ﬁlled with leek and spring onions, topped with yogurt, meat sauce and mint
- BEEF QURMA$23.00
Cooked with green peppers, onion, fresh garlic, tomatoes and spices
- LAMB & SPINACH QURMA$23.00
Lamb stew with fresh spinach, fresh garlic, cilantro, and spices
- LAMB & SWEET PEAS$23.00
Onions, tomatoes and spices
- BEEF & CAULIFLOWERS QURMA$23.00
Beef & cauliflower stew, tomatoes, fresh garlic, gingers and herbs
- BEEF & EGGPLANTS QURMA$23.00
Braised Beef & eggplants, tomatoes, fresh garlic, and spices
- Beef & Potatoes Qurma$23.00
Hearty chucks of potatoes baked and then sauteed with peppers, onions and carrots and finished with a tomato sauce.
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
- SAUTEED SPINACH$18.00
Cooked with scallions, fresh cilantro and fresh garlic, saﬀron basmati rice
- SAUTEED BUTTERNUT SQUASH$18.00
With spiced topped with house-made yogurt, garlic, saffron basmati rice
- SAUTEED EGGPLANTS$18.00
Eggplant, onions, fresh garlic, tomatoes, topped with house-made yogurt sauce, saﬀron basmati rice
- SAUTEED CAULIFLOWER$18.00
Cauliﬂower, tomatoes, onions, fresh ginger and herbs, saﬀron basmati rice
- VEGETARIAN COMBO$21.00
with Spinach, Butternut Squash, and Eggplants, saﬀron basmati rice
- POTATOES QURMA$18.00
Hearty chucks of potatoes baked and then sauteed with peppers, onions, carrots, chickpeas and finished with a tomato sauce.
SIDE DISHES
- SIDE OF SPINACH$9.00
Cooked with scallions, cilantro, and fresh garlic and spices
- SIDE OF BUTTERNUT SQUASH$9.00
With spiced topped with house-made yogurt, garlic and meat sauce
- SIDE OF EGGPLANTS$9.00
Eggplant, onions, tomatoes, topped with house-made yogurt, and meat sauce
- SIDE OF CAULIFLOWER$9.00
Cauliﬂower, tomatoes, fresh garlic, onions, fresh ginger, and herbs
- SIDE OF GRILLED VEGGIE$9.00
Two skewers (tomatoes, Onion, Bellpeppers
- Side of Seasoned Basmati Rice$5.00
- Side of Saffron Basmati Rice$5.00
- SIDE OF BREAD$4.00
- SIDE OF POTATOES QURMA$9.00
DESSERTS
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- BTL Silk & Spice Red$42.00
- BTL Alder, Pinot Noir$58.00
- BTL Cusumano, Nero D'Avola$48.00
- BTL Delas, GSM$48.00
- BTL Regnard, Pinot Noir$85.00
- BTL Ramblila, Bobal$32.00
- BTL Sartori, Corvina$52.00
- BTL Allende, Tempranillo$62.00
- BTL Chateau Mont Redon$95.00
- BTL Produttori, Nebiolo$82.00
- BTL Chateau Musar$145.00
- BTL Leviathan, Red Blend$62.00
- BTL Quatro Theory, Cabernet$45.00
White Wine
- GLS Bieler, Rose$10.00
- GLS Chablisiene, Chardonnay$15.00
- BTL Silk & Spice White$32.00
- BTL Bieler, Rose$38.00
- BTL Terras Gauda, Albarino$38.00
- BTL Four Graces, Pinot Gris$44.00
- BTL La Vis, Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- BTL Emillio Moro, Godello$48.00
- BTL Kracher, Pinot Blanc$48.00
- BTL Kaldera, Assyrtiko$65.00
- BTL Groth, Sauvinon Blanc$52.00
- BTL Jordan, Chardonnay$62.00
- BTL Villa Sparina, Cortese$48.00
- BTL Chareau Musa, Blanc$52.00
- BTL Chablisiene, Chardonnay$48.00
- BTL Flowers, Chardonnay$75.00