Saffron Red Bank - Modern Indian Dining Red Bank NJ
Small Plates
- Sweet Potato Chaat$16.00
Roasted sweet potato | glazed with mint | Sweet Yoghurt | Tamarind | Pomegranate
- Tandoori Chicken Croquettes$18.00
Minced Tandoori Chicken | Sour Cream | Smoked Tomato Coconut infused sauce
- Kasondi Shrimp$22.00
Marinated with yoghurt and spices | Served with pickled mayo
- Ghee Roast Crab Dosa$18.00
Crispy Rice Crepe | Lump crab meat | Onion| Tomato | Coconut chutney
- Pulled Tandoori Chicken Bao Bun$17.00
Marinated Chicken | Sautéed Peppers | Sirach Aioli| Steamed Bao Bun
- Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
Spiced Cauliflower | Signature Sauce | Ginger & Garlic Emulsion
- Lamb Dahi Vada$19.00
Baked masala beet | Crispy lamb fritters | Tamarind | Mint
- Samosa Sampler$16.00
Assorted Indian Puff Pastries - Potatoes Peas & Jalapeno Cheese
From the Tandoor
- Smoked Tandoori Lamb Chops$34.00
Smoked Lamb | Oak Wood Chips | Signature Saffron Spice Blend | Mint Mayo
- The Chicken Tikka Chipotle$28.00
Lemon Marinated Chicken | Garlic Chipotle Spice Blend
- Tandoori Octopus$32.00
Yoghurt marinated Octopus | Mushroom fondue sauce
- The Bishop's Tikka$24.00
House made Paneer marinated with signature saffron spice blend
Entrees
- Saffron Butter Chicken$27.00
Smoked Chicken | Signature Red Pepper Tomato Sauce | Fenugreek
- Truffel Morel Lamb Korma$29.00
Roasted Lamb | Black Truffle | Bone Marrow infused sauce
- Paneer Pasanda$26.00
Paneer stuffed with Khoya | Pistachio | Spinach | Fresh tomato cream | Fenugreek
- Seabass Goan Curry$42.00
Chilean Seabass | Clams | white vinegar | Onion, tomato, and coconut sauce | Served with Lemon Rice
- Goat Raan Barbacoa$30.00
Bone-In Goat | Slow cooked in light onion ginger infused sauce
- Sikandri Lamb Shank$27.00
Slow Cooked Braised Lamb | Aromatic Stock | Beet
- Chicken Cafreal Curry$26.00
Bone-in chicken | Onion Tomato infused Cilantro Curry
- Ricotta & Paneer Kofta Korma$26.00
Ricotta stuffed dumpling | Brown Saffron cashew gravy | Cardamon
- Prawns Narkel Shorshe$30.00
Prawns cooked in coconut shell and in coconut milk | Curry leaves | Mustard seeds
- Vegetable Stew$24.00
Baby vegetable cooked with coconut milk | Onion infused sauce | Served with Appam (Rice Crepes)
- Dum Lamb Biryani$28.00
Lamb and basmati rice cooked together paella style. (Can be made Gluten Free)
- Dum Vegetable Biryani$26.00
Roasted vegetables and basmati rice cooked together paella style (Can be made Gluten & Nuts free)
- Dum Chicken Biryani$27.00
Chicken and basmati rice cooked together paella style. (Can be made Gluten Free)
Accompaniments
- Roasted Rainbow Carrots$16.00
Roasted Carrots | Orange zest | Chili| Pomegranate
- Dal Makhani$14.00
Overnight Slow Cooked Black Lentils | Cream Drizzle
- Saag Paneer$15.00
Paneer | Spinach
- Chickpea Masala$14.00
Spiced Garbanzo Beans | Green Chili | Coriander
- Avocado Pomegranate Raita$8.00
Yogurt | Avocado & Pomegranate Paste
- Kashmiri Morel & Pinenut Pulao$15.00
Rice tossed with shredded morel mushrooms and pine nuts