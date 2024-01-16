Online ordering now available through Toast!
Sage - New 11 North 9th Street
DRINKS
- Americano$2.50
- Banana Nut Latte$5.50
- Cappuccino$4.75
- Chai Latte$4.75
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Cortado / Machiato$4.00
- Cup of Milk$2.00
- Eclipse Cold Brew$5.50
- Espresso (2 Shots)$3.00
- French Toast Latte$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Latte$4.75
- Lemonade$3.50
- Matcha$5.50
- Mirage Cold Brew$5.50
- Mocha$5.50
- Ombre Latte$5.50
- Shaken Espresso$5.50
- Tiger Mocha$5.50
- Turtle Latte$5.50
- Pina Colada Latte$5.50
Brewed Coffee
Sage Location and Ordering Hours
(573) 449-8215
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM