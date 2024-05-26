Sage Fresh Eats
Family Dinners
- Quart Soup$15.00
- Family Salad$20.00
- Dinner for 4 - Soup & Bread
A quart of soup (serves 3-4) with a small loaf of freshly baked sourdough focaccia (13x9, generously serves 4).$20.00
- Dinner for 4 - Soup & Grilled Cheese
Comes with a quart of your favorite soup plus 2 full (4 half) grilled cheese sandwiches. Serves a light meal for 4. Consider adding a Family Salad to round out the meal!$30.00
- Dinner for 4 - Soup, Salad, Bread
Dinner for 4: a quart of soup (4 cups), a large family size salad (serves 4 side salads), and a small loaf of sourdogugh focaccia.$40.00
Online Menu
Soups, Mac & Cheese
Dinner or Lunch Duo
Half Salads
- Classic Caesar - Half
romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons tossed in a creamy caesar dressing$6.50
- Kale Salad - Half
Shaved brussels, kale, parmesan, carrots, smoked almonds, honey dijon poppyseed dressing$6.50
- Thai Peanut Salad - Half
Cabbage, kale, sugar snap peas, carrots, cilantro, green onions, crunchy peanuts, tangy peanut dressing$6.50
- Blueberry Salad - Half
mixed greens, romaine, blueberries, sugar snap peas, carrots, feta, toasted pecans, fresh mint, honey dijon poppyseed dressing$6.50
- Chop Salad - Half
romaine, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg$6.50
- Build Your Own Salad - Half
Greens blend + one dressing + your choice of cold items & add-ons$6.50
Whole Salads
- Classic Caesar - Whole
romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing$12.00
- Kale Salad - Whole
Shaved brussels, kale, parmesan, carrots, smoked almonds, honey dijon poppyseed dressing$12.00
- Blueberry Salad - Whole
mixed greens, romaine, blueberries, sugar snap peas, carrots, feta, toasted pecans, fresh mint, honey dijon poppyseed dressing$12.00
- Thai Peanut Salad - Whole
abbage, kale, quinoa, brown rice, sugar snap peas, carrots, cilantro, green onions, crunchy peanuts, tangy peanut dressing$12.00
- Chop Salad - Whole
romaine, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, corn, feta & croutons tossed in a buttermilk dill ranch dressing, with avocado & cage-free hard boiled egg$12.00
- Build Your Own Salad - Whole
Greens blend + one dressing + your choice of cold items & add-ons$12.00
Half Grain Bowls
- Med Bowl - Half
grain blend, seasonal greens, chickpeas, feta, cucumber, and kalamata olives tossed in a lemon oregano vinaigrette with smoked almond romesco$6.50
- Bahn Mi-Ish - Half
grain blend, five spice chicken, pickled carrot, daikon & cucumber, cremini mushrooms, in a rice wine sriracha dressing$6.50
- Cremini Bowl - Half
grain blend, seasonal greens, garlicky roasted cremini mushrooms, bleu cheese, tomatoes, carrots, and red onions drizzled with maple balsamic and topped with avocado. suggested with steak.$6.50
- Green Goddess Bowl - Half
grain blend, greens, edamame, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, avocado mash, chili lime peptitas, tahini green goddess dressing$6.50
- Build Your Own Bowl - Half
Grain blend + one dressing + your choice of cold items & add-ons$6.50
Whole Grain Bowls
- Med Bowl - Whole
grain blend, seasonal greens, chickpeas, feta, cucumber, and kalamata olives tossed in a lemon oregano vinaigrette with smoked almond romesco$12.00
- Bahn Mi-Ish - Whole
grain blend, pickled carrot, daikon & cucumber, cremini mushrooms, in a rice wine sriracha dressing$12.00
- Cremini Bowl - Whole
grain blend, seasonal greens, garlicky roasted cremini mushrooms, bleu cheese, tomatoes, carrots, and red onions drizzled with maple balsamic and topped with avocado. suggested with steak.$12.00
- Green Goddess Bowl - Whole
grains, greens, edamame, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, avocado mash, chili lime peptitas, tahini green goddess dressing$12.00
- Build Your Own Bowl - Whole
Grain blend + one dressing + your choice of cold items & add-ons$12.00
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese
sliced sourdough, butter, brie and gruyere cheeses$6.00+
- Halloumi Romesco
charred Halloumi cheese, smoked almond romesco, cucumber, seasonal greens, red onion, focaccia$8.00+
- Pan Fried PB&J
Triple decker brioche bread, all-natural creamy peanut butter and fresh made strawberry jam$8.00
- Porchetta Pulled Pork
all-natural, heritage breed pulled pork, roasted garlic aioli, pickled fennel slaw, house focaccia$8.00+
- TLT
tempeh, lettuce, tomato, avocado, focaccia$8.00+
- Pueblo Ham & Gruyere
black forest ham, gruyere, roasted pueblo jam, sourdough focaccia$8.00+
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cranberry pecan dill chicken salad, red onion, seasonal greens, garlic aioli, house focaccia$8.00+
Kiddos
Extras
- Zia Green Chile Cheddar Tortilla Chips
Locally produced from local ingredients.$3.00
- Zia Lime Tortilla Chips
Locally produced from local ingredients.$3.00
- Zia Sriracha Garlic Tortilla Chips
Locally produced from local ingredients.$3.00
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKVegan Triple Chocolate CookieOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKVegan Coffee CakeOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Seasonal Muffin - Choose at Pickup!$3.00
- Side of House Pepper Jam$1.00
- Maple Doodle Cookie$3.00
Beverages
- Blackberry Sage Lemonade$3.00
- Ginger Mint Limeade$3.00
- Iced Tea (black, unsweetened)$3.00
- Zuberfizz Fountain$2.75
- Sober Water Cans$2.99
- Ska Sparkling Water$2.75
- Kombucha$5.00
- Teatulia Cans
select your flavor at pickup!$3.50
- Yerba Mate
Choose flavor at Pickup!$4.00
- Boylan Bottling Co. Diet Cola$4.00
- OhHi CBD Seltzers
Choose Flavor at Pickup!$5.00
- Fenceline Cider$6.00
- Hard Seltzer - Ska Brewing Co.
Choose Flavor at Pick-Up!$5.00
- AhSo White Wine Can - Navarra, Spain$7.00
- AhSo Red Wine Can - Navarra, Spain$7.00
- Canned Beer - Ska Brewing Co.
Choose your flavor at pick-up! True Blonde, Ska Lager, Mexican Lager, Grapefruit Lager, Euphoria Pale Ale, Mexican Style IPA, Raspberry Blonde Ale, PInk Vapor Stew Sour Ale, Hazy IPA$5.00
- Canned Beer - Colorado Kolsch Ale$5.00
- Canned Beer - Face Down American Brown Ale$5.00
- 4 pack - Zuberfizz Bottles (Root Beer)$9.00
- 4 pack - Zuberfizz Bottles (Vanilla Cream)$9.00