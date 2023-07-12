Sagrado Cafe
FOOD
Breakfast All Day
Avocado Toast
Multigrain sourdough, mashed avocado, marinated cherry tomatoes, burrata & micro greens.
Classic Eggs Benedict
English muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce (smoked salmon +$4)
Croissant Classic
Plain Croissant.
Croissant Sandwich
Choose 6 fillings: mozzarella / cheddar / parmesan / bacon bits / ham/ turkey / arugula / tomato / mashed avocado (on the side) scrambled eggs
French Toast
Brioche french toast with syrup, guava marmalade, sugar & cinnamon served with fresh berries
Grilled Buttered Baguette
Toasted baguette with butter. Pão na chapa.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Plain croissant with ham & cheese. Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese
Ham & Cheese Panini (Misto Quente)
Misto Quente.
Omelette
Build your own omelette with whole egg or egg whites - up to 4 *fillings included. Served with sliced multigrain toast *Add more fillings for $2 each
Sagrado Brigadeiro Waffle
Housemade Brigadeiro Chocolate Waffle served with bananas, dulce de leche, brigadeiro fudge.
Sagrado Waffle
Our housemade waffle served with fresh berries, brigadeiro, dulce de leche and syrup.
Scrambled Eggs
Build your own scrambled eggs with whole egg or egg whites - up to 4 *fillings included. Served with sliced multigrain toast. *Add more fillings for $2 each
Toasted Catupiry Cheese Croissant
Creamy Catupiry cheese perfectly toasted for a delightful treat.
Salads
Burrata Pesto Salad
Arugula salad with balsamic dressing, croutons, marinated cherry tomatoes, burrata on pesto sauce on top.
Caesar Salad
Classic romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & a simple creamy dressing.
Green Market Salad
Spinach, lettuce, arugula, cucumber, green apple, crunchy nuts & mashed avocado (on the side).
Steak Salad
Mixed greens salad, sliced filet mignon, sautéed red onions & balsamic dressing.